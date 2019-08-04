Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT): Immense Growth Potential?

Based on Ashtead Group plc's (LON:AHT) earnings update on 30 April 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear somewhat bearish, as a 13% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 30%. By 2020, we can expect Ashtead Group’s bottom line to reach UK£904m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of UK£797m. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Ashtead Group in the longer term?

Longer term expectations from the 16 analysts covering AHT’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of AHT's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

LSE:AHT Past and Future Earnings, August 4th 2019 More

By 2022, AHT's earnings should reach UK£1.0b, from current levels of UK£797m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 7.0%. EPS reaches £2.44 in the final year of forecast compared to the current £1.66 EPS today. This initial high-growth revenue squeezes AHT's margins. However, analysts are expecting earnings growth to catch up, and current margins of 18% to expand to 18% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Ashtead Group, I've compiled three pertinent factors you should look at:

