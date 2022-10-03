Asia’s Factories Paint Uneven Recovery Picture in September

Michelle Jamrisko and Enda Curran
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s factories displayed a split track of recovery in September, with manufacturing powerhouses in the north turning weak and key supply chain hubs in the south showing resilience amid China’s growth slowdown.

Purchasing managers indexes for much of Southeast Asia showed improvement, with Indonesia at 53.7 matching its January reading for the best this year. Thailand’s reading was a record high in data back to 2016, and the Philippines also edged up in September. Malaysia was a rare weakening in Southeast Asia, slipping to 49.1 after 50.3 in August.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month, while anything below indicates contraction.

North Asia showed more of the pain in September PMIs. Taiwan and Japan eased from the prior month, with Taiwan’s PMI slumping to 42.2, its worst since the pandemic-era low in May 2020, according to S&P Global. South Korea’s PMI is set to be reported Tuesday.

The factory figures are one piece of an increasingly downbeat outlook for the global economy, with a wave of interest-rate hikes yet to defeat rampant inflation and growth concerns on the rise. China’s economic slowdown is starting to weigh more heavily on trade-reliant neighbors, and supply-chain backups have persisted worldwide.

Slumping demand for technology and semiconductors is hammering exports from Asia’s northeast manufacturing powerhouses including South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, and weighing on sentiment among producers.

Confidence among Japan’s large manufacturers unexpectedly worsened for three straight quarters following the yen’s rapid depreciation and worsening global economic outlook. An index of sentiment among the country’s biggest manufacturers declined to 8 in September from 9, according to the Bank of Japan’s quarterly Tankan report released Monday.

Companies are not expecting improvement “anytime soon,” as business confidence for the year ahead hit its second-lowest level on record, Annabel Fiddes, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a release. “This was driven be fears that global economic conditions will weaken further, and demand across key markets across Asia, Europe and the US will continue to decline in the months ahead.”

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose last month to 50.1 -- barely into expansion territory -- from 49.4 in August, according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

While China’s PMIs are showing nascent signs of bottoming, economists are warning that the brunt of the hit for Asia exporters is still to come. Factories in Taiwan saw the quickest drop in output and sales since May 2020 and inventories slumped at the fastest rate in over a decade.

(Updates with details from the sixth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bolsonaro Has Momentum Ahead of Brazil Runoff: Analyst Reaction

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil is heading to a runoff election between President Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Oct. 30 after a stronger-than-expected performance by the incumbent prevented his leftist challenger from getting the 50% needed to win the vote outright as some opinion polls had suggested he would.Here are some comments by political experts about the results on Sunday’s vote: Thomas Traumann, a Rio de Janeiro-based political consultant and columnist:This is a surprise. People

  • Kari Lake or Katie Hobbs? Arizona's governor race is part of a radical political shift

    Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs reflect a radical shift in U.S. politics. No wonder the 2022 Arizona governor's race has national implications.

  • Business sentiments cool as cheap yen, costs weigh on Japan

    Business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter, a Bank of Japan survey showed Monday, as the nation grappled with rising costs, the dropping value of the yen and restrictions on economic activity over the coronavirus pandemic. Worries are growing about how the Bank of Japan hasn’t gone along with other central banks in tightening interest rates to curb growing inflation. Japan has been trying to fight deflation in recent years and has kept interest rates at near zero.

  • Telegram cuts subscription fee by more than half in India

    Telegram has cut the monthly subscription fee for its premium tier by more than half in India, just months after introducing the offering as it attempts to aggressively cash in on a large user base in one of its biggest markets. In a message to users in India on Saturday, Telegram said it was making the subscription available in the country at a discount. The app's monthly subscription, called Telegram Premium, costs between $4.99 to $6 in every other market.

  • Oil Jumps as OPEC+ Mulls Biggest Production Cut Since Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged to trade near $82 a barrel on indications the OPEC+ alliance is considering slashing production by more than 1 million barrels a day to revive plunging prices when it meets this week.A reduction of that magnitude would be the biggest since the pandemic, although OPEC+ delegates said a final decision on the size of the cuts won’t be made until ministers gather in Vienna on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate jumped around 3%, putting prices on track for the first gain in

  • Stocks Struggle, Oil Price Jump Saps Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia struggled to gain traction and US equity futures fluctuated as negative sentiment persisted in markets amid fear that global central banks will keep hiking rates until inflation is tamed, raising the risk of a recession. Equities made small gains in Japan and dropped in Hong Kong and Australia. Trading in Asia may be muted by a holiday in Sydney and South Korea on Monday and the week-long closure of Chinese markets for Golden Week. Oil surged to trade near $82 a bar

  • Liu Jingyao and Liu Qiangdong: Chinese billionaire sexual assault case settled in US

    A closely-watched case where business titan Richard Liu was accused of rape was settled hours before trial.

  • Chinese Property Stocks Watched as Banks Urged to Offer Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer stocks and bonds rallied after a report that the nation’s financial regulators told the biggest state-owned banks to provide financing worth at least $85 billion to the battered property sector.A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of real estate stocks jumped as much as 2.6% before paring gains mid-morning. CIFI Holdings Group Co., KWG Group Holdings Ltd. and Agile Group Holdings Ltd. were the top gainers in Hong Kong, up more than 7% each. Meanwhile, higher-rated deve

  • EU Aims to Exempt Maritime Pilot Services From Russia Oil Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposed making so-called pilot services exempt from sanctions targeting the transfer of Russian oil that are set to kick in this year to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The exception, which would allow shipowners to hire specialist pilots needed to guide vessels through narrow choke points, was proposed to bolster maritime safety, according to a person familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified because negotiations on the sanctions are o

  • Bowl Projections from CBS Sports: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 5

    Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in CBS Sports' updated bowl projections

  • Sumitomo Offers to Buy All of Myovant in Deal Worth $2.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A fully-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co. offered to buy the remaining outstanding shares of pharmaceutical company Myovant Sciences Ltd., seeking to bolster the development of drugs for women’s health and prostate cancer. Sumitomo Chemical Co., the parent of Sumitomo Pharma, owns 52% of Myovant, according to filings compiled by Bloomberg. The Japanese company is offering $22.75 a share in cash for Myovant, 27% higher than the drugmaker’s closing price on Sept. 30, through f

  • Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

    According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his prison cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.

  • When will student loans be forgiven? What to know about debt relief applications.

    Student loan debt cancellation application forms are slated to arrive this month. Here's what you need to know now so your debt relief isn't delayed.

  • Jeff Bezos Reclaims World's Second Richest Place

    Jeff Bezos, the former richest man in the world, on Sept. 16 lost his title as the second richest man in the world to Indian businessman Gautam Adani. The duo formed by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, and Bezos at the top of these rankings has become a form of routine for those who love them. The founder and executive chairman of tech and online-retail giant Amazon on Sept. 16 had dropped to No. 3, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • Demand for Aluminum Slows in Another Sign of Troubled Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Storm clouds are forming in the North American aluminum market as makers of everything from automobiles to beverage cans to kitchen appliances are holding off booking next year’s raw material orders.Producers, recyclers and product makers of the metal gathered at a conference in Washington this week to discuss government policy and end markets with a muted mood, especially compared to a year ago when the industry was amid its best stretch in a decade. The so-called mating season,

  • Oil is poised for a weaker rally after 'investor exodus' on strong dollar and recession fears, Goldman says

    Goldman Sachs said it's still bullish on oil but slashed its price target on Brent crude to $100 a barrel from $125.

  • When free markets hit the frying pan, consumers often get burned

    The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments on an AFBF and NPPC petition over the constitutionality of California's Proposition 12.

  • Which of These Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks Is a Hotter Buy?

    With more folks dining out, one of these American restaurant chains is better positioned for recovery.

  • Gas is a precious commodity in Ian’s wake, including on I-75. Here’s how to find fuel

    Rank the needs in Southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian and right behind power, you’ll likely find fuel. high on the list Many stations have no electricity, no services and either no fuel or limited amounts.

  • Here are the Biggest Moments from the TIME100 Leadership Forum and Impact Awards in Singapore

    From Alia Bhatt, to Eric Schmidtt, to the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.