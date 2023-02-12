Ashton Kutcher Says Dealing With Vasculitis Makes Red Carpets Hard Following Those Awkward Photos With Reese Witherspoon
"I don't know who's yelling my name but I know there's a lot of people yelling."
"I don't know who's yelling my name but I know there's a lot of people yelling."
Arnold Schwarzenegger shows support as Hugh Jackman gets ripped for his return to the role of Wolverine.
"YES. We couldn't be happier," Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker previously wrote in a joint Instagram statement after getting engaged in Paris
Save over $340 a year by replacing your paper towels with these reusable dishcloths.
Are you stocking up for a Superbowl bash or simply trying to feed a family? In either situation, you might want to reassess your Costco shopping list as swarms of fans have recently warned. See:...
After finishing second each of the first two years that girls wrestling has been a Montana high school sport, the Billings Senior Broncs lead State wrestling after a strong start on day one Friday.
Fast shipping is your friend.
He will have to register as a sex offender.
Christina Hall shared an emotional update about a client who passed away during a remodel that was featured on HGTV's Christina in the Country.
Fans of The Holiday will find familiarity in the premise of Netflix's Your Place or Mine. The new movie follows best friends Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher), who swap houses for a week and live in each other's worlds because Debbie wants to fulfill her dream of taking classes in New York, so Peter flies to Los Angeles to care for Debbie's son, Jack. Your Place or Mine has been one of Netflix's most anticipated films of 2023, not only because it unites two of Hollywood's bel
With Magic Mike’s Last Dance in theaters this weekend, director Steven Soderbergh is dispelling rumors of Thandiwe Newton’s exit from the film. For those unfamiliar, the Emmy-winning actress was slated to star alongside Channing Tatum in the final installment of the Magic Mike franchise, but exited the project a few days into production and was… Continue reading Steven Soderbergh Addresses Rumor That Thandiwe Newton Exited ‘Magic Mike 3’ After Fight With Channing Tatum Over Will Smith’s Oscars S
Russia's federal media watchdog has a special team tasked with hunting down insults about the president, a report says.
This affordable alternative is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon.
Alec Baldwin's legal team filed a new motion to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him. The "Rust" actor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins.
Musician and E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt gave Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) a head cover as a gift, as the congressman continues his battle with cancer. Raskin tweeted on Saturday about receiving the cover and posted a picture of himself wearing it. “Look what I received from one of the greatest musicians on…
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
The Halftime Show headliner became a first-time mom in May 2022
Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was reported missing on Jan. 4 by Blair Watts when she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the bus stop, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. Watts, 33, reportedly told police he saw the mother the previous afternoon and had watched her son that night in a planned sleepover with his three children to "give Jennifer a break," Steele said. Brown's car was found parked outside her home and her keys, purse, computer tablet and work cellphone were found inside her residence, though her personal cellphone was missing and had been silent since the morning of Jan. 4, Steele said.
A Chinese health official has urged local governments to take "bold" steps to lower the cost of having babies and raising children to reduce the burden on families and boost fertility, a state-backed publication reported on Friday. China's population fell last year for the first time in six decades, data released last month showed, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline. In addition to that is the prospect of a rapidly aging population slowing the economy as revenues drop and government debt increases because of soaring health and welfare costs.
Most 2024 Republican prospects are engaged in race, abortion and LGBTQ culture wars – and most have made disturbing detours into Big Lie territory.
Recent strong breezes have swept these potentially painful pests to South Florida shores