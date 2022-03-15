Asia Stocks to Lift on Easing China Rout, Oil Drop: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks may get a fillip Wednesday from an easing rout in Chinese shares and a slide in oil, though investors also remain braced for volatility surrounding Russia’s war in Ukraine and a looming Federal Reserve decision.
Futures for Japan and Hong Kong rose along with Australian shares. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts fluctuated following a tech-led Wall Street rebound Tuesday and a bounce in U.S.-listed Chinese shares from a deep selloff.
China’s equities have been under severe pressure on regulatory fears and speculation that Beijing’s ties with Russia increase the risk of a U.S. backlash.
Crude retreated, dropping further below $100 a barrel. Signs that Iran nuclear talks may resume point to the possibility of more supply, while Covid lockdowns in China may curb demand.
Treasuries were mixed ahead of the Fed decision, with the 10-year yield edging up to 2.14%. A report that Saudi Arabia will consider accepting yuan payments for oil sold to China boosted the latter’s currency. The dollar was steady.
A quarter-point Fed rate increase, the first since 2018, to fight high inflation is widely anticipated but there’s less certainty beyond that. While markets expect a total of seven such moves this year, policy makers also have to factor in growth risks emanating from the war and the isolation of Russia in retaliation.
“The confluence of events leading in to this meeting puts policy makers in a very unenviable position,” Matt Rowe, executive director at Nomura Securities International Inc., said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s being publicly debated whether if you create a recession to push the number down to 2%, is that actually a policy error?” he added, referring to inflation.
In the latest developments from the conflict, Ukraine and Russia are due to resume talks Wednesday. A key adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the negotiations “difficult” but said there is room for compromise. In Russia, President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s leadership was not “serious” about resolving the conflict.
Default Concerns
Russia has begun the process of paying $117 million in interest on dollar bonds Wednesday. But a default seems highly likely because of sanctions and Russian decrees that are likely to prevent dollar settlements.
Elsewhere, nickel trading is due to resume Wednesday on the London Metal Exchange, over a week after being suspended amid a historic short squeeze.
U.S. data showed producer-price inflation at 10%, underscoring inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, New York state manufacturing activity weakened considerably in early March. Taken together they underscore the Fed’s dilemma.
“We will be closely watching the Fed’s dot plot, which we expect to signal five or six interest-rate hikes this year, more than December’s projections but in line with market expectations,” wrote Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “A dot plot projecting more hiking would likely be a hawkish signal and could result in an earlier yield curve inversion.”
MLIV is running an inaugural weekly survey on markets including inflation hedges, oil, stocks and more. Please click here to participate.
Here are some key events to watch this week:
EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell news conference, Wednesday
Bank of England rate decision, Thursday
ECB President Christine Lagarde, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, Governing Council member Ignazio Visco and Chief Economist Philip Lane speak at a conference, Thursday
Bank of Japan rate decision, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:21 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2.1%
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1% The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.2%
Nikkei 225 futures climbed 1.3%
Hang Seng futures increased 3%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was at $1.0963
The Japanese yen was at 118.29 per dollar
The offshore yuan was at 6.3835 per dollar
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 2.14%
Australia’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 2.49%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $95.67 a barrel
Gold was at $1,917.03 an ounce
