Asia File Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:ASIAFLE) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Asia File Corporation Bhd. (KLSE:ASIAFLE) as an attractive investment with its 10x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Asia File Corporation Bhd hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Check out our latest analysis for Asia File Corporation Bhd

pe

Keen to find out how analysts think Asia File Corporation Bhd's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Asia File Corporation Bhd's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 42% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 17% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 12% per annum during the coming three years according to the two analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 12% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that Asia File Corporation Bhd is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Story continues

We've established that Asia File Corporation Bhd currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with Asia File Corporation Bhd.

You might be able to find a better investment than Asia File Corporation Bhd. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here