Asia to Provide Gauge of Mood After Block Trades: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian markets Monday will provide a test of investor mood after massive block trades that wiped $35 billion from bellwether stocks overshadowed a record close on Wall Street last week.

While equity futures earlier pointed higher in Japan and Australia, weekend revelations about a blitz of deals that roiled stocks including Baidu Inc. and ViacomCBS Inc. stoked questions about who sold and whether more are coming. The family office of former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang was behind the unprecedented selling of some U.S. stocks Friday, according to two people directly familiar with the trades.

The dollar was little changed against most Group-of-10 pairs as the trading week got underway in Sydney. On Friday, the S&P 500 Index climbed the most in three weeks amid a late-day surge and ended at a record, with energy producers and health companies among the best performers Friday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose back toward 1.7%.

“Shares remain at risk of further volatility from rising bond yields,” said Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., in a note. “But looking through the inevitable short-term noise, the combination of improving global growth helped by more stimulus, vaccines, negative real yields and still low interest rates augurs well for growth assets generally in 2021.”

Traders will continue to watch efforts to dislodge a gigantic ship stuck in the Suez Canal, which has boosted the price of oil.

The U.S. unemployment report on Friday is expected to show the strongest rebound in nonfarm payrolls in months as expanding vaccinations paired with a pickup in economic activity likely supported hiring. Stocks capped a volatile week beset with vaccine-supply disputes, the traffic block on the Suez canal and further deterioration in China’s relations with the West.

Bitcoin was trading above $55,000.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 1.7% Friday.Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.4% earlier.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.7%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.1% earlier.

Currencies

The yen weakened 0.1% to 109.75 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5423 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%.The euro traded at $1.1791.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries added four basis points to 1.68% Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.1% to $60.97 a barrel.Gold rose 0.3% to $1,732.52 an ounce.

