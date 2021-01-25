Asia Argento accuses Fast and Furious director Rob Cohen of sexual assault

The pair promoted the film with other cast and crew members at the Deauville Film Festival

Actress and director Asia Argento has accused The Fast and the Furious and xXx director Rob Cohen of sexual assault.

She told Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera that Cohen abused her and made her drink GHB, a drug associated with sex attacks.

A spokesperson for Cohen called Argento's claim "categorically false" and "bewildering".

Argento alleges the assault occurred while filming action movie xXx in 2002.

Forthcoming memoir

"At the time, I really didn't know what it was. I woke up in the morning naked in his bed," Argento told the Italian publication.

The accusations are also included in Argento's autobiography Anatomy of a Wild Heart, which will be published in her native Italy on 26 January.

The statement issued by Cohen's spokesperson described the pair as having "an excellent working relationship and Mr Cohen considered her a friend, so this claim dating back to 2002 is bewildering".

Argento was one of the first to accuse convicted rapist and disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of assault in an interview in the New Yorker with Ronan Farrow back in 2017.

