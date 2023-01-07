Asia Capital Strategy Formally Enters into the GameFi Market by Signing Strategic Partnership with SPC Token

Singapore - (NewMediaWire) - January 7, 2023 - Asia Capital Strategy Fund, leading international financial center based in the Cayman Islands that is committed to promoting the development of venture capital funds has formally entered into strategic partnership with SPC Token, an event that been supported by many stakeholders across the industry and has grown stronger confidence in the newly launched venture. Both parties will reach a cooperation on the development of blockchain game projects.

Through this partnership, SPC Token plans to launch a Play-to-green blockchain game - Green Warrior based on promoting environmental awareness in the first quarter of 2024.

This world's first Play-to-green blockchain game, mainly hopes to awaken the public to the concept of environmental protection through interesting games, and inspire people to take action to protect the environment. Blockchain technology will empower this blockchain game, allowing players to experience the feeling of doing good deeds while playing games.

In Green Warrior, players will receive tokens as customs clearance rewards after completing game tasks. Part of the tokens earned in the game will be converted into USDT to donate to non-profit organizations related to the protection of the earth. At the same time, another part will also flow back to the Asian Capital Strategic Fund to invest in projects related to carbon rights and promote the concept of environmental protection.

China has announced that China will strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The concept of carbon neutrality simply means that the amount of carbon dioxide emitted by enterprises into the atmosphere will be offset through afforestation and other methods. Through the trading of greenhouse gases emission rights, emission rights exchanges can be made between businesses and enterprises.

The company will trade carbon rights in the market through game tokens, buy carbon rights from companies in industries such as photovoltaics, wind power, and new energy vehicles, and then sell them, so that they can continue their business, thereby promoting companies to adopt carbon emission reduction technologies.

SPC Token executives said: "The reward mechanism for players to earn tokens through games has made blockchain games more and more popular. We are very optimistic about the Green Warrior. " He also said that because the unique environmental protection concept design game mechanism, this game is expected to be well received, allowing players to join the game is not just for fun, but can also provide strength for environmental protection, and truly contribute for environmental protection.

