Asia’s Best Currency Performer Won Seen as Buy Again Early 2023

Hooyeon Kim and Daedo Kim
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s won has been Asia’s best-performing currency this quarter, but for those that missed its advance a better opportunity for buying may come early next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s the view of Choi Kyungjin, head of fixed income and currencies at Deutsche Bank AG in Seoul, who says the won may drop again to as low as 1,380 per dollar in the first quarter if thin markets at the year-end boost volatility. It would be a “very good level” to purchase the currency if the currency falls to that level to 1,350, said Choi, who sees the won rebounding to as high as 1,100 per dollar next year, a level last seen in mid-2021.

Bets that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hikes have supported emerging-market currencies including the won, which has turned from the worst to best Asia performer in the span of a quarter. The won may also get a further lift if Korea is included in the FTSE World Government Bond Index—a move that the finance ministry expects may be announced as early as March 2023 and attract as much as 90 trillion won ($68.6 billion) of foreign investments into the country.

“It’d be better to wait for a good chance to sell the dollar in the first quarter, not now,” said Choi, who accurately predicted won and bond moves in past Bloomberg interviews. “If everything goes along with expectations—the Fed halts tightening and Korea is added to the WGBI—the Korean won should benefit more than any other market.”

Uncertainties remain for the won though, including the potential for a correction in semiconductor prices and the chance for a further economic slowdown in China, Korea’s biggest export destination, according to Choi. Despite its 9% gains this quarter, the won remains more than 9% weaker against the dollar in 2022.

Deutsche Bank’s official year-end won forecast is around 1,300 per dollar next year. The Korean currency weakened for a second day on Friday, down 0.6% to 1,310.70 per dollar as of 10:28 a.m. local time, as hawkish moves by the Fed and European Central Bank damped risk appetite in the region.

Choi also sees a better outlook for Korean sovereign bonds in 2023 as inflation eases and a recession is likely to hit both the US and Korea. Credit and housing market strains in Korea will likely keep weighing on the economy as well, despite government measures that have helped ease some of the burden for now, he said.

Under the scenario that the Bank of Korea will lower its key rate in the fourth quarter in 2023 to support the economy, the yield on the nation’s 10-year bond is expected to peak out in the first quarter and fall as low as 2.5% at the end of next year, Choi said. That yield fell 3 basis points to 3.38% on Thursday, down from a 11-year high of 4.63% touched in October.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox: Japan tax reform to target low-emission cars, shift to investment

    Japan will extend tax breaks on low-emission cars and seek to shift its massive household savings into investment in the government's annual tax code revision to be approved on Friday. The government will also raise corporate, income and tobacco taxes to pay for a scheduled doubling of Japan's defence spending to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2027 - a response to an increasingly assertive China and North Korea's missile launches. Below are key changes under the revised tax code, according to a draft of the document obtained by Reuters.

  • Veon Nears Sale of Pakistan Towers to TPL-TASC Group

    (Bloomberg) -- Wireless operator Veon Ltd. is close to selling its tower assets in Pakistan to a consortium comprising of Pakistan’s TPL Corp. and UAE-based TASC Towers Holding Ltd. in what could be the country’s largest deal in more than a decade, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion Ma

  • Toshiba says aims to reach deal with potential partners soon as possible

    Japan's Toshiba Corp, which is in talks about a buyout, said in a letter to shareholders on Friday that it was aiming to reach a conclusion with potential partners as soon as possible. The letter from Akihiro Watanabe, chairperson of the board, and Jerry Black, chairperson of Toshiba's special committee looking at strategic alternatives, added there was no assurance that a deal would be reached. Toshiba is "planning to receive binding and bona-fide proposal(s) and shall be making strong efforts to arrive at a conclusion as early as possible after necessary negotiations," the letter said.

  • Dollar stands tall as hawkish ECB fans downturn fears

    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said after the policy board raised interest rates again overnight that "this is not enough," and that the bank must "continue the battle against inflation at a steady pace." A day earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve also tightened policy, with Chair Jerome Powell adding policymakers expected rates to rise higher and stay elevated for longer. "It has been a big night in markets, with the modestly 'risk-off' reaction to the Fed on Wednesday from what was seen as a slightly more hawkish than expected set of outcomes, greatly exacerbated by the messaging out of the ECB's meeting," Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

  • Asian Stocks Mixed as Investors Weigh Rate Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks traded mixed and the dollar fell as investors digested hawkish signals from central banks that sparked a rout in European and US equities. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapShares in Hong Kong and mainland China reversed earlier losses

  • Twitter Suspends Mastodon and Journalists Covering Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. suspended the accounts of upstart rival service Mastodon, as well as several journalists covering the social network’s billionaire owner Elon Musk.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapLate Thursday, accounts for reporters from publications

  • Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez 'sad' that partner Pat Tabler was let go

    Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is not happy about losing his regular running mate in the booth.

  • Guardant Health Plunges as Colorectal-Cancer Test Results Disappoint Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc. fell more than 45% in late trading Thursday after results of a study of its blood test for colorectal cancer disappointed investors. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapThe test accurately identified the presence of cancer or prec

  • California Slashes Rooftop Solar Incentives in Blow to Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- California will sharply reduce the incentive that encouraged more than a million homeowners and businesses to install rooftop solar panels and cemented the Golden State as a green energy pioneer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapState regulators una

  • How Robert Williams III's 'out of this world' talents can help Celtics

    The Celtics open a holiday homestand to close out 2022 Friday night against Orlando, and what better gift than the return of Robert Williams III. As Chris Forsberg writes, the impact comes at the right time.

  • Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists

    Responding to a Tweet on the account suspensions, Musk tweeted: "Same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else," a reference to Twitter rules banning the sharing of personal information, called doxxing. Musk had threatened legal action against the account's operator, saying his son had been mistakenly followed by a "crazy stalker".

  • Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Thursday, Its Worst Day Since September

    Stocks took a major hit on Thursday after a recent report showed retail sales slowed in November.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer

    Looking for a large passive income stream? This energy stock provides it without the risks associated with oil prices.

  • FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'

    FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Set to Soar In the Next Bull Market

    A bull market is coming. There's nothing so unique about the current bear market to make investors think otherwise, and stocks should eventually recover as interest rates stabilize and inflation cools. When that happens and the stock market starts to rally again, you'll want to own these three stocks.

  • Changpeng Zhao Won't Rescue Binance by Selling out Crypto Self-Custody

    In the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, many are justifiably concerned about the solvency of crypto exchanges. Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraudulent bucket shop may have been an outlier – court documents filed earlier this week by U.S. authorities allege that some $8 billion in FTX customer deposits were transferred to and lost by SBF’s “hedge fund” Alameda Research. Binance, the industry leading centralized crypto exchange, in particular has seen a significant drawdown in funds.

  • Like Dividends? 3 Aristocrats Worthy of Consideration

    Dividend Aristocrats are top-tier investments for those focusing on income, as these companies have successfully upped their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years.