Asia Eyes Steady Open After U.S. Tech Stocks Slip: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc and Emily Barrett
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a muted open Wednesday as investors consider a raft of earnings from U.S. technology heavyweights, a renewed rise in Treasury yields and jump in commodity prices.

Futures were flat in Japan and rose in Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts edged up after the Nasdaq 100 Index dropped for the first time in three sessions amid declines in heavyweights such as Tesla Inc. Alphabet Inc. shares rallied in postmarket trade on stronger-than-expected quarterly sales. The S&P 500 Index closed little changed after swinging between gains and losses.

Bonds weakened, with 10-year Treasury yields advancing back above 1.6% as the Federal Reserve holds its policy meeting. A market gauge of inflation expectations over the next decade hit an eight-year high. The dollar gained.

Bond yields are rising again as markets await updates on government and central bank stimulus, with U.S. President Joe Biden set to address a joint session of Congress and the Fed delivering its policy statement Wednesday.

The equity market reaction to a generally strong earnings season so far has been subdued, with investors setting a high bar for incentives to push up stock prices. Four out of five S&P 500 companies that have released results have either met or beaten expectations.

“Earnings optimism already was largely embedded into expectations moving into the current earnings period, so investors are looking for substantially outsized positive results,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments.

Elsewhere, the Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed for a seventh day, with copper gaining on the prospects of a large U.S. infrastructure package. Oil climbed after OPEC+ projected a strong recovery beyond the near-term setbacks to demand from India’s Covid-19 surge.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayFor live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blog

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were up less than 0.1% at 7:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changedNasdaq 100 futures were up 0.1%, after the index fell 0.5%Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.2%Hang Seng Index futures climbed 0.3% earlier

Currencies

The yen was steady at 108.74 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4817 per dollarThe euro was little changed at $1.2090The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.62%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude extended a rally to $63.03 a barrelGold was at $1,775.97 an ounce

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • How higher taxes on the rich could affect your investment goals and home prices surge 12% in February, the biggest jump since 2006

    PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY Another Tuesday (almost) in the books! Congratulations on finishing our first-ever money challenge! We want to know what you thought. You can reach us at mlamagna@marketwatch.com and esnow@marketwatch.

  • IRobot (IRBT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    IRobot (IRBT) closed the most recent trading day at $114.89, moving -1% from the previous trading session.

  • U.S. Home Prices Surge Most Since 2006 With Tight Inventory

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. home prices soared the most in 15 years, with low mortgage rates and a scant inventory of properties to buy fueling a tight housing market.Nationally, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values climbed 12% in February from a year earlier, the biggest jump since 2006. That followed an 11.2% gain in January.Home prices in 20 U.S. cities jumped 11.9%, meanwhile, beating the median estimate of 11.8% in a Bloomberg survey of economists.Historically low mortgage rates have been at the center of the pandemic housing rally, increasing buying power as Americans look to upgrade their properties. The average for a 30-year loan dropped to 2.97% in the most recent data, moving closer to the record low 2.65% set in January.With inventory tight, especially in suburban markets, prices have jumped to record highs.Read more and follow the story: What Will Happen to the U.S. Housing Market After the Pandemic?“These data remain consistent with the hypothesis that Covid has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes,” according to the S&P report released Tuesday.Phoenix reported the biggest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in February with a 17.4% increase. That was followed by San Diego at 17% and Seattle with a 15.4% increase.Nineteen of the 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending February 2021 versus the year ending January 2021.(Updates with biggest increases in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Veritiv (VRTV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Veritiv (VRTV) closed at $43.37, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day.

  • ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) closed at $8.40, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Visa Inc 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Have you ever thought about what your returns would equal if you invested $1,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE: V) ten years ago? Visa Inc. is an American financial services company based in Foster City, California. Visa allows electronic funds transactions all over the world, most notably through Visa-branded credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards. Visa delivers Visa-branded payment options to banking firms, which they use to sell credit and debit card services to their clients. Most Visa transactions around the world are handled by the company's directly run platform called VisaNet. Visa is the world's second-largest credit card company and one of the most profitable corporations in the world. On October 11, 2006, Visa announced that many of their subsidiaries would be merging to form Visa Inc., a publicly traded corporation. Visa is currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "V." Digital payments are now a possibility for customers, companies, and banks thanks to Visa’s technological advancements. Visa helps to assist individuals, companies, and governments in safely moving currency, regardless of the form or scale of transaction. Their mission is to provide the most stable payment network, allowing individuals, enterprises, and economies to prosper. If you'd invested 1,000 in Visa Inc. (V) on April 27, 2019, today the investment would be worth $1,431.24 with an annual rate of return of 19.61%. This would have been a total increase of 43.12% and you would have made a total profit of $431.24. Visa Inc Is expected to rise due to strong FQ2 2021 results, because their revenues and earnings are exceeding stock market expectations. If Visa Inc can build upon this momentum their stock will continue to be an enticing investment on the market. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week 4/26Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs 4/23© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Amgen Crumbles On What One Analyst Calls 'The Ugliest' Quarter In Years

    Amgen stock dipped late Tuesday after the biotech giant reported adjusted income of $3.70 per share on $5.9 billion in sales for its first quarter ended March 31.

  • Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $17.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day.

  • Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $15.21, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Finds Support

    The US dollar initially fell a bit during the trading session on Monday, but it does look as if it is trying to find support against the yen finally.

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Hitting Lowest Level Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied back Monday as investors took advantage of the lowest levels in seven weeks to pile back in.The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 13% to above $54,000, the biggest intraday gain since early February.The move comes as JPMorgan Chase & Co. is preparing to introduce an actively managed Bitcoin fund to some clients as soon as this summer, Coindesk reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The rebound reverses a two-week slump that had pushed Bitcoin below its 100-day moving average amid technical warnings from Wall Street and fears of a growing crypto bubble.Some pinned Monday’s move on a tweet Saturday from billionaire Elon Musk, who in the past has affected prices with his comments on the social platform.In a potential reference to cryptocurrencies, the Tesla Inc. founder asked “What does the future hodl?”, using a term often seen as meaning “hold on for dear life” that supporters use to refer to buying and holding their digital assets.After markets closed in New York on Monday, Musk’s Tesla Inc. quarterly results revealed that it spent $1.2 billion on Bitcoin in the first quarter and made $101 million selling it during that period. Musk had disclosed the crypto investment in February and the announcement subsequently helped fuel a red-hot rally for the digital asset.Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks also rose. Monex Group Inc. gained 7.1%, while Remixpoint Inc. increased 7% and Ceres Inc. added 6.1%. In the U.S., Coinbase Global Inc. gained 4.4%, while Riot Blockchain Inc. jumped 6.3%.Bitcoin has retained a gain of about 80% year-to-date as big-name investors endorse it and institutions from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Bank of New York Mellon advance their offerings around cryptocurrencies. JPMorgan’s John Normand reiterated in a note Friday that Bitcoin’s ascent has been steeper than any other financial innovation or bubble of the past 50 years.“Crypto bulls breathed a sigh of relief as last week’s deep rout across the space failed to extend,” Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note. However, “it has quite a wall to climb to fully neutralize the recent selloff(Updates to add Tesla’s Bitcoin sale in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran deal parties seek nuclear talks momentum, U.S. briefs Gulf states

    VIENNA (Reuters) -World powers and Iran sought on Tuesday to speed up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord, as the United States reassured its Gulf Arab allies on the status of the talks. Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia began a third round of meetings in Vienna to agree steps that would be needed if the agreement, which was abandoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, is to be revived. The main differences are over what sanctions the United States will need to remove, what steps Iran will need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear programme, and how to sequence this process to satisfy both sides.

  • Home prices surge 12% in February, the biggest jump since 2006 — a $35,000 gain for median-priced homes

    The Mountain region, which incorporates the states traversed by the Rocky Mountains including Arizona and Idaho, saw the largest gain.

  • How higher taxes on the rich could affect your investment and financial goals

    No matter their net worth, our clients will be looking to us for guidance on any changes to tax policy under the Biden administration. Nobody likes to pay higher taxes, and the Biden administration is focusing on increasing taxes for high-income individuals and families, and corporations. Financial advisers whose clients have more than $400,000 of annual household income should begin to think about a tax plan relative to their goals.

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Pop' fans: Biden kids, grandkids part of WH scene

    Biden’s big Irish American family is becoming part of the scene now that he's at the White House, with his children, grandchildren providing the kind of grounding that has served him during a lifetime of public service. (April 27)

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; DraftKings, Square, Tesla Fall

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade mixed, Microsoft shares drop after earnings

    Stock futures opened mixed Tuesday evening on the heels of a meandering day for the three major indexes, with investors digesting an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looking ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • Rent Crisis Spirals for Landlords Awaiting $47 Billion in Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a year since Covid-19 lockdowns put millions of apartment dwellers out of work, almost $47 billion in U.S. government rent relief is hitting the streets. For many landlords, it’s coming much too slowly.Joaquin Villanueva, an airport janitor who owns a three-unit rental house in East Boston, had to take out a home-equity loan just to pay the bills. One tenant, eight months behind on rent, vanished one night in March. An unemployed restaurant dish washer in another unit owes $5,000.“I don’t want to lose my house so I’m doing whatever I have to do,” said the El Salvadoran immigrant who wipes the floors at nearby Logan International Airport. “I’m not rich like a Donald Trump.”While the government passed sweeping measures last year to prevent mass homelessness among renters, there was no targeted help for mom-and-pop property owners who provide much of America’s affordable housing. Like their tenants, these landlords are more likely to be nonwhite or to be immigrants using real estate for their economic foothold. Now, mortgage, maintenance and tax bills are piling up, putting landlords in danger of losing their buildings or being forced to sell to wealthier investors hunting for distressed deals.The tens of billions of dollars that Congress allocated for rent relief -- starting in December and then with a second allotment in March -- was supposed to help by covering back rent and unpaid utility bills. But the rollout has been moving at the speed of bureaucracy, which varies from state to state.“The fact that we’re over a year into the pandemic really puts a lot of these landlords at risk,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president at RealtyTrac, which provides property data for investors.Rent shortfalls have drained owners and tenants of goodwill. But to save themselves, both sides will need to cooperate. Local governments, to prevent fraud, often require long, detailed applications signed by both parties.There’s little data showing what share of landlords are in desperate situations, but it doesn’t take much to fall behind if income stops coming from one tenant in a small building. With each passing month, the problems get bigger and harder to solve.Many landlords don’t qualify for federal Covid-19 mortgage forbearance, because less than a third have mortgages backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or another federal agency. And local governments can’t afford to forgo property taxes, especially in cities that have been hard-hit by the pandemic.“The long-term concern here, over the course of a few years, is that a growing share of mom and pop landlords will be forced to sell and rents will go up,” said Peter Hepburn, an assistant professor of sociology at Rutgers University who researches housing inequality. “There’s a lot of private equity interest and a real possibility of growing consolidation.”Lincoln Eccles, who owns a 14-unit building in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York, says he is flooded with unsolicited phone calls, texts and e-mails from investors. Selling would bring some relief -- the pandemic has put him a year behind on taxes and gas bills. But he’d like to pass the building, acquired by his Jamaican immigrant father, to his first son, born this month.Still, headaches are mounting. One tenant owes more than $40,000 in back rent, five units are empty and Eccles can’t afford to replace or even fix a boiler that broke down again in March. The rent relief program will help only so much. He’s unlikely to get government grants to cover losses from a tenant who left in November owing $96,000.Small owners are getting hit from many directions, said Roy Ho, who runs the Property Owners Association of Greater New York, which has 800 members who are mostly Chinese. Some also have retail businesses or are commercial landlords with stores, nail salons and restaurants now fighting to stay afloat.Some of their residential tenants left the city during the pandemic, leaving vacancies, while others paid late or not at all, Ho said. The situation can get awkward when owners and renters live in the same building.“It’s difficult to have a complete breakdown when one is living upstairs and the other downstairs,” he said. “But because of Covid, they talk less.”Landlords are constrained by government bans from evicting tenants who missed rent during the pandemic. The federal moratorium will expire June 30, unless President Joe Biden extends it again.Some property owners say eviction bans leave them saddled with tenants who were delinquent even before the pandemic. But many renters are in the same boat as landlords with debts mounting, said Cea Weaver, campaign coordinator for Housing Justice For All in New York.“The eviction ban is a blunt instrument, but it’s needed,” Weaver said.Even as the pace of payments pick up, other challenges are looming. The way Congress allocated the money gave an outsize share to smaller states with low renter populations.New York’s $2.4 billion portion of the funds, for instance, is expected to cover less than 80% of back rent, utilities and late fees owed in the state as of March, according to estimates from Moody’s Analytics. In Illinois, it’s just 45%. Vermont, however, gets a roughly $350 million allocation, enough to pay for the state’s need more than nine times over.While Congress provided the Treasury Department with authority to fix any mismatch in funding, the reallocation can’t happen for several more months.Emergency rental assistance has been slow to get to tenants and landlords because it’s a massive undertaking that involves multiple layers of government, said Stockton Williams, the executive director of the National Council of State Housing Agencies.Governments are trying to distribute a pot of money that’s far greater than the roughly $4 billion in rental assistance that some states and cities struggled to dole out last year. Now, they’ll have to comply with regulations that Congress set out over how the money can be spent, along with additional requirements they might have added.“Standing up a brand new program like this that’s very high-touch and has to get out ASAP is really tough,” Williams said. A few states, including Alaska, Kentucky and Virginia, have moved quickly, he said. California and Texas, big states with big allocations, were slow at first but have picked up speed, he said.Brandon McCall had to put his student loans in forbearance and cut back on groceries and other expenses after his condo tenant in Los Angeles fell behind on the $2,050-a-month rent. Now he’s pinning his hopes on the government. The tenant applied for rental assistance in early April, shortly after the city’s relief program began. But as of late last week, there was no answer.“I lose money every month,” McCall said. “And I can’t even buy a place to live in myself.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.