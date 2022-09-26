Asia Faces Continued Pressure on Riskier Assets: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian markets are set for a cautious open Tuesday following another selloff in US stocks, soaring bond yields and volatile currency markets as investors brace for a heightened risk of global recession.
Bonds will be under pressure after the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield surged above 3.9% to levels last seen in 2010, as Federal Reserve officials remain hawkish. The greenback continues to power higher, with a gauge of the dollar setting a fresh record high and Asian currencies including the yen and yuan continuing to struggle.
Equity futures pointed to a decline in Hong Kong and small gains in Japan and Australia after three straight days of losses in these two markets. The S&P 500 ended Monday’s session at its lowest level since December 2020 and the Cboe Volatility Index spiked past 30, a level it hasn’t closed above since June.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the country’s recent intervention in the yen was appropriate given recent volatility. Japan spent about 3 trillion yen ($21 billion) on its action, Nikkei reported.
Traders are also looking for more pushback from China’s central bank as the yuan approaches the lowest level in 14 years.
The pound fluctuated in early Asian trading Tuesday following its drop to a record low Monday. The Bank of England said it may not act before November to stem a rout, leaving traders wary of the risk that the currency could drop to parity with the dollar.
The turmoil in markets shows little sign of turning Fed officials away from hawkish rhetoric. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said additional tightening is needed to rein in stubbornly high inflation and cautioned the process will require some job losses. Her Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester echoed this. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic also said the central bank still has a ways to go to control inflation.
Negative sentiment is also flowing into markets for energy and raw materials. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, a key gauge for raw materials prices, tumbled to the lowest since February as fears of a global recession intensified. West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded below $77 a barrel near its January lows.
Geopolitical risks from the war in Ukraine to escalating tensions over Taiwan and unrest in Iran also continue to weigh on markets. The OECD cut almost all growth forecasts for the Group of 20 next year while anticipating further interest-rate hikes.
Key events this week:
China industrial profits, Tuesday
US new home sales, Conference Board consumer confidence, durable goods, Tuesday
Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Charles Evans speak at events, Tuesday
Fed’s Mary Daly, Rafael Bostic, Charles Evans and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at events, Wednesday
Euro zone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, Thursday
US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday
Fed’s Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Thursday
China PMI, Friday
Euro zone CPI, unemployment, Friday
US consumer income , University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Fed’s Lael Brainard and John Williams speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures fluctuated as of 7:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1% Monday
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.5%
Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.3%
Hang Seng Index futures declined 0.2%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady Tuesday
The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 144.64 per dollar
The offshore yuan was at 7.1748 to the greenback
The euro was at $0.9603
The British pound traded at $1.0675
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin was steady at $19,120.62
Ether traded near $1322.34
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 24 basis points to 3.92%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $76.53 a barrel
Gold traded at $1,624.74 an ounce
