Asia braces for China data, oil nears 2021 highs

Passersby wearing protective face masks walk past an electronic board displaying world stock indexes in Tokyo
Wayne Cole
·4 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday as the U.S. earnings season loomed large and a slew of Chinese economic data were expected to show the deadening effect of coronavirus restrictions on activity.

A holiday in the United States made for thin trading, but that did not stop Brent crude from extending its bull run toward last year's peak of $86.70 a barrel.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, while Japan's Nikkei bounced 0.8% after losing 1.2% last week

S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.1%.

The main feature of the market recently has been a rotation into value stocks and away from growth, particularly technology. The S&P 500 information technology sector, which accounts for nearly 29% of the index, has shed 5.5% this year.

With valuations still high, earnings will have to be strong to stop further losses. Overall S&P 500 earnings are expected to climb 23.1% this season, according to Refinitiv IBES, while the tech sector is seen up by 15.6%.

Companies reporting this week include Goldman Sachs, BofA, Morgan Stanley and Netflix.

The market will be spared speeches from Federal Reserve officials this week ahead of their Jan. 25-26 policy meeting, but there has been more than enough hawkish comments to see the market almost fully price in a first rate hike for March.

There was also talk the Fed will start trimming its balance sheet earlier than previously thought, draining some of the excess liquidity from world markets.

Yields on cash 10-year Treasuries climbed to their highest in a year at 1.8%, while futures implied yield of 1.83% early on Monday.

"The implications of quantitative tightening continue to occupy markets as an earlier Fed balance sheet runoff looms," noted analysts at Barclays.

"Meanwhile, new COVID lockdowns in China could re-aggravate global supply bottlenecks, while in both Europe and the U.S. the near-term growth outlook is now weaker and the 2022 inflation profiles higher."

Data out of China due on Monday are expected to show retail sales and industrial output slowed further in December. The economy is forecast to have grown 1.1% in the fourth quarter, though the annual pace is seen slowing to 3.6% from 4.9%.

BEWARE THE BOJ

A Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy meeting this week will bear watching given talk it will revise up its outlook for growth and inflation, while sources told Reuters policy makers were debating how soon they could start telegraphing an eventual interest rate hike.

While a move is unlikely this year, financial markets may be under-estimating its readiness to gradually phase out its once-radical stimulus programme.

This was one reason the yen has rallied, with the dollar slipping 1.2% last week to last stand at 114.29 but still well above major chart support at 112.52. [FRX/]

The euro also gained 0.5% last week as the dollar eased broadly and was last changing hands at $1.1408. The dollar index was a shade firmer at 95.231, after touching a 10-week trough at 94.626 on Friday.

"We continue to think that the greenback will strengthen again before long, as we expect strong cyclical price pressures in the U.S. to mean the Fed tightens by more and for longer than investors currently discount," argued Joseph Marlow, an economist at Capital Economics.

They see Fed rates topping 2.5% while the market has priced in a peak around 1.75-2.0%..

The risk of higher rates kept non-yielding gold restrained at $1,817 an ounce, while industrial and energy resources have benefited from resilient demand and limited supplies.[GOL/]

Oil prices have climbed for four weeks straight and such is demand that physical barrels of oil are changing hands at near record high premiums. [O/R]

Early Monday, Brent had added another 51 cents to $86.57 a barrel and was approaching the 2021 top of $86.70 and the 2018 peak at $86.74. A break there, would take it to heights last visited in 2014.

U.S. crude also firmed 75 cents to $84.57 per barrel.

(Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

    Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude futures at their highest in more than three years, as investors bet supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron coronavirus variant. Brent crude futures gained 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.48 a barrel by 0022 GMT. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

  • Hedge Funds Betting Against the Aussie Get Tested by Its Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar’s rally is testing bearish hedge fund bets on the currency, bringing employment data this week into the spotlight for further cues.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Hedge fun

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • Wall Street Week Ahead Earnings: Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, United Airlines, and Netflix in focus

    Investors will focus on Q4 earnings for stocks that are economically sensitive, which should show better profits than technology stocks.

  • Walmart Filings Reveal Plans to Create Cryptocurrency, NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show, setting the stage for meeting its customers in the emerging metaverse.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Co

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • This Warren Buffett Recommendation Could Be Your Best Investment in 2022

    When we think about big names in the investing space, it's hard to gloss over Warren Buffett. Rather, Buffett is a firm believer in one investment that has the potential to make the average investor quite wealthy, only without the risk that could come with hand-picking stocks in an effort to outperform the broad market. While Buffett may approve of the latter move if you're an educated investor and know what you're doing, he'd probably shake his head at the idea of putting money into digital coins.

  • 11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally

    Warren Buffett is one of the most wealthy and successful businessmen in the world, but still lives frugally in many aspects of his life. See how he does here.

  • Shanghai government caps price on 'blind boxes', prohibits sale to children aged below 8

    Shanghai's market regulator on Friday issued a new directive that puts a cap on the price of so-called blind boxes - popular sealed packages that contain collectible goods - and restricts sales to young children. The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said the price of a blind box shall not exceed 200 yuan (US$31.46) and that sales to children under eight years old are now prohibited, according to a policy document published on the agency's website on Friday. The city's directive mark

  • China's Q4 GDP growth seen hitting 1-1/2-year low, raising heat on policymakers

    China's economy likely grew at the slowest pace in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, dragged by weaker demand due to a property downturn, curbs on debt and strict COVID-19 measures, raising heat on policymakers to roll out more easing steps. On a quarterly basis, growth is forecast to rise to 1.1% in the fourth quarter from 0.2% in July-September. For 2021, GDP likely expanded 8.0%, which would be the highest annual growth in a decade, partly due to the low base set in 2020, when the economy was jolted by COVID-19 and stringent lockdowns.

  • Asking prices for UK homes rise by most since 2016 - Rightmove

    Asking prices for British homes rose by the most in annual terms in nearly six years in early 2022, according to a survey that showed how a severe shortage of properties for sale is keeping up the heat in the housing market. Property website Rightmove said on Monday that the average price of property put up for sale rose by 0.3% in January, taking the 12-month increase to 7.6%, the highest annual rate of price growth since May 2016. The number of buyers enquiring about homes was 15% higher than at the same time last year but the number of available homes for sale per estate agency branch sank to a new record low of just 12, Rightmove said.

  • UK manufacturers feel the pay pressure from rising inflation

    British manufacturers have offered higher pay deals to staff but many others are holding off on settlements as they monitor fast-rising inflation and get ready for higher minimum wages and a tax hike, industry group MakeUK said on Monday. Most pay increases ranged between 2% and 3%, below the recent pace of inflation, but went as high as 14% in some cases. The Bank of England is keeping a close eye on the impact of rising inflation on pay deals, something it fears could lead to longer-term inflationary pressures.

  • Big brands call for global pact to cut plastic production

    International brands including Coca Cola and PepsiCo called on Monday for a global pact to combat plastic pollution that includes cuts in plastic production, a key growth area for the oil industry. World officials will meet at a United Nations Environment Assembly conference (UNEA 5.2) later this year to start negotiations on a treaty to tackle a plastic waste crisis that is choking landfills, despoiling oceans and killing wildlife. It remains unclear whether any deal will focus on waste management and recycling or take tougher steps such as curbing new plastic production, a move that would likely face resistance from big oil and chemical firms and major plastic-producing countries like the United States.

  • Tesla reportedly delays Cybertruck production to 2023

    Tesla has once again quietly pushed back the Cybertruck's release to next year, according to Reuters.

  • This weekend only, leggings are buy one get one free at Yummie

    Stock up now!

  • Small business owners share their best advice for starting your own company

    Small business owners and consultants who’ve “been there, done that” share their best suggestions for starting and running a one-person business.

  • Roth IRA Conversion Rules

    How to convert a traditional IRA into a Roth IRA, the tax implications of doing so, and how to decide whether a conversion makes sense for you.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF buys into SPAC linked to stablecoin operator Circle

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest buys shares of the special-purpose acquisition company that is merging with Circle, one of the biggest stablecoin backers.

  • 3 attractive income stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation at 40-year highs, this trio can help strengthen your dwindling purchasing power

    Inflation is at 40-year highs. These stocks can help ease the pain.