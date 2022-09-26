Asia Faces Continued Pressure on Riskier Assets: Markets Wrap

Brett Miller
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian markets are set for a cautious open Tuesday following another selloff in US stocks, soaring bond yields and volatile currency markets as investors brace for a heightened risk of global recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bonds will be under pressure after the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield surged above 3.9% to levels last seen in 2010, as Federal Reserve officials remain hawkish. The greenback continues to power higher, with a gauge of the dollar setting a fresh record high and Asian currencies including the yen and yuan continuing to struggle.

Equity futures pointed to a decline in Hong Kong and small gains in Japan and Australia after three straight days of losses in these two markets. The S&P 500 ended Monday’s session at its lowest level since December 2020 and the Cboe Volatility Index spiked past 30, a level it hasn’t closed above since June.

Read More: Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession Odds

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the country’s recent intervention in the yen was appropriate given recent volatility. Japan spent about 3 trillion yen ($21 billion) on its action, Nikkei reported.

Traders are also looking for more pushback from China’s central bank as the yuan approaches the lowest level in 14 years.

The pound fluctuated in early Asian trading Tuesday following its drop to a record low Monday. The Bank of England said it may not act before November to stem a rout, leaving traders wary of the risk that the currency could drop to parity with the dollar.

The turmoil in markets shows little sign of turning Fed officials away from hawkish rhetoric. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said additional tightening is needed to rein in stubbornly high inflation and cautioned the process will require some job losses. Her Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester echoed this. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic also said the central bank still has a ways to go to control inflation.

Read More: Fed Officials Say That Tackling Inflation Is Their No. 1 Job

Negative sentiment is also flowing into markets for energy and raw materials. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, a key gauge for raw materials prices, tumbled to the lowest since February as fears of a global recession intensified. West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded below $77 a barrel near its January lows.

Geopolitical risks from the war in Ukraine to escalating tensions over Taiwan and unrest in Iran also continue to weigh on markets. The OECD cut almost all growth forecasts for the Group of 20 next year while anticipating further interest-rate hikes.

Key events this week:

  • China industrial profits, Tuesday

  • US new home sales, Conference Board consumer confidence, durable goods, Tuesday

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Charles Evans speak at events, Tuesday

  • Fed’s Mary Daly, Rafael Bostic, Charles Evans and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at events, Wednesday

  • Euro zone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, Thursday

  • US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

  • Fed’s Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Thursday

  • China PMI, Friday

  • Euro zone CPI, unemployment, Friday

  • US consumer income , University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

  • Fed’s Lael Brainard and John Williams speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fluctuated as of 7:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1% Monday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.5%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.3%

  • Hang Seng Index futures declined 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady Tuesday

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 144.64 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 7.1748 to the greenback

  • The euro was at $0.9603

  • The British pound traded at $1.0675

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin was steady at $19,120.62

  • Ether traded near $1322.34

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 24 basis points to 3.92%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $76.53 a barrel

  • Gold traded at $1,624.74 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cuba orders evacuation of 50,000 people in western province ahead of Hurricane Ian

    Cuban authorities ordered the evacuation of 50,000 people in Pinar del Rio, the westernmost province on the island, which is expected to be hit by Hurricane Ian with heavy rains and winds above 100 mph late Monday and early Tuesday.

  • Ireland aims to ease cost of living squeeze with 'two budgets in one'

    Ireland will deliver what ministers have called two budgets in one on Tuesday, making the usual spending increases and tax cuts while also helping firms and consumers pay soaring energy bills in what they hope will be a one-off intervention. As one of the few European Union countries set to deliver a budget surplus this year - in Ireland's case due to surging corporate tax receipts - ministers will be able to spend more next year while keeping the public finances in the black. The government already announced in July it would boost the 2023 budget package to 6.7 billion euros ($6.5 billion) to increase recurring spending and the amount of money people can earn tax-free to help offset some of the effects of inflation hitting a near 40-year-high of 10%.

  • Pfizer (PFE) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

    Pfizer (PFE) closed the most recent trading day at $43.83, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session.

  • Japan Holds Divisive State Funeral for Former Prime Minister Abe

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is set to stage a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris and other world leaders, amid growing domestic opposition to the event that has undermined support for the current premier. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Gri

  • RBNZ’s Tightening Cycle Is ‘Well Advanced,’ Governor Orr Says

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank still has some work to do to tame inflation but the bulk of the heavy lifting is behind it, Governor Adrian Orr said.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea Says“We believe

  • WRAPUP 1-Fed officials stare down market volatility, say inflation remains paramount focus

    U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday sloughed off rising volatility in global markets, from slumping U.S. stocks to currency turbulence abroad, and said their priority remained controlling domestic inflation. Asked at a Washington Post event whether he felt U.S. investors had taken an overly optimistic view of Fed policy until a recent sharp sell-off begin, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said that was beside the point. "I don't know whether they're too optimistic or not optimistic enough ... The more important thing is that we need to get inflation under control," Bostic said.

  • Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

    Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed the most recent trading day at $98.81, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session.

  • Believe in a Soft Landing ... Yeah, and That Inflation Was 'Transitory'

    Let's look at just how much lower we can go, how much higher rates can rise and what's flying in the U.K. and Japan.

  • Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $98.12, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day.

  • New Zealand finance minister sees inflation easing but no quick drop

    New Zealand's finance minister Grant Robertson said on Tuesday that inflation is likely to moderate but it won't be a quick drop back to the levels that people are used to seeing. "This is a difficult period, but we are looking to see inflation start to trend down from this quarter onwards." He added while things have been tough, there's every reason to be optimistic about the New Zealand economy because it has done pretty well up to this point.

  • Delta Makes a Big Bet on Global Travel

    Earlier this year, United Airlines officially overtook Delta Airlines in terms of flights between the United States and Europe. United will be close to 300,000 seats above Delta in that key aviation market this summer and a robust 900,000 seats ahead of American, in part by offering 10 new transatlantic flights this year, including trips to scenic destinations such as Bergen, Norway, and Nice, France.

  • Dow Jones Falls Amid British Pound Turmoil; Elon Musk Twitter Fight Takes This Step; Bitcoin Rallies

    The Dow Jones fell amid turmoil for the British pound. The fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter took another step. Bitcoin rallied.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Tesla (TSLA) closed at $276.01, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day.

  • Where Oil Prices, Energy Stocks May Go in Q4

    Oil prices are hitting the lowest levels since January. Here's what the charts say for the fourth quarter.

  • Market Sentiment Is Bad. Why That’s Good for Stocks.

    It seems almost nobody in the stock market is feeling good right now. That’s usually sign that things could turn around soon.

  • Commodities Gauge Falls to Lowest in 8 Months on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A key gauge for raw materials prices has tumbled to the lowest in eight months amid mounting fears of a global recession. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysThe Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower, Dow confirms bear market

    Wall Street slid deeper into a bear market on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing lower as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign against inflation could throw the U.S. economy into a sharp downturn. After two weeks of mostly steady losses on the U.S. stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average confirmed it has been in a bear market since early January.

  • Fed's Mester: with inflation high, better to act "aggressively"

    With inflation "unacceptably high," the Federal Reserve should lift rates higher and keep policy restrictive for some time, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday -- and if there is an error to be made, better that the Fed do too much than to do too little. "When there is uncertainty, it can be better for policymakers to act more aggressively because aggressive and pre-emptive action can prevent the worst-case outcomes from actually coming about," Mester said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mester said she would be "very cautious" about assessing inflation, and would need to see several months of declines in month-to-month readings to be convinced it had peaked.

  • Peloton stock dips amid news of its marketing head leaving to work at Autodesk

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo reports on Peloton's latest executive departures.

  • Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession Odds

    (Bloomberg) -- Monday brought a stark warning for Wall Street daredevils: Stocks are still in free fall and bearish sentiment is far from getting exhausted -- especially with hawkish central bankers rattling recession-obsessed markets like this.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scena