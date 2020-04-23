Is Asia Financial Holdings Limited's (HKG:662) CEO Pay Justified?

Bernard Chan is the CEO of Asia Financial Holdings Limited (HKG:662). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Bernard Chan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Asia Financial Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$3.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$8.6m over the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$5.0m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$1.6b to HK$6.2b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$2.9m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Asia Financial Holdings. On an industry level, roughly 57% of total compensation represents salary and 43% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Asia Financial Holdings allocates salary in line with the wider market.

As you can see, Bernard Chan is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Asia Financial Holdings Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Asia Financial Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is Asia Financial Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Asia Financial Holdings Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 7.5% each year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 28% over the last year.

As investors, we are a bit wary of companies that have lower earnings per share, over three years. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Asia Financial Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 10% over three years, many shareholders in Asia Financial Holdings Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Asia Financial Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Although we'd stop short of calling it inappropriate, we think the CEO compensation is probably more on the generous side of things. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Asia Financial Holdings shares (free trial).