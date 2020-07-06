Asia-based Harvest Will Act as an Advisor to Ideanomics' MEG and Medici Motor Works

- Harvest Alternative Investments Group has been a long-term investor in Ideanomics for several years, currently holding more than 2 million shares

- Advisory role will help Ideanomics maximize shareholder value in the fast-growing EV sector

- Harvest has indicated a desire to invest directly in MEG and Medici Motor Works operating businesses of Ideanomics

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Harvest Global Investments (HGI) and its affiliate Harvest Alternative Investments will act as an advisor to Ideanomics with an emphasis on its Mobile Energy Global (MEG) division and H2FC and BEV Medici Motor Works truck and specialty vehicles business. Dr. Henry XueJun Zhao will assume the advisory position, as well as become a board member to Medici Motor Works, to assist Ideanomics with maximizing shareholder value for its EV divisions. The types of advisory activities include the potential to assist with capital raising, M&A, and other types of investment banking services for MEG and Medici Motor Works.

Additionally, as an advisor to Ideanomics, HGI will offer its senior management's experience in assisting growth companies for more than 25 years, allowing it to participate closely in areas such as business strategy and scaling operations.

"ESG-focused funds and other mainstream funds have begun making significant investments into EV and clean energy initiatives to take advantage of the significant momentum of clean tech, particularly as it pertains to the automotive industry," said Dr. Henry XueJun Zhao, Chairman of Harvest Fund Management, the parent company of Harvest Global Investments. "Chairman Wu has invested significant time and resources in bringing his vision to a reality, and we look forward to working with Ideanomics Board of Directors and Management regarding the expansion of its EV divisions as they begin the next growth phase of their businesses".

Dr. Henry Zhao is the Chairman of Harvest Fund Management Co., Ltd. He has worked in the financial industry for over 25 years. Henry joined Harvest in 2000 and is the longest-serving CEO in the asset management industry in China. Dr. Zhao holds a PhD from Peking University, a master's degree in economics, and a bachelor's degree in electronic engineering.

About Harvest Global Investments

Harvest Global Investments (HGI), established in 2008, has offices in Hong Kong, London, and New York. HGI combines a deeply experienced international team with on-the-ground knowledge and insights to deliver superior returns from Asian and Chinese markets to global investors.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech products. Its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta which provide innovative financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with better efficiencies and technologies and greater access to global markets.