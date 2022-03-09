Asia to Join Stock Rebound as Oil Sinks With Bonds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asia looks set to join a rebound in global equities Thursday as dip-buyers leaned into speculation that weeks of market gyrations may have priced in the economic impact of the conflict in Ukraine. Treasuries and the dollar sank.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australia’s index edged higher and futures rose in Japan and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts opened little changed after the sharpest gains since June 2020 for the S&P 500, while the Euro Stoxx 50 rallied the most in two years.

Amazon.com Inc. surged more than 10% in late trading after the online retailer announced a share split and $10 billion buyback plan, which will help remove a key hurdle for its inclusion in the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Commodities have pulled back from their highs. Oil clawed back some of the more than 10% slide, but held onto most of the plunge that took crude to around $110 a barrel in U.S. hours. The United Arab Emirates said it will call on the OPEC+ alliance to boost oil output faster, a dramatic U-turn that could set the country against fellow members. Gold stabilized after falling from a 19-month high.

The dollar held losses after sliding on the improved risk sentiment, while the 10-year Treasury yield climbed back above 1.9%.

These reversals are the latest twist in volatile markets as investors assess the risk of an inflation shock that could derail global growth. Uncertainty prevails over the sustainability of the surge in commodity prices sparked by Russia’s international isolation since its invasion of Ukraine. Market sentiment improved Wednesday after a top foreign policy aide to Ukraine’s president said the country is open to discussing Russia’s demand for neutrality as long as it’s given security guarantees.

Story continues

“If you see a resolution of the war in Ukraine -- and we are getting some reports that Russia and Ukraine might be moving closer to the negotiation stage -- that could help shift sentiment,” Nadia Lovell, UBS Global Wealth Management senior U.S. equity strategist, said on Bloomberg Television.

“We expect the market to remain choppy near term,” she said, adding that she’s looking for the S&P 500 to recover to 4,800 by year end assuming no significant escalation in geopolitical stress, “given the fact that the U.S. economy’s entering this from a position of strength.”

Meanwhile, former top prosecutor Yoon Suk-yeol won election as South Korea’s president, returning the conservative opposition to power after five years and signaling a hawkish turn in the country’s relations with China and North Korea.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin traded around $42,000, after a sharp rally in digital tokens sparked by optimism about an impending U.S. overhaul of crypto oversight that could provide regulatory clarity for investors.

Russia’s ruble tumbled as trading in the currency resumed, with the country reeling under economic sanctions.

For more markets news, follow our Markets Live blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 8:41 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 2.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The gauge rose 3.6%

Nikkei 225 futures jumped 2.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%

Hang Seng Index futures added 1.7%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was steady around 115.90 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3222 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9% Wednesday

The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.1066

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 11 basis points to 1.95%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 2.33%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.6% to $110.45 a barrel

Gold hovered around $1,991.71 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.