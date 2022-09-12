Asia to Extend Risk-On Rally Into US CPI Report: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities are poised to extend the global rally in risk assets amid speculation Tuesday’s US consumer price data will support bets that inflation there is near peaking.

Japanese, Australian and Chinese equity index futures signaled gains for Tuesday’s open as Hong Kong and mainland bourses reopen following holidays. US contracts climbed after the S&P 500 completed its best four-day surge since June, with Apple Inc. leading Monday’s advance on robust pre-order data for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot index dropped 1% over the past two days, its biggest slide in a month, as investors weigh positive signs in the economy against hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve policy makers. The Treasury curve steepened on Monday, with 10-year yields rising after a weak auction of similar-maturity notes.

The inflation report due in the US session is expected to show headline CPI cooled in August to an 8% a year pace while the core measure that excludes food and energy is seen accelerating. Traders almost fully expect another jumbo-sized hike next week, following two 75-basis-point increases, taking their cue from officials supporting that view.

US bond-market indicators suggest that investors are gaining confidence that this year’s spike in inflationary pressures will be brought under control. The cost of hedging high inflation has fallen, while so-called breakeven rates on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities -- a proxy for where markets expect inflation to be -- have also dropped.

“I cannot see any scenario where the market doesn’t decide that CPI is heading in the right direction and that October will be lower than September and so on,” Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities, wrote in a note. “That combination should allow markets to continue to enjoy the strength that they saw towards the end of last week.”

The euro was little changed early on Tuesday after it jumped on Monday by the most in six months following Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel’s support for further interest-rate hikes in Europe.

Crude oil and industrial metals advanced as the dollar’s descent countered demand concerns. Bitcoin held most of its rally early Tuesday amid the brighter mood in global markets, trading above $22,000.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US CPI, Tuesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

US PPI, Wednesday

US business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

China home sales, retail sales, industrial production, fixed assets, surveyed jobless rate, Friday

Euro area CPI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The index climbed 1.1% on Monday

Nasdaq 100 contracts advanced 0.1%. The gauge jumped 1.2%

The MSCI World index rose 1.3% on Monday

Nikkei 225 futures climbed 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% on Monday

The euro was little changed at $1.0122 to the dollar

The Japanese yen slipped 0.2% to 142.63 per dollar

The Australian dollar was at 68.92 US cents; it rose 0.7% overnight

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.36%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $88.00 a barrel

Gold traded at $1,724.96 an ounce

