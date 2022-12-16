Asia’s Best Currency Performer Won Seen as Buy Again Early 2023

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s won has been Asia’s best-performing currency this quarter, but for those that missed its advance a better opportunity for buying may come early next year.

That’s the view of Choi Kyungjin, head of fixed income and currencies at Deutsche Bank AG in Seoul, who says the won may drop again to as low as 1,380 per dollar in the first quarter if thin markets at the year-end boost volatility. It would be a “very good level” to purchase the currency if the currency falls to that level to 1,350, said Choi, who sees the won rebounding to as high as 1,100 per dollar next year, a level last seen in mid-2021.

Bets that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hikes have supported emerging-market currencies including the won, which has turned from the worst to best Asia performer in the span of a quarter. The won may also get a further lift if Korea is included in the FTSE World Government Bond Index—a move that the finance ministry expects may be announced as early as March 2023 and attract as much as 90 trillion won ($68.6 billion) of foreign investments into the country.

“It’d be better to wait for a good chance to sell the dollar in the first quarter, not now,” said Choi, who accurately predicted won and bond moves in past Bloomberg interviews. “If everything goes along with expectations—the Fed halts tightening and Korea is added to the WGBI—the Korean won should benefit more than any other market.”

Uncertainties remain for the won though, including the potential for a correction in semiconductor prices and the chance for a further economic slowdown in China, Korea’s biggest export destination, according to Choi. Despite its 9% gains this quarter, the won remains more than 9% weaker against the dollar in 2022.

Deutsche Bank’s official year-end won forecast is around 1,300 per dollar next year. The Korean currency weakened for a second day on Friday, down 0.6% to 1,310.70 per dollar as of 10:28 a.m. local time, as hawkish moves by the Fed and European Central Bank damped risk appetite in the region.

Choi also sees a better outlook for Korean sovereign bonds in 2023 as inflation eases and a recession is likely to hit both the US and Korea. Credit and housing market strains in Korea will likely keep weighing on the economy as well, despite government measures that have helped ease some of the burden for now, he said.

Under the scenario that the Bank of Korea will lower its key rate in the fourth quarter in 2023 to support the economy, the yield on the nation’s 10-year bond is expected to peak out in the first quarter and fall as low as 2.5% at the end of next year, Choi said. That yield fell 3 basis points to 3.38% on Thursday, down from a 11-year high of 4.63% touched in October.

