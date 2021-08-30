Asia Eyes Steady Open Amid U.S. Rally, China Curbs: Markets Wrap

Asia Eyes Steady Open Amid U.S. Rally, China Curbs: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady open Tuesday as traders assess a technology-led rally in U.S. shares and the latest escalation in China’s regulatory crackdown on private enterprise.

Futures were steady for Japan and edged up for Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 notched its 12th all-time high in August and the Nasdaq 100 advanced, including a jump in Apple Inc.’s market value past $2.5 trillion.

Chinese video-gaming stocks listed in the U.S. were under pressure again after Beijing moved to reduce the amount of time children can play such games. The ongoing crackdown will feed into the debate over whether beaten-down Chinese technology equities faces further pain.

Treasuries pushed higher overnight, adding to gains since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s measured comments about a possible reduction in stimulus and any eventual interest-rate hikes. The dollar was little changed.

Global stocks are set for their seventh monthly advance, helped by strong corporate earnings, expanding vaccinations that are boosting economic reopening hopes and supportive Fed policies. At the same time, concerns about elevated inflation and the spread of the delta coronavirus variant are shadowing the rally.

“Tactical investors should tilt portfolios in favor of stocks over bonds,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial. “This certainly does not mean that an exogenous shock could not cause stocks to correct. However, when looking at the recent pace of earnings, the policy environment and market history, we fail to see a compelling bear case against equities.”

In the latest U.S. data, pending home sales fell in July. Traders are awaiting key payrolls figures Friday for further guidance on the strength of the economy.

Elsewhere, oil was little changed as offshore explorers assess damage from Hurricane Ida. The focus is also shifting to an OPEC+ meeting that could see more supply added to the market. A rally in gold lost some momentum. Bitcoin was trading around $48,000.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

China manufacturing and services PMI TuesdayOPEC+ meeting on output WednesdayEuro zone manufacturing PMI WednesdayU.S. jobs report Friday

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:05 a.m. in Tokyo .The S&P 500 rose 0.4%Nasdaq 100 futures were steady. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%Nikkei 225 futures were little changedS&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.2%Hang Seng futures climbed 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was at $1.1798The Japanese yen was at 109.92 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4642 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 1.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.12 a barrelGold was at $1,810.26 an ounce

