Asia’s Best Currency Is Driven by Tourists Pouring Into Thailand

Jaehyun Eom
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s baht has rebounded so rapidly in the past few weeks on optimism about the country’s tourism-led growth that it’s already hit year-end analyst targets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency has jumped 4.6% to around 35.3 per dollar this month, leading gains in Asia by a wide margin. In addition to rising forecasts for tourists arrivals, the advance is also being driven by a narrowing current-account deficit due to falling oil prices.

The surge means the baht has already touched the 35.2 level forecast for the fourth quarter by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, just before the nation reports its gross domestic product data on Monday. The rapid gains also feed into the debate over whether the dollar has peaked, as analysts start to weigh in on the right time to return to emerging markets, which had seen capital outflows as the US embarked on aggressive rate hikes.

“We expect more upside for the Thai baht though we are cautious about jumping in at current levels given the sharp rally over past weeks,” said Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging market strategy at TD Securities in Singapore. The currency’s rebound was driven by a combination of dollar weakness, the Thai central bank’s policy shift, signs of a recovery in tourism and firmer economic data, he said.

Analysts forecast that the Thai economy grew 3.1% from a year earlier in the second quarter after expanding 2.2% in the previous period.

Earlier this month, a government spokesman said the nation expects to attract 10 million international tourists this year, compared with the 6.1 million forecast in April. Visitors are seen rising to 30 million people next year, still shy of the 40 million who traveled to the country in the year before Covid spread.

That rebound is important for Thailand, considering that the travel-related sector accounted for about a fifth of the nation’s economy before the pandemic.

The government’s decision this month to downgrade Covid-19 to the same category as influenza is another positive factor, as it suggests that the nation’s public health outlook is stabilizing.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand’s first rate hike in more than three years last week failed to give a strong boost to the baht, as policy makers signaled their future moves will be gradual, at a time when the US Federal Reserve is pushing ahead with big rate increases. The currency actually fell after the policy move before ending the day a bit stronger.

OCBC Bank Singapore cautions against chasing the dollar-baht lower “when a rapid pace of recovery is yet to be confirmed, while the BOT is lagging in terms of policy tightening,” according to Frances Cheung, rates strategist at the bank.

Still, positive signs such as better economic data have led some analysts to forecast a tad more scope for the baht to rise after recent gains.

Malayan Banking Bhd strategists including Saktiandi Supaat predicted the baht will rise to 34.80 in the first quarter of 2023. Scotiabank FX strategist Qi Gao expects the Thai currency to fluctuate in a range of 35 to 36, with the possibility of breaching the lower number going forward.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. maintains its bullish outlook on the baht and expects it to outperform non-Japan Asian currencies in the second half of the year, strategist Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note dated Aug. 5. He cited the tourism rebound, dip in oil prices and lower freight costs.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

  • Monday, Aug. 15: Japan 2Q GDP, China Industrial Production and Retail Sales, Thailand 2Q GDP, Japan Industrial Production

  • Tuesday, Aug. 16: RBA Minutes of Aug. Policy Meeting, Japan Tertiary Industry Index

  • Wednesday, Aug. 17: Japan Core Machine Orders, Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports, RBNZ policy decision

  • Thursday, Aug. 18: Australia Unemployment Rate, Philippine central bank policy decision

  • Friday: Aug. 19: Japan National CPI, Thailand Foreign Reserves

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia shares edge higher, wary of Fed words

    Asian shares inched higher on Monday with investors anxious to see if Wall Street can sustain its rally as hopes U.S. inflation has peaked will be tested by likely hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve this week. "The FOMC Minutes on Wednesday should reinforce the hawkish tones from recent Fed speakers of being nowhere near being done on rates and inflation," warned Tapas Strickland, a director of economics at NAB. Markets are still implying around a 50% chance the Fed will hike by 75 basis points in September and that rates will rise to around 3.50-3.75% by the end of the year.

  • Investing in Eclipx Group (ASX:ECX) three years ago would have delivered you a 73% gain

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • Insiders at Redstone Resources Limited (ASX:RDS) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down AU$17k

    Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$100k worth of Redstone Resources Limited ( ASX:RDS ) shares over...

  • MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) shareholders have endured a 44% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Agnelli Family’s Exor Holding to Delist From Milan Bourse on Sept. 27

    The owner of Ferrari started trading on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange Friday.

  • Civilian casualties reported as Russian invaders shell Enerhodar

    Civilian casualties have been reported as a result of an attack by Russian invading forces on the town of Enerhodar in Russian-controlled territory, local mayor Dmytro Orlov said in a Telegram messenger post on Aug. 14.

  • Japan's economy rebounds from COVID jolt, global slowdown clouds outlook

    Japan's economy expanded for the third straight quarter on solid private consumption, data for April-June showed on Monday, a sign the country was finally staging a much-delayed recovery from a COVID-induced downturn. Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's third-largest economy expanded an annualised 2.2% in the second quarter, accelerating from a revised 0.1% increase in January-March, government data showed. It was smaller than a median market forecast for a 2.5% increase.

  • Affirm CEO Says Next Recession Will Silence Fintech Lender’s Doubters

    While shares of the buy now, pay later business are down 77% from November, Max Levchin expects lending models to set the company apart.

  • Bitcoin Tops $25,000 for First Time Since June Amid Crypto Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin briefly surpassed $25,000 for the first time since mid-June, as momentum continued from a cooler-than-expected US inflation data and progress toward Ethereum’s big upgrade.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip

  • Robert Saleh calls Quincy Williams’ late hit on Jalen Hurts ‘egregiously awful’

    Robert Saleh was not at all pleased with Quincy Williams' late hit on Jalen Hurts, calling it "egregiously awful"

  • Letter from Africa: How racism haunts black people in Italy

    The murder of a Nigerian vendor has shaken a community in Italy, writes Ismail Einashe.

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • Lance's deep TD pass leads 49ers to 28-21 win vs. Packers

    Trey Lance flashed his big arm in a brief preseason stint for San Francisco with a 76-yard touchdown pass to speedy rookie Danny Gray that helped the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 28-21 on Friday night. Lance played just two series in the game but that was enough to show why the Niners made the decision to transition from Jimmy Garoppolo to Lance at quarterback. “He did some good things for a first game,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

  • Mastriano and Oz: An 'awkward marriage' atop the Pennsylvania GOP ticket

    Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz, the GOP's nominees in Pennsylvania for governor and the Senate respectively, share little in common other than the support of

  • Over 1.7 Million Fords and Lincolns Are at Risk of Being Recalled

    The National Highway Transit Safety Administration received over 50 complaints over brake hose ruptures.

  • A year on, ex-Afghan leader defends role in Taliban takeover

    On the eve of the anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan's former president on Sunday defended what he said was a split-second decision to flee, saying he wanted to avoid the humiliation of surrender to the insurgents. Ashraf Ghani also told CNN that on the morning of Aug. 15, 2021, with the Taliban at the gates of the Afghan capital, he was the last one at the presidential palace after his guards had disappeared. Ghani had previously sought to justify his actions on the day Kabul fell, but offered more details Sunday.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms in the days around Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaPrince Alwaleed’s inve

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Every investor knows that you can’t look to a stock’s past performance as predictor of future gains. It’s become axiom, even, one of the stock phrases that we all learn about in Econ 101: ‘Past performance does not guarantee future returns’ is common formulation. But that simple phrase, while true, raises a tough question: How should an investor judge a stock? The truth is, past is prologue, not prophet, and investors can profit by taking past performance as one of many factors in evaluating a s

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Brilliant Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These innovative growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a 34% peak plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.