Ashtabula working with ODOT on improvements to Routes 531, 84

Jan. 4—ASHTABULA — Two of the state routes in the city are up for improvements.

Council approved entering into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for work on Routes 531 and 84 in the city, at a cost of $845,867.40.

City Manager Jim Timonere said the project would include work on all of Route 531 within the city, and the city will pay around 20 percent of the cost of the project, and the full price of curb ramps.

"It's a big project," he said.

Council President John Roskovics said the project is made possible by the city's paving levy.

In other business:

—Timonere said the city will pick up live Christmas trees curbside until Jan. 12.

"Just put your tree out," he said. "As crews see them, as we roll by, we will pick them up."

He said the city has started its third shift, so residents may see city employees picking up trees overnight.

"They will be on this shift now until winter is over or until we pull the guys off that shift," Timonere said.

—The Ashtabula City Health Department was expected to open in its new location on Wednesday, at the former Gloekler Chiropractic building.

"We've got almost everything down there now," Timonere said.

There are phones that still need changed over and some technology items that need installed, he said.

Roskovics said council will be making their move in a month or two as well.

The city administration will be moving into a pair of buildings across the street from the Gloekler building, at the intersection of Lake and Main avenues.

Council member RoLesia Holman asked if any changes to traffic signals were anticipated due to the city and health department moving to the area, and the DG Market currently being constructed nearby.

Timonere said there used to be a significant number of businesses around the intersection, and he doesn't anticipate any issues to crop up.

"I don't see it getting any more congested through there," he said. "We'll keep an eye on it and see if things happen."

Councilwoman Kym Foglio said the traffic signal at the intersection of Main and Lake avenues is confusing.

Timonere said if a stop light was added to the intersection, it would create congestion on Route 20.

—Council member Terence Guerriero asked Timonere to look into why the flashing warning light at Columbus Avenue and Harmon Road is not functioning.

—Ashley Bell was appointed as Clerk of Council.

—Roberta Madar-Pruett and Sally Bradly were appointed to the Civil Service Commission, with Madar-Pruett's term expiring on May 9, 2029, and Bradly's term expiring on March 21, 2029.