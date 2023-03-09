Ashtead Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$0.87 (vs US$0.67 in 3Q 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$2.43b (up 21% from 3Q 2022).

  • Net income: US$380.4m (up 28% from 3Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 16% (in line with 3Q 2022).

  • EPS: US$0.87 (up from US$0.67 in 3Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ashtead Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.9% growth forecast for the Trade Distributors industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Trade Distributors industry.

The company's shares are up 4.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Ashtead Group, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

