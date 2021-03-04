Asia Hedge Funds Pare Bets on Green Energy After 2020 Surge

Bei Hu and David Ramli
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asia hedge funds that rode a green investing wave for double-digit returns last year are starting to reduce bets on the sector given the lofty valuations.

Apeiron Capital has cut Tesla Inc. to a small position after the electric vehicle maker’s eight-fold surge sparked a 98% return for the $400 million hedge fund in 2020, said founder Yao Wanyi. York Capital Management also trimmed investments in electric vehicle, battery and solar glass makers, according to Mark He, co-portfolio manager of its $3.4 billion Asia funds.

“Clean energy remains one of the most important investment themes for years to come, it’s just that it ran a bit too much last year,” said He, adding the firm may buy the dips later.

Electric vehicle makers and their suppliers were among last year’s star stock performers as the new vehicles start to win over consumers with better technology and lower prices. Meanwhile, cleaner sources of energy, from solar to nuclear, were bolstered by pledges from China and other countries to curb emissions over the next few decades.

Those investments, together with shifting consumer behavior amid the pandemic, helped Asia managers beat peers in the best year for global hedge funds in at least seven years. A Bloomberg global hedge fund index gained 10% in 2020.

Though many Asia hedge fund managers still like the long-term outlook for sustainable investments, valuations look stretched. Apeiron began to “actively” cut its Tesla holdings for the first time this year, after buying convertible bonds and shares in 2019 when the market was divided on the company.

Tesla Tumble

Tesla’s stock price has tumbled 22% since a Jan. 25 high, as rising global bond yields compounded concerns about runaway stock valuations. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. has lost 14% since Jan. 8, after the Tesla battery supplier more than tripled in the last 14 months.

“This valuation, even though we are a long-term believer, has baked in a lot of optionality other than the automobile business,” Yao said, referring to Tesla. “The premium of such optionality has become too demanding.”

Yao’s Apeiron team has instead identified parts suppliers with large global market share that can gain from the “multi-decade” EV trend that’s just beginning, she added, declining to identify them.

“The problem is, Tesla is expensive, the whole supply chain is not cheap either,” Yao said. “We are not there to pull the trigger. We may need to wait.”

LyGH Capital Pte, a Singapore-based firm with about 40% of its investments in clean energy, last year boosted holdings of EV parts suppliers where competition is less intense, said Grace Lu, chief investment officer of the company overseeing $500 million. More than two-thirds of the 7.5% January return for its hedge fund came from themes ranging from electric vehicles to solar power, adding to a 32% gain last year, Lu said.

CATL Bets

Her top picks include thermal management equipment maker Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls Co. and Contemporary Amperex, also known as CATL. She also likes lithium miners.

“We are overweight those sectors based on their long-term prospects,” she said. “We don’t think the recent turbulence in the market or a rebound of rates from very low levels will derail the growth.”

York Capital’s Asia team added Chinese hydrogen fuel cell maker Beijing Sinohytec Co. even as valuation concerns prompted it to cut other clean technology holdings, including CATL.

“China wants a national champion in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, not just in electric vehicles,” He said. The team is spinning out into separate firm later this year.

Uranium Rebound

Other hedge funds are turning to uranium as a green investment. Tribeca Investment Partners has put about a quarter of its flagship hedge fund into uranium assets, betting that prices will more than double in the coming year, Asia Chief Executive Officer Ben Cleary said.

The metal is trading about 80% off a 2007 peak, or about $30 a pound, prompting manufacturers to halt unprofitable mines. Global uranium inventory has dwindled to about a year’s usage, against the norm of about three years, he said.

Hedge fund manager Michael Burry of the “Big Short” fame and billionaire Bill Gates have touted nuclear as the carbon-free source of limitless energy that can operate 24 hours a day.

Tribeca’s $100 million dedicated uranium fund has returned 55% already this year after a 195% gain in 2020 on investments in the metal and in companies. Its bullish bets include U.S. producer Energy Fuels Inc. and Australia’s Boss Energy Ltd.

“We expect the price needs to move to at least $60 per pound over the next 12 to 18 months to incentivize new production to be financed,” he said. “Because there has been such an under investment in new supply in recent years, there is the potential for prices to blow off toward $100 per pound.”

(Adds Burry and Gates support for nuclear power in third-last paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Mustang Mach-E Grabs EV Share From Tesla

    Morgan Stanley said the Ford Mustang Mach-E stole EV share from Tesla last month. Ford posted record February EV sales. Ford stock traded around buy points.

  • Is Tesla Stock A Buy After A Giant Run And Transformative, Robust Year?

    Tesla stock is cooling off after an enormous run and a fourth-quarter earnings report that missed estimates. But the company expects a robust 2021, with 50% growth in vehicle deliveries.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is Only 'Mostly Dead'; Boeing Leads As Amazon, Zoom Break Long-Term Support

    The Nasdaq undercut lows while Amazon and stay-at-home winners like Zoom tumbled below 200-day lines. But the market rally isn't all dead yet.

  • Early Tesla investor is worried about competition encroaching on Elon Musk from all sides

    "Tesla is not going to be king of the hill in electric forever," former Tesla board member Steve Westly said, citing EV newcomers like GM.

  • Who Are the ETF Giants?

    ETFs are enjoying rapidly growing popularity, and Vanguard now has over $1 trillion under management, joining BlackRock at this elite level.

  • Workhorse Electric Delivery Van Builds Lag As Backlog Swells

    Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) built just seven trucks in the fourth quarter as its underdeveloped production systems and supply chain issues continued to hold down the electric maker's progress even as orders have grown sevenfold compared with a year ago. "We are facing various supply chain challenges, both internal and external," CEO Duane Hughes said on the company's Q4 earnings call Monday. "Given our backlog, we cannot sacrifice future build volume for current-year production. Scaling up manufacturing properly has to take precedence." So, Workhorse will continue to take it slow, striving to build three of its composite-body battery-electric trucks a day in March with a plan to reach 10 trucks a day by the end of June. The full-year goal of producing 1,800 trucks is a stretch, Hughes said. The negligible volume also means Workhorse is paying more for parts and for delivery to the plant. "We have completed the setup of the initial assembly operation and are using roughly 33% of the plant capacity," he said. "We have new hires in place to support the growing volume of daily vehicle production. And we have upgraded the assembly equipment on the line to make the manufacturing process even more efficient." A new Truck Talk in your mailbox every Friday. Subscribe here Investors bid up Workhorse shares 7.24% to $17.34 Monday. The company lost more than half its value after OshKosh Truck Co. (NYSE: OSK) won a 10-year contract to build the next-generation mail trucks for the U.S. Postal Service Supply chain and COVID setbacks Shortages persist for battery packs and microchips for steering racks and body control modules. Workhorse has added a second supplier for battery packs and expects those to be validated this quarter. "The real key here is making sure that we have all the appropriate production systems in place as well as equipment, that allow us to make jumps from three to 10 [trucks a day] and 10 and more going into the future," Hughes said. After a November COVID outbreak that further slowed progress at its plant in Union City, Indiana, Workhorse accelerated installation of production systems following an efficiency assessment by Hitachi. Those systems replace the "brute force method of getting trucks out the door," Hughes said. Timing breaks on growing backlog Workhorse has more than doubled its headcount from 90 last November to more than 200, including contractors. The order book of 8,000 trucks compares to 1,100 a year ago. Commercial vehicle distributor Pritchard Cos. is leading a 20-city tour with two C-1000 vans to gain exposure and more orders. A 6,320-unit order from Canada's Pride Group in January is structured so Workhorse only needs to deliver 20 trucks in the second half of the year followed by 600 each in 2022 and 2023 and 5,000 in the last three years of the contract. View more earnings on WKHS Hughes declined specifics on when United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) would receive the 900 vans it ordered in 2018. UPS has charging infrastructure in San Diego to handle electric trucks, he said. UPS is waiting for California incentives. The state Air Resources Board set aside $25 million under its HVIP program for 2021. But the program is not expected to be funded until the second half of the year. Workhorse vans qualify for a $45,000 voucher off the sale price. Workhorse wants non-incentive-dependent customers, which it hopes to identify through the roadshow, Hughes said. By the numbers Mostly due to a $320 million valuation of its 10% stake in startup electric pickup truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp. (LMC) (NASDAQ: RIDE), Workhorse posted a Q4 profit of $322 million compared with $15.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Workhorse licensed to LMC the technology that underpins its Class 1 battery-electric vehicle. Workhorse sales were $652,000 compared to $3,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase resulted from building and delivering more trucks. Expenses are rising as production ramps up. Workhorse will have negative gross margins this year and for the foreseeable future, Chief Financial Officer Steve Schrader said. Break-even is 200 trucks a month. Its profitability target will be met at 300-400 trucks monthly. Related articles: Workhorse may fight mail truck order awarded to Oshkosh Workhorse share collapse raises pressure on debt repayment Oshkosh beats Workhorse for Postal Service delivery vehicle contract Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWorkhorse Share Collapse Raises Pressure On Debt RepaymentOshkosh Beats Workhorse For Postal Service Delivery Vehicle Contract© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply (Again) on Wednesday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were hit hard on Wednesday. The stock is likely down primarily because of a decline in the overall market that weighed particularly heavily on growth stocks like Tesla.

  • Lemonade's Results Look Strong -- Why Is the Stock Plunging?

    The stock market was having a flat day on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly higher and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slightly lower shortly after the market's open. Lemonade just released its fourth-quarter earnings report. Lemonade's loss ratio fell to 71% from 79% a year ago, which means the business is getting more profitable.

  • CLSA Loses More Than Half of Its Hong Kong Bond Sales Team

    (Bloomberg) -- CLSA Ltd. has lost more than half of its fixed income team that focuses on bond sales in Hong Kong after its Beijing parent tightened control over the brokerage and cut down on risk, people familiar with the matter said.The departures include five of an eight-member sales team in Hong Kong, which facilitates trades for institutions, the people said, asking not to be identified because they aren’t allowed to discuss personnel changes. Director Tom Carlone, associate directors, Luke Yang and Gary Lam, as well as associates, Chris Wai and Cherry Chan, all left in the past two months, the people said.CLSA’s owner, Beijing-based Citic Securities, has reined in risk at the once freewheeling Hong Kong broker over the past year, cutting the available balance sheet for the fixed-income business and hampering its ability to trade, the people said. After buying CLSA in 2013, Citic Securities in early 2019 started to assert its control over the brokerage, also corralling pay and leading to the exit of most of its top executives.“We do not consider it appropriate to comment,” a CLSA spokeswoman said in an emailed statement on the most recent departures. “The fact that we are responding only by saying ‘no comment’ should not be taken as our form of acceptance of the accuracy of the contents of your proposed article.”The flurry of exits follow the departure of John Sun, who led the fixed income, currencies and commodities team till last year, before moving to APlus Partners, a Hong Kong-based firm focusing on private equity and credit investments. He was replaced by Shi Liang, a former vice president at Citic Securities who was transferred from Beijing.Leo Tong, Sun’s deputy who hired the five employees during his tenure at CLSA, also left in October to join SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.The shake-up at the Hong Kong-based brokerage started in early 2019 after Citic Securities chairman Zhang Youjun took over the same role at CLSA. It deepened last year as the parent overhauled the decision-making structure of the company, telling key managers to report directly to Beijing.The departures of the top echelons at the leadership committee has been followed by their counterparts at the debt business units. David Pong, head of debt capital markets for South and Southeast Asia, resigned earlier this year, as did the head of debt syndicate, Samuel Chan.(Updates with other departures in last two paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Could This Be One Of The Top Electric Vehicle Stocks For 2021?

    It started 125 years ago with this strange new technology, but now electric vehicles are set to become a $912 billion industry. Here’s who’s set to benefit in 2021

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Sinks 20% From Peak as Tech Sells Off

    (Bloomberg) -- The main fund from Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management extended its drop from a February peak to 20%, highlighting a swift turnaround for the formerly high-flying stocks favored by the firm.The $24.6 billion Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) tumbled 6.3% on Wednesday alone as growth stocks such as Pinterest Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. took a beating. The Nasdaq 100 Index lost almost 3% as traders turn away from tech in favor of so-called value stocks that had underperformed during the pandemic, bringing its losses since a peak last month to 8.1%.The rotation, along with higher bond yields that dim the allure of equities, is taking the shine off what had been one of the hottest investments on Wall Street, with ARKK growing 10-fold over the past year, including a whopping $2.37 billion inflow just last month. Since peaking on Feb. 12, ARKK’s price has now dropped by a fifth, the level that commonly defines a bear market.“People are worried the crowded trades will lose their momentum like they did last September” when some of the biggest tech names suffered a bout of selling, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes have jumped more than 50 basis points in 2021, on track for the largest quarterly increase since 2016. Consequently, it’s growing more difficult to justify sky-high valuations for highly speculative, expensive areas of the stock market.ARKK’s three largest holdings, Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc., have about tripled over the past year. Tesla is up close to 350%, while Square has surged about 200% and Roku is up more than 240%. On Wednesday, they all slumped.In fact, all but three stocks held by ARKK fell and three suffered losses exceeding 10%, including Stratasys Ltd., a maker of 3D printers, and Veracyte Inc., which develops molecular tests for oncology.The fund’s tilt toward long-term growth means short-term profitability isn’t a key consideration when stocks are picked. In fact, two-thirds of its current holdings didn’t make a profit in the past year. And even after the recent losses, ARKK is still slightly up for the year.Inflows to the fund have faltered in the past week, but there’s yet to be a mass exodus. ARKK took in more than $600 million combined the past two days, after losing more than $690 million last week in its worst five-day period on record.“There is growing unease in the markets and whether higher-risk asset classes can continue to climb,” said Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors. “If sentiment turns, you can see substantial outflows.”(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brainard Says Recent Bond Market Moves Have ‘Caught’ Her Eye

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said it will take “some time” to meet the conditions for economic progress laid out by the U.S. central bank for reducing the pace of its massive asset purchases, while noting recent bond market volatility could cause further delay.“I am paying close attention to market developments,” she said Tuesday in response to a question after giving a speech. “Some of those moves last week, and the speed of the moves, caught my eye,” she said, adding that she would be concerned if she saw disorderly conditions, or persistent tightening in financial conditions, that could stall out the economy’s gains toward maximum employment and sustained 2% inflation.The sharp rise in 10-year Treasury yields has provoked speculation that the central bank might take steps to prevent this from undermining the recovery, including by shifting its bond purchases to longer-maturity securities.“This is the first Fed official who has acknowledged” that the rise in bonds yields “isn’t all for good reasons,” said Priya Misra, global head of interest rate strategy at TD Securities, noting that it contrasted with Chair Jerome Powell’s view that bond markets were signalling confidence in the recovery. “If there is a quick tightening in financial conditions, the Fed is telling you they are willing to act and prevent it from getting worse,” Misra added.Powell is scheduled to discuss the economic outlook Thursday and can expect to be asked if the spike in 10-year Treasury yields last week to the highest level in a year warrants a Fed response.In her virtual speech to the Council on Foreign Relations, Brainard acknowledged the economic outlook has perked up but repeatedly stressed that risks remained.‘Strong’ Outlook“Increasing vaccinations, along with enacted and expected fiscal measures and accommodative monetary policy, point to a strong modal outlook for 2021,” Brainard said, while noting that “considerable” uncertainty remains around any forecast.“Today the economy remains far from our goals in terms of both employment and inflation, and it will take some time to achieve substantial further progress,” she said, referring to the criteria that policy makers have set for adjusting asset purchases.U.S. central bankers are buying $120 billion in U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities a month in an effort to keep longer-run interest rates low. They have also signaled they expect to hold interest rates near zero at least through 2023 to help the economy through the Covid-19 pandemic.“Even after the conditions for liftoff have been met, changes in that policy rate are likely to be only gradual,” Brainard said during the question and answer session.Economists have marked up their GDP forecasts to around 5% for this year, on the expectation that some form of additional fiscal stimulus gets signed into law, while firms such as Deutsche Bank said the unemployment rate could fall to the 4% range by year end. The robust forecasts depend on wide-spread vaccination and consumers dropping their caution and immediately going back to old spending habits.‘Significant Boost’Brainard didn’t rule out that scenario. “Additional fiscal support is likely to provide a significant boost to spending when vaccinations are sufficiently widespread to support a full reopening of in-person services,” she said.A surge in spending as people resume activities, combined with fiscal support, could lift prices temporarily.“A burst of transitory inflation seems more probable than a durable shift above target in the inflation trend and an unmooring of inflation expectations to the upside,” Brainard said.The Fed governor noted that the fraction of working-age women who left the labor force for care-giving had increased by 2.4 percentage points.“If not soon reversed, the decline in the participation rate for prime‑age women could have scarring effects, with longer-term implications for household incomes and potential growth,” she said.(Updates with comment from analyst in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC president says oil market rebalancing, pandemic still a risk

    The global oil market is rebalancing after damage to demand wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic was met with curbs on output by producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the group's president said on Tuesday. "Crude prices are relatively stable ... we see a certain balance between demand and supply," OPEC president Diamantino Azevedo told Reuters in an interview. OPEC and other key exporters such as Russia, a grouping dubbed OPEC+, meet on Thursday and are expected to discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) back into the market to address demand likely to be unlocked later in the year as vaccine programmes gather pace.

  • Kaepernick-Backed Social Justice SPAC Underwhelms in Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Mission Advancement Corp., a company co-sponsored by former NFL quarterback-turned activist Colin Kaepernick, was little changed and thinly traded in its debut after boosting its initial public offering to raise $300 million.Shares of the blank-check firm, which boasts of a board made up entirely of “Black, Indigenous and people of color,” were flat at $10.01 Wednesday in New York. The market’s bland reception of the special purpose acquisition company gave it a market value of less than $400 million.The company, which is in part run by Jahm Najafi, who heads private-equity firm Najafi Companies, sold 30 million units for $10 apiece Tuesday. The pair will focus on diversity issues and racial justice and aim to acquire a consumer company with an enterprise value around $1 billion.A representative for Mission didn’t reply to a request for comment.Wednesday’s debut for Kaepernick’s SPAC, marked the second former-professional athlete-backed blank check company to go public in the last 10 days. Former Yankee all-star Alex Rodriguez’s Slam Corp. rose 5.1% in its first day of trading on Feb. 23, but has since trimmed gains to just 0.9%.For comparison, A-Rod’s SPAC had roughly 24.5 million shares traded in its first session compared to 13.9 million for Kaepernick’s.(Updates share movement throughout, adds trading volume in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks, Futures Decline as Treasuries Hold Losses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- China led Asian stocks lower and U.S. futures declined Thursday after a surge in sovereign bond yields reignited concerns about valuations. Treasuries held those losses.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge suffered its worst loss this week with China and Hong Kong bearing the brunt of the selloff. The technology sector struggled while real estate, finance and energy shares outperformed as part of a global shift to value segments. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped after a slump in the indexes took the tech-heavy gauge to a two-month low. European contracts slid.Australian bonds tumbled after benchmark Treasury yields approached 1.5% in U.S. trading. A market gauge of inflation expectations over the next five years hit its highest level since 2008.The rise in inflation expectations and long-term borrowing costs is stoking concern that the prolonged rally in equity markets may be in jeopardy. Investors are trying to assess central banks’ appetite to buy more longer-dated bonds to keep financial conditions loose. The focus turns to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s upcoming comments, after Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the recent climb in yields reflected economic optimism.“Inflation is a concern; there is a lot of money sloshing around the system and it makes sense to have some sort of a correction right now,” said Shana Sissel, Spotlight Asset Group chief investment officer. “And bond yields going up is the market’s implicit way of tightening since the Fed has made it clear they don’t have the intention of doing so.”Read: U.S. Inflation Expectations Hit Decade High as Yields ResurgeTraders are also assessing data pointing to an uneven economic recovery from the depths of the pandemic. The U.S. economy expanded modestly in the first two months of the year and vaccinations are supporting business optimism, according to the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book. Democratic leaders in the Senate are working to consolidate support for the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which is expected to spur the expansion.Elsewhere, oil was above $61 a barrel as investors waited for the result of a critical OPEC+ policy meeting later Thursday. Bitcoin traded around $50,000.Some key events to watch this week:OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 6 a.m. in London. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%. The Nasdaq 100 lost 2.9%.Japan’s Topix index fell 1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.8%.South Korea’s Kospi index slid 1.1%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 2.2%.Shanghai Composite was down 1.9%. The CSI 300 Index lost 2.8%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures dropped 0.8%.CurrenciesThe yen traded at 107.08 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.4730 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro traded at $1.2060.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.47% after rising nine basis points.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 10 basis points to 1.77%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude added 0.6% to $61.66 a barrel.Gold was 0.4% higher at about $1,717.24 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Rocket Companies Stock Crashed Today

    Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) plunged 33% on Wednesday after analysts warned that the stock had come too far, too fast. Rocket's share price surged more than 70% on Tuesday in what appeared to be another Reddit-fueled short squeeze. Shares of Rocket Companies lost a third of their value on Wednesday.

  • OPEC oil has advantage over U.S. shale during pandemic recovery

    The once-brash U.S. shale industry, which spent profusely in recent years to grab market share, is now focused on preserving cash, putting it at a disadvantage to low-cost OPEC producers as the global economy begins to gear up again. Prior to the pandemic-induced downturn, OPEC countries led by Saudi Arabia restrained their production, eager to bolster prices to fund national budgets dependent on oil revenue. Shale drillers took advantage, boosting U.S. output to a record 13 million barrels a day.

  • 9 of the Best Outdoor Rugs That Literally Ground Any Space

    High-traffic areas are about to meet their matchOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Nigeria's school abductions: Why children are being targeted

    Paying ransoms to kidnappers is fuelling the mass abduction of students in northern Nigeria, analysts say.

  • Creator of CPAC golden Trump statue admits it was made in China, after saying Mexico

    ‘Everything is made in China,’ said a business partner behind the six foot replica