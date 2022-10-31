Asia bond funds dump China in favour of cash after high-yield rout

FILE PHOTO: Residential buildings under construction in Shanghai
1
Summer Zhen
·3 min read

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Bond fund managers with strategies focused on Asian high-yield issuers have switched to cash and other non-China assets after suffering huge losses in China’s corporate bond market.

Once a sought-after investment that accounts for more than half of Asia’s high-yield corporate bond issuance, China's property sector saw a record number of defaults in 2022 across top private developers and even some state-owned companies.

Capital outflows triggered by aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes struck another blow to the already fragile segment.

Monica Hsiao, founder and chief investment officer of Triada Capital, an Asia-focused credit long-short fund, says she has not seen this kind of challenge in an investment career spanning more than 20 years.

“We hold over 50% of cash at the moment, higher than any time historically,” said Hsiao, who founded the fund in Hong Kong in 2015.

Hsiao, who managed Asia credit for London-based credit-focused asset manager CQS prior to setting up Triada, refused to disclose the fund size and its performance.

More than two dozen Chinese property developers rated by Moody’s have defaulted since the beginning of 2021 and that has pushed the number of Asian high-yield companies rated junk to a record high.

Many holders of China high yield bonds have seen them trading below 20 cents on the dollar. The in-default bonds of property company Sunac China maturing in 2025 trade at 6 cents to a dollar.

The average return of the top 10 Asia high yield bonds is down more than 30% this year, Morningstar data shows, of which Fidelity Funds' Asian High Yield Fund and UBS's SICAV - Asian High Yield (USD) had shed more than 40% as of Oct. 27.

The property sector, crucial to China's political and economic stability, has seen sharp declines in prices and sales after policymakers imposed strict curbs on borrowing by developers in mid-2020.

Hsiao said investors were hoping for policy measures to prop up real estate demand this year but that didn’t happen.

Hsiao kept reducing her fund's China exposure from the first quarter and shifted to cash in the summer months, when the U.S. inflation threat and geopolitical risks increased.

'UNINVESTABLE' ASSET CLASS

Gordon Ip, chief investment officer for fixed income at asset manager Value Partners，says the fund has reduced overall exposure to China property and bought Indonesian and Indian bonds this year, mostly in energy or resources and renewables sectors.

Value Partners’ Greater China High Yield Income Fund was down 37% as of the end of September. The fund's assets have fallen to $611 million from $980 million at the end of April.

"This has been an extraordinary year in terms of managing risks,” said Ip. "Rising rates, skyrocketing inflation, geopolitical tensions and intense sector risk (China property) have made it extremely challenging to navigate the market.”

Ip said the fund has been staying liquid by trying not to "over own” a particular issue and making sure it always has a reasonable level of cash.

Bond investors are generally sitting tight and already looking ahead to next year, said Nicholas Yap, head of Asia Flow Credit Desk Analysts at Nomura.

Investors do not see China's property debt markets reviving anytime soon, given not just regulatory risks but also several developers' differentiated treatment of onshore and offshore bondholders in the restructuring process.

"There is no reliable restructuring process in China that coordinates between onshore and offshore," said Hsiao, adding she sees barely any willingness among defaulted issuers to negotiate.

While there are select bonds that have upside, China high yield as an asset class is currently “uninvestable", she said.

“We're right in the perfect storm. We hope for the best, but prepare for the worst,” she said.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s Firms Seek Most Emergency Funds Since Pandemic Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Firms grappling with high inflation and soaring operating costs are seeking fresh short-term liquidity lines in an echo of the worst days of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home

  • China Builders Slide to Record Lows as a Top Chairwoman Resigns

    (Bloomberg) -- A sudden resignation by the founder and chairwoman of a top Chinese builder has added to concerns over China’s ailing property sector, fueling a further selloff that dragged many securities to record lows.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween Festivities

  • Hong Kong’s Economy Records Worst Contraction Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s economy recorded its worst quarter in more than two years as weak demand and pandemic isolation battered the financial hub and increased the likelihood the city will end the year in contraction for the third time since 2019.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 15

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Lula, Apple And Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures lower, treasury yields jump; Week Ahead: Earnings, Fed, jobs data in focus; Brazil elects Lula in narrow presidential runoff; Apple shares slip on China iPhone output concerns and Elon musk sets out Twitter ambitions, courts controversy.

  • Strong U.S. dollar, yields put gold on track for seventh monthly fall

    Gold slipped on Monday en route to its seventh straight monthly decline, hurt by a stronger dollar and elevated U.S. bond yields, while markets looked forward to this week's Federal Reserve meeting for more clarity on its rate-hike path. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,638.15 per ounce by 0926 GMT, and down 1.3% for the month. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,641.10.

  • Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Lost Nearly $190 Million in TerraUSD Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled cryptocurrency lender Hodlnaut downplayed its exposure to the collapsed digital-token ecosystem created by fugitive Do Kwon yet suffered a near $190 million loss from the wipeout.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs Euro

  • IPhone Maker Lifts Wages, Preps Backup for Covid-Hit China Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group is preparing to bring backup production online and raise hourly wages by more than a third, after an exodus of workers threatened to disrupt output at the world’s largest iPhone plant ahead of the holidays.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dea

  • Stocks Poised to Fall Monday

    The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday is widely expected to lift its target rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a fourth straight time. On Friday, economists are expecting a gain of 195,000 nonfarm jobs.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) are a few of best stocks that pay monthly dividends, providing a steady stream of income […]

  • Stocks could sink 25% as the liquidity crisis in Treasuries threatens to spill over to other markets, analyst says

    Treasury liquidity is showing signs of weakness not seen since the Great Financial Crisis, warned James Demmert.

  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.

    President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power, shutting out reformers to take charge of the world's second-largest economy — and that's rocked markets.

  • The number of millionaires will spike by 40% globally in the next 5 years — but most won't come from the US. Here is the country to watch (and how to invest in it)

    And how you can turn their financial success into your own.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street

    There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory. The result is a batch of compelling opportunities for investors with the resources and mindset to deal with the ongoing volatility.

  • GE Stock Could Make Investors Rich Thanks to 1 Huge Catalyst

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.

  • 3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These rock-solid companies check all the right boxes for investors who want steady wealth creation with minimal volatility.

  • Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10,000 Into $300,000. Here's How.

    It has been a brutal year for the stock market, but downturns like the current one are often the best time to invest. In theory, because valuations are depressed, investors have the opportunity to buy shares of quality companies at a bargain and watch their positions grow.

  • Here's Why NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Small-Cap Stocks Are ‘Spring-Loaded’ for Recovery. 7 to Buy Now, According to a Pro.

    Valuations have rarely been so depressed, says Teton Advisors’ Nicholas F. Galluccio. Why he’s bullish on regional bank shares.