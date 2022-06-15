Asia Energy Crunch Turns From Bad to Worse on US Export Fire

Stephen Stapczynski
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian liquefied natural gas buyers are ratcheting up competition with Europe to secure spare supply as a series of outages threatens a shortage this winter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A new timeline presented on Tuesday to restart a key US liquefied natural gas export plant was much longer than traders had anticipated, while lower deliveries from Indonesia to Russia tightened global supply. Asian LNG futures for winter delivery surged to the highest level in over two months.

Global gas supplies were already slated to be tight this winter, when demand for the heating fuel peaks, but the new disruptions have set the stage for a fight between Asia and Europe over a dwindling amount of supply. Spot prices in the two regions are trading at a seasonal high due to a global supply crunch exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rates could rally to new heights if buyers become entangled in bidding wars.

The Freeport liquefied natural gas export facility in Texas said Tuesday that it may take 90 days to bring the plant partially back online, far longer than an earlier projection of a minimum three weeks. Full capacity isn’t expected to be available until late 2022, which surprised LNG traders who were estimating an outage of two to three months. The facility was shut last week after a fire.

While the Freeport outage is expected to have a larger impact on Europe this summer, where most supply was slated to be delivered, the prolonged disruption will likely leave some Asian customers short this winter.

Already, Asian LNG traders based in Singapore are calling suppliers to check available shipments through the rest of the year. There won’t be enough supply this winter to meet demand, some traders warned.

And even tighter supplies could make it harder for Japan -- the world’s second-largest LNG importer -- to secure prompt cargoes from the spot market for the summer, as the country is already facing a power supply crunch.

The extended disruption is seen removing dozens of LNG cargoes from the market, which will require replacing, traders said. Importers in Asia and Europe will try to find alternative supply from other US projects, as well as from exporters including Nigeria, Qatar, Angola and the UAE. Still, there is little available supply through the next few months.

Utilities in Japan and South Korea may dive into the spot market since they were counting on fuel from Freeport to restock for winter, traders said. Japan’s Jera Co. and Osaka Gas Co. have large purchase agreements with the Freeport plant, and they often resell that volume to smaller utilities in the country.

Meanwhile, equipment key for the functioning of the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been stuck abroad by western sanctions on Russia, signaling deliveries to Europe may be curbed for some time. That will likely increase demand for LNG as a replacement.

The looming supply crunch risks pushing up electricity bills and inflation, and could see poorer nations miss out entirely.

The Freeport plant, which represented roughly 4% of global LNG exports last month, supplies gas to BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE in Europe, and SK E&S Co. in South Korea, as well as Japan’s Jera and Osaka Gas. The facility made up nearly a fifth of US LNG output in May.

(Updates with spot market deals and tenders in the last table.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • By the Numbers: Summer airfare costs

    A look at the data behind rising costs for plane tickets as more Americans take to the skies for summer travel.

  • Ongoing Market Selloff Is No Reason Not to Buy, Says Avenue’s Marc Lasry

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets likely haven’t hit bottom but that’s no reason not to buy the dip, Marc Lasry, chief executive officer of Avenue Capital Group LLC, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends

  • 165,000 people in West Texas could be without water for days amid heat wave after main breaks

    A water main break in West Texas could leave the 165,000 residents in and around Odessa with little or no water for 48 hours, officials said Tuesday, just as a

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro is trailing in the polls. Critics say he could be plotting a military coup.

    Brazil's Bolsonaro is trailing in the polls. Critics say he could be plotting a military coup.

  • Marilyn Monroe's Dress Appears Damaged After Kim Kardashian Wore It to the 2022 Met Gala

    The Jean Louis dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday" to John F. Kennedy...

  • Bill Gates Won’t Be Buying Any Crypto, After Again Blasting Digital Assets

    The market value of the entire crypto sector has fallen to less than $1 trillion from about $3 trillion in November, according to CoinMarketCap.

  • Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices

    Online platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Tiktok will be required to register and open offices in Nigeria and appoint contact persons with the government, draft regulations from the information technology development agency show. The code of practice for "interactive computer service platforms/internet intermediaries" was meant to curb online abuse, including disinformation and misinformation, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said in the regulations posted on its website. A statement from the agency's spokesperson dated June 13 said the regulations were developed with input from Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google and TikTok, among others.

  • Money vs. ‘the right thing to do’: Rory McIlroy takes a stand

    Rory McIlroy explains why he values legacy over money, and the PGA Tour over the LIV Golf tour.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to See Upward Pressure

    Crude oil markets rallied again on Tuesday as we continue to see upward pressure in general. That being said, it’s worth noting that we are a little extended.

  • Muslim Activist's Home Demolished in India Following Protests Over Prophet Muhammad Remarks

    The home of a Muslim activist was demolished by authorities in Uttar Pradesh, India, on June 12, following protests over comments made by two government officials about the Prophet Muhammad.Footage by local resident Abu Sheezu shows the activist’s home reduced to rubble by a JCB in Prayagraj.Indian media reported the home demolished on Sunday belonged to Javed Ahmed, a local leader accused of organizing June 10 protests against remarks about the Prophet Muhammad by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, who have been suspended from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.A demolition notice said the property had been “illegally constructed”, according to ANI News.Ahmed’s home was one of three demolished over the weekend following the protests, according to the Times of India. Credit: Abu Sheezu via Storyful

  • Eni in Talks With Egypt on Boosting LNG Supplies to Italy

    (Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA is in talks to boost gas imports from Egypt to Italy and Europe, as Rome looks for ways to wean itself off Russian supplies of energy, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run En

  • Biden’s Saudi ‘Pariah’ Strategy Crumbles With World Craving Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will seek to mend ties with Saudi Arabia and its de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, during a trip there next month that marks a reversal of Biden’s pledge to make the kingdom a “pariah” over its human-rights record.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox

  • Surveillance video shows man cutting down Pride flag at school district headquarters

    Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department is investigating a man seen on video cutting down a Pride flag and an American flag at a school district's headquarters. An American flag was also cut down in the process. The video shows the man running away after committing the act.

  • WTO Enters ‘Crunch Time’ Trying to Reach Deals on Food, Vaccines

    (Bloomberg) -- Prospects for World Trade Organization deals aimed at resolving some of the global economy’s most pressing but politically thorny issues hung in the balance as the trade body extended by a day its ministerial conference in Geneva.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despit

  • WHO convenes experts to decide if monkeypox is an emergency

    The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee of experts to determine if the expanding monkeypox outbreak that has mysteriously spread outside Africa should be considered a global health emergency. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday he decided to convene the emergency committee on June 23 because the virus has shown “unusual” recent behavior by spreading in countries well beyond parts of Africa, where it is endemic. Declaring monkeypox to be an international health emergency would give it the same designation as the COVID-19 pandemic and mean that WHO considers the normally rare disease a continuing threat to countries globally.

  • Oil Supply Fears Mount As OPEC Underperforms

    Despite weak demand in China, the oil market is looking increasingly bullish as OPEC fails to hit its production target and Libya struggles with supply disruptions

  • Bitcoin and ETH Starts Recovery, LINK Forms Bullish Pattern

    Bitcoin price remained well bid above $20,000, Ethereum’s ETH spiked towards $1,050, and LINK seems to be forming a crucial bullish pattern.

  • Gas Surges in Europe Amid Lower Russian Supply and US LNG Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said technical issues curbed supply through a key link to Germany just as a major export terminal in the US is likely to remain shut for three months.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyAmeri

  • Some see few signs of a bottom in U.S. stocks, even after steep selloff

    Despite a crushing selloff that pushed U.S. stocks into a bear market, investors see few signs suggesting equities have hit bottom, as persistent worries over surging inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve continue to pressure asset prices. The 21.3% year-to-date decline in the S&P 500 as of Monday wiped out some $8.7 trillion in market value this year, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. “This is not necessarily what a bottom looks like," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.

  • Pulling back 13% this week, 4imprint Group's LON:FOUR) five-year decline in earnings may be coming into investors focus

    4imprint Group plc ( LON:FOUR ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last...