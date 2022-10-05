Ashtabula resident found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and more

Oct. 5—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula County jury found a 71-year-old man guilty of involuntary manslaughter and several drug charges on Thursday.

Marvin J. White of Ashtabula was found guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter; two counts of corrupting another with drugs; three counts of trafficking in fentanyl related compound; one count of aggravated possession of drugs; one count of possession of fentanyl related compound, and one count of possession of criminal tools.

The verdict was the result of a three-year-long drug investigation by the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County.

White was accused of supplying drugs to Thelma Paul in Ashtabula on Aug. 31, 2019.

Toxicology results indicated a lethal amount of fentanyl in Paul's system at the time of her death, and the Ashtabula County coroner ruled her death as fentanyl overdose.

The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County investigated the incident and searched White's residence for evidence.

Additional pending indictments involving White are forthcoming, authorities said.

Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris will sentence White after a pre-sentencing investigation is completed.