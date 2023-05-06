Ashtabula shooting victim identified as city resident

May 6—ASHTABULA — Authorities have released the name of woman who was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city's west side.

Rihanna Gilbert, 46, of Ashtabula, was shot and killed in a random act of violence, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner's Chief Investigator, Amber Stewart.

Gilbert was shot at about 3 p.m. in the parking lot of O'Reilly Auto Parts store, 1124 West Prospect Road, according to police reports.

Police quickly apprehended a suspect and transported him to the city jail, where he will remain over the weekend. Once charges are filed and he makes his initial court appearance, Chief Robert Stell said he will release his name.

A second victim, a male helped shield one of Gilbert's children and ran in an attempt to get away from the shooter, took a bullet in his hip, according to reports.

He was transported by Ashtabula Fire Department personnel to Ashtabula County Medical Center, where he was flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, according to police.

His name has not been released by authorities.

The shooter was allegedly walking west on West Prospect Road with a handgun and started shooting, according to reports.

Stray bullets hit a nearby house and vehicle stopped at the red light, reports show.

Ashtabula police and emergency workers quickly arrived at O'Reilly Auto Parts store after an observer called 911, reports show.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies put yellow caution tape around utility poles in the parking lot and the vehicle that was hit.

Ashtabula police officers processed the crime scene until Friday evening. No more details are being released at this time.