Asia Eyes Steady Start Amid Taper Debate; Bonds Up: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for modest gains early Thursday after U.S. shares and Treasuries rose on signs of moderating inflation that reduced concerns about an imminent paring back of Federal Reserve stimulus.

Futures edged up in Japan and Australia and were steady in Hong Kong. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 hit a record and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell amid a rotation to cyclical shares. Treasuries advanced following a strong auction of 10-year notes and a U.S. inflation report supporting the Fed’s assessment that reopening price pressures are transitory. The dollar slipped.

Prices paid by U.S. consumers climbed at a slower pace in July but remained elevated. The inflation trajectory has implications for the Fed’s likely timeline for tapering bond purchases and President Joe Biden’s push for unified Democrat support for another $3.5 trillion in social spending. Some lawmakers fear more outlays could push up the cost of living.

China’s crackdown on private enterprise is again in focus. Its banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors. The nation’s central bank is also facing mounting calls to cut interest rates as fresh coronavirus outbreaks threaten to hamper the economic recovery.

Investors are continuing to evaluate the implications of a likely Fed tapering announcement in the months ahead, the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and China’s clampdown. Global stocks are up about 90% since the pandemic nadir in March 2020, spurring questions about how much further they can climb. Treasury yields have risen since last week partly on a chorus of hawkish Fed commentary but they remain well off this year’s highs.

“The Fed should find comfort in this report, but the Fed’s taper announcement in September is not a done deal,” said Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital Network’s chief investment strategist. “Policy makers should be focused on how the delta variant is impacting leisure and hospitality sectors. Possibly we’ll see lower activity in August due Covid-19.”

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the central bank needs to move ahead with reducing monetary stimulus, citing expectations for continued labor-market gains. Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the Fed’s commitment to maximum employment means the central bank won’t raise rates too quickly and the recent surge in inflation appears to be temporary.

Elsewhere, oil held a climb as a weaker dollar offset a government report that showed a smaller-than-expected decline in crude stockpiles. Bitcoin rose back above $46,000 even as the Senate passed an infrastructure bill containing broad oversight of virtual currencies. Palm oil posted its biggest daily advance since 2009 on contracting stockpiles.

Here are some key events to watch out for this week:

OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report due Thursday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:04 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%Nasdaq 100 contracts shed 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.1%Hang Seng Index futures were little changed

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 110.44 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4761 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro traded at $1.1742

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.33%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.31 a barrelGold was at $1,751.65 an ounce

