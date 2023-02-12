Ashton Kutcher Says Dealing With Vasculitis Makes Red Carpets Hard Following Those Awkward Photos With Reese Witherspoon

PureWow

Fans of The Holiday will find familiarity in the premise of Netflix's Your Place or Mine. The new movie follows best friends Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher), who swap houses for a week and live in each other's worlds because Debbie wants to fulfill her dream of taking classes in New York, so Peter flies to Los Angeles to care for Debbie's son, Jack. Your Place or Mine has been one of Netflix's most anticipated films of 2023, not only because it unites two of Hollywood's bel