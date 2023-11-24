Ashton Metheny believes in making dog training both fun and educational

COSHOCTON − A well-behaved and trained dog is better for the pooch and the owner, but Coshocton County has been devoid of such training classes until recently.

Ashton Metheny is operating Ashton's K-9 Classes training school at the Animal Medical and Surgical Center of Coshocton, 23921 Airport Road. Metheny started teaching training classes in May and began doing it full time in August. She's worked with 34 dogs in the past month.

Ashton Metheny works with a dog during a recent training class part of Ashton's K-9 Classes. She does group courses and one-on-one sessions focused on basic training and breaking any developed bad habits.

Metheny previously worked for the Sugarcreek Veterinary Clinic and her work there connected her with Canines Companions for Independence. It trains dogs to assist the developmentally disabled. She learned to train dogs with the program and last year decided it was something she wanted to do full time.

"I never thought that it was going to take off the way it has, but am so thankful to be able to make a living at what I love to do, make my own schedule and still spend so much time with my family," Metheny said. "What’s that saying, if you find something you love to do you never work a day in your life."

Ashton Metheny works with a dog and owner during a recent training class part of Ashton's K-9 Classes. Classes are in a group setting, but she also offers one-on-one training too.

Classes are in a group setting, but she also offers one-on-one training too. She offers a basic training course and a level two class for dogs to earn good citizenship certificates, which a path to becoming a therapy dog. Metheny wants to add an agility course next year.

While she takes dogs of any age, Metheny said the younger you get them into a class the better it is for developing good habits.

"My favorite thing about this is helping the dog be best version of itself and helping the owner be the best possible owner for the dog. I love to see the before and after videos of how much the dog and owners have changed. It can be drastic," she said. "I always tell people you don’t have to have a bad dog to be enrolled in my classes. These are great for continuing your bond and just giving you both something to do to continually work your dogs mind and keep them sharp."

Ashton Metheny and one of her dogs. Metheny runs a training school for dogs to learn basic skills and more.

It's more than the basics of come, sit and fetch. One thing Metheny teaches is having your pooch know its name in a positive way. Make eye contact and give them a treat. The idea is they should easily come to you when you call their name, especially if they've run off.

"If you’re not having fun while training, your dog isn’t going to either. Training doesn’t have to be a boot camp. Think of it as a lifestyle change. Several minute sessions throughout the day makes a big difference. Your dog looks at you after you say his name, reward with a 'good boy,'" Metheny said.

Ashton Metheny has owners and dogs practice walking together and going over small obstacles along with other skills during group classes part of Ashton's K-9 Classes.

For more information on Ashton's K-9 Classes, call 330-987-1148 or email ashotonk9trainer@gmail.com. Dogs must be up to date on all vaccines. Sessions are offered Wednesday and Thursday evenings and last six weeks.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Ashton's K-9 Classes offers training for dogs and owners