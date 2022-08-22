Ashtabula resident Thomas L. Volpi to be sentenced Aug. 29

Aug. 22—JEFFERSON — A judge will sentence Thomas L. Volpi at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.

A jury took five hours on June 29 to find the former Ashtabula business owner guilty of 11 sex crimes: one count of rape, five counts of sexual battery and five counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris, who presided over the five-day trial, will hand down the sentence.

Now 65 years old, Volpi faces up to 61 years in prison, County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said.

Volpi was arrested Aug. 14, 2019, and charged with 12 counts of rape, 11 counts of sexual battery, five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, nine counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of furnishing alcohol to underage persons. The two counts of furnishing alcohol to underage persons, both misdemeanors, were dismissed prior to the trial at the prosecutor's request.

The trial consisted of sexually explicit testimony, videos, photographs and about a dozen witnesses.

County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole has said she believes the guilty verdicts are sufficient to put Volpi away for the remainder of his natural life.

"We are seeking the maximum penalties allowed by law," she said.

Volpi was 62 and his victims were 15 and 17 years old on July 5-6, 2019, when the crimes were committed at his home and his former meat market and catering business in Ashtabula.

According to the indictment, Volpi engaged in at least 14 different acts of sexual assault involving the teens.

Volpi showed no emotion as the verdicts were read. He's being held in the Ashtabula County jail until sentencing.