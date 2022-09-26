Asia Faces Continued Pressure on Riskier Assets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian markets are set for a cautious open Tuesday following another selloff in US stocks, soaring bond yields and volatile currency markets as investors brace for a heightened risk of global recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bonds will be under pressure after the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield surged above 3.9% to levels last seen in 2010, as Federal Reserve officials remain hawkish. The greenback continues to power higher, with a gauge of the dollar setting a fresh record high and Asian currencies including the yen and yuan continuing to struggle.

Equity futures pointed to a decline in Hong Kong and small gains in Japan and Australia after three straight days of losses in these two markets. The S&P 500 ended Monday’s session at its lowest level since December 2020 and the Cboe Volatility Index spiked past 30, a level it hasn’t closed above since June.

Read More: Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession Odds

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the country’s recent intervention in the yen was appropriate given recent volatility. Japan spent about 3 trillion yen ($21 billion) on its action, Nikkei reported.

Traders are also looking for more pushback from China’s central bank as the yuan approaches the lowest level in 14 years.

The pound fluctuated in early Asian trading Tuesday following its drop to a record low Monday. The Bank of England said it may not act before November to stem a rout, leaving traders wary of the risk that the currency could drop to parity with the dollar.

The turmoil in markets shows little sign of turning Fed officials away from hawkish rhetoric. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said additional tightening is needed to rein in stubbornly high inflation and cautioned the process will require some job losses. Her Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester echoed this. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic also said the central bank still has a ways to go to control inflation.

Story continues

Read More: Fed Officials Say That Tackling Inflation Is Their No. 1 Job

Negative sentiment is also flowing into markets for energy and raw materials. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, a key gauge for raw materials prices, tumbled to the lowest since February as fears of a global recession intensified. West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded below $77 a barrel near its January lows.

Geopolitical risks from the war in Ukraine to escalating tensions over Taiwan and unrest in Iran also continue to weigh on markets. The OECD cut almost all growth forecasts for the Group of 20 next year while anticipating further interest-rate hikes.

Key events this week:

China industrial profits, Tuesday

US new home sales, Conference Board consumer confidence, durable goods, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Charles Evans speak at events, Tuesday

Fed’s Mary Daly, Rafael Bostic, Charles Evans and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at events, Wednesday

Euro zone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Thursday

China PMI, Friday

Euro zone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US consumer income , University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Lael Brainard and John Williams speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fluctuated as of 7:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1% Monday

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.5%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures declined 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady Tuesday

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 144.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 7.1748 to the greenback

The euro was at $0.9603

The British pound traded at $1.0675

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was steady at $19,120.62

Ether traded near $1322.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 24 basis points to 3.92%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $76.53 a barrel

Gold traded at $1,624.74 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.