Asia Eyes Steady Open on Virus Caution; Dollar Up: Markets Wrap

Asia Eyes Steady Open on Virus Caution; Dollar Up: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a muted open Tuesday as traders weigh a record-breaking run in the S&P 500 against concerns the delta virus variant will choke global growth. Treasuries and the dollar climbed.

Futures edged up in Japan and were little changed in Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. equity contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 closed at another all-time high, doubling from its pandemic low in March 2020. Health-care and utility companies advanced, while Apple Inc. hit a record. Tesla Inc. sank on an investigation into the electric-vehicle firm’s Autopilot system.

Mobility curbs to fight the fast-spreading delta variant, signs of a slowing recovery from the pandemic in China and Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on private enterprise continue to color the market mood in Asia.

Treasury yields declined on worsening virus trends in some U.S. states and as the chaotic situation in Afghanistan spurred pockets of investor caution. Traders are awaiting an address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday and the Jackson Hole symposium in late August for clues on when and how the U.S. central bank might taper stimulus.

While the S&P 500 is on track for one of the calmest months ever, a measure of implied volatility in VIX options has advanced for five out of seven weeks -- even as the Cboe Volatility Index kept falling -- suggesting disquiet among investors for what lies ahead. Risks include slower growth due to the delta strain, the impact of elevated inflation and the prospect of reduced central bank support.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he would be supportive of announcing a start to the Fed taper in September if the U.S. gets another “strong” labor-market report.

“The announcement of tapering is unlikely to create a large shock in the market,” Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment Funds, wrote in a note. “The market simply had a long time to prepare for tapering. The real shock will come when the debate on a cycle of Fed rate hikes starts.”

Elsewhere, oil held a drop and gold maintained a recent advance. Bitcoin traded around $46,000.

Here are some events to watch this week:

U.S. Fed Chair Powell hosts a town hall discussion with educators TuesdayChina’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, begins a four-day meeting in Beijing TuesdayU.S. retail sales are due TuesdayReserve Bank of Australia minutes are scheduled to be released TuesdayReserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision and briefing by Governor Adrian Orr WednesdayFOMC minutes released WednesdayBank Indonesia rate decision and Governor Perry Warjiyo briefing Thursday

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 7:05 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%Nasdaq 100 futures were steady. The Nasdaq 100 was little changedNikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.1%Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.25 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4765 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%The euro was at $1.1778

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis points to 1.27%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.46 a barrelGold was at $1,787.20 an ounce

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow, S&P 500 end at records, shake off earlier losses from weak China data and Afghanistan turmoil

    U.S. stock benchmarks erase earlier declines to end at record highs, but the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.2%, after Chinese economic data disappoints and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan weighs on sentiment.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Apple Reverses Higher; Tesla Sinks On Autopilot Probe; China Stocks Dive

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock reversing higher. Tesla stock fell hard on an Autopilot safety probe. China stocks plunged.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors scratch out stock gains while weighing covid concerns

    Wall Street rebounded after early losses on Monday to see two of its three major indices close higher, with the S&P 500 posting a new record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.02 points, or 0.31%, the S&P 500 gained 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.2%. "I would have expected much more downside given a difficult weekend of geopolitical headlines in the Middle East and since the good news of earnings season is now behind us," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer for The Bahnsen Group.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Elon Musk’s SolarCity Trial Nears Conclusion With $2 Billion at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk was acting as a proper chief executive officer as Tesla Inc. weighed the purchase of power provider SolarCity in 2016, his longtime ally and fellow Tesla director Antonio Gracias told a judge.A two-week trial over the billionaire CEO’s role in the $2 billion transaction wrapped up on Monday, and now Judge Joseph Slights III must decide whether Musk -- who was the solar company’s chairman and largest shareholder at the time -- properly removed himself from the deal to avo

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever

    Dividend investing is a proven strategy to build wealth, but not if you chase yields. The trick is to buy dividend growth stocks that pay regular, stable, and growing dividends, and hold them for as long as you possibly can. Among these, I believe the below 5 are the best Dividend Kings to buy now and hold for the long term.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's certainly a risk of analysis paralysis when it comes to choosing which dividend stocks to buy. The good news is that there are some dividend stocks that are so good that the decision is virtually a slam dunk. Here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Investors five-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$16m this past week

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see...

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There are no guarantees in investing, but the growth of cloud computing is as sure a bet as one can make for the upcoming decade. The pandemic accelerated what was already a big shift among businesses moving many of their computing workloads to the public cloud. Research firm Gartner projects overall cloud services to grow 23.1% this year and 19.6% next year, reaching nearly $400 billion in spending across cloud-based infrastructure, platforms, software, security, and business process spend.

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    These three real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine a nice dividend yield with a monthly payout.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.