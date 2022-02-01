Ashton Kutcher Just Hilariously Exposed Mila Kunis’s Dry January Slip-Up On Instagram Months After She Roasted Him For Getting Hospitalized Twice While Undertaking A “Dumb” Diet Regimen

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are back, and — as always — they’re keeping it real.

Now that February is ~finally~ here, congratulations are in order for those of you who successfully gave up alcohol for Dry January ! But, if you weren’t able to hold out until the end of the month, something tells me you definitely aren’t alone.

One person who celebrated the end of Dry Jan a little prematurely this year was Mila Kunis, and — unluckily for her — she got caught red-handed.

Hilariously sharing her slip-up for his millions of Instagram followers to witness, Ashton filmed Mila preparing herself a sneaky cocktail on Monday, with one day left to go of their joint alcohol ban.

“It's still Dry January, and me and Mila have been doing Dry January. And I think she is breaking Dry January right now,” Ashton whispers to the camera, ready to confront his wife as she whips up a fruity-looking cocktail in the next room.

The camera pans around to reveal Mila, guilty as charged, working away at the bar in their home.

“What are you doing?” Ashton asks while his wife plays it cool. “Nothing,” she responds with a laugh.

“What do you mean nothing? What is this?” he goes on, gesturing toward a (very enviable) cocktail-making appliance.

As Ashton persists, Mila eventually caves and admits her crime. “I’m making a cocktail,” she says, prompting further questioning.

Luckily, Mila hit back with the perfect response, explaining that she operates based on the lunar calendar, of course!

“I work off the lunar calendar, so it's ‘Wet February’ for me right now. Don't worry about it!” she says, before rightfully returning to her drink.

Ashton’s dig comes a few months after the roles were reversed and Mila roasted her husband about a “dumb” diet regimen that wound up getting him hospitalized… twice.

Jobs. During an appearance on Hot Ones on Oct. 28, Mila cleared up a story Ashton once told about a brief scare with pancreatitis while shooting the 2013 movie

Also speaking on an episode of Hot Ones in 2019, Ashton lifted the lid on how he prepared to take on the role of Steve Jobs, revealing that his dedication to method acting led to some serious medical complications.

To help him get into character, Ashton took on the Apple founder’s strict fruitarian diet and unfortunately found himself suffering from extreme back pain after consuming a huge amount of carrot juice.

“Two weeks before we started shooting, all of a sudden I had this pain in my back and through the night it got worse and worse and worse and worse,” Ashton recalled during his appearance on the YouTube series.

“I ended up in the hospital on the maximum dose of dilaudid because my pancreas was crazy out of whack,” he said, before going on to theorize that the ghost of Steve Jobs had maybe set out to destroy him.

Fact checking the incident on the same show a few years later, Mila revealed that there was more to the story than her husband had let on.

“He's downplaying it,” she said. “He was dumb. He also only ate grapes at one point. It's so stupid.”

“We ended up in the hospital, twice, with pancreatitis,” she added. “So, fact check, yes, it was really dumb.”

But, despite playfully calling each other out every now and again, we know that Mila and Ashton are always up for a laugh.

In fact, recently Mila even teamed up with Ashton's ex-wife, Demi Moore, to poke fun at him in a brand-new commercial.

In case you missed it, Mila and Demi made a rare public appearance together in a skit for AT&T last week that saw the duo make light of their shared romantic history.

The skit is set at a high school reunion and begins with the two seated at separate tables waiting for the award for “most admired alum” to be announced.

Both assuming they’d won — and not knowing the other is also in attendance — Mila and Demi make their way to the stage from opposite sides of the room only for the award to be given to someone else.

Sharing the stage after the mishap, the actors poke fun at Ashton, noting that they “have a lot in common.”

“I had no idea that we went to the same high school,” Demi says while standing next to Mila on the stage. To which Mila responds: “We have a lot in common.”

Of course, if you weren’t aware, Ashton was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 before he began dating Mila a year later in 2012.

Funnily enough, their romantic history isn’t the only thing they have in common. As it happens, Mila and Demi ~actually~ went to the same high school in LA, which, according to Mila, is how their recent collaboration came about.

“It was during my first collaboration meeting with AT&T that we discovered Demi was also a Fairfax High alum,” Mila said last week when she and Demi both spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the skit.

“I thought it would bring humor and laughs to what was already a great ad. I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board,” she said, much to Demi's agreement.

“Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a fun and playful way?” Demi added.

