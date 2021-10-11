Asia markets mostly rise as traders keep eye on inflation

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan rallied more than seven percent in Hong Kong after it was fined less than expected by authorities for monopolistic behaviour (AFP/STR)
·3 min read

Most Asian markets rose on Monday to extend last week's rally after US lawmakers averted a painful debt default, while another jump in oil prices added to inflation concerns as the Federal Reserve prepares to taper its ultra-loose monetary policy.

A big miss on US jobs creation last month did little to change expectations that the Fed will start winding back its massive bond-buying programme as it looks to keep a cap on price rises just as the global recovery shows signs of slowing.

The US Labor Department said just 194,000 new posts were taken up last month, less than half what was forecast, owing to weakness in the service sector, though there was an upward revision to gains in the previous two months.

"Notwithstanding the soft payrolls headline, the inner strength in the report suggests the numbers have passed the Fed's test for a 'reasonable enough' report to allow for a... tapering announcement in November," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

Wall Street's three main indexes ended in the red, but Asia fared much better in early exchanges on Monday.

Tokyo was boosted after new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was not considering hiking capital gains tax any time soon, soothing investor worries that the government was planning such a move.

Hong Kong jumped two percent with tech firms enjoying some much-needed buying after China fined food delivery giant Meituan less than expected over monopolistic practices. The firm was up more than seven percent, while ecommerce giant Alibaba added more than six percent.

Shanghai, Singapore and Manila also enjoyed healthy gains, though Sydney and Wellington dipped.

The broad advances built on Friday's positive performance that came in the wake of news that Democrats and Republicans had agreed a deal to lift the US debt ceiling to avoid an economically catastrophic default.

Attention will be on the release of inflation data out of China this week, with the surge in prices across the world becoming increasingly problematic for governments as economies reopen and demand for goods returns with supplies limited.

The issue has raised speculation that the planet could be heading for a period of stagflation as inflation surges and growth stays tepid, especially with crude still marching higher to sit at multi-year highs.

However, Kerry Craig at J.P. Morgan Asset Management remained positive.

"We do have this environment where we have expectations for inflation rising and expectations for growth falling but I don't think we are going to be in an environment where we see stagflation becoming entrenched," he told Bloomberg Television.

Also in view this week is the start of the corporate earnings season, which will be closely monitored for an idea about how companies have fared with rising prices, slowing economic growth, supply chain issues and the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: 1.6 percent at 28,488.95 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.0 percent at 25,332.44

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,604.06

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.5 percent at $80.53 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $83.22 per barrel

Dollar/yen: UP at 112.44 yen from 112.22 yen at 2100 GMT on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3643 from $1.3618

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1571 from $1.1578

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.81 from 84.97 pence

New York - Dow: FLAT at 34,746.25 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,095.55 (close)

dan/qan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eargo Shareholder Notice

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Eargo To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EAR) and reminds investors of the December 6, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal ...

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Finning International Inc. ( TSE:FTT ) by estimating...

  • Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) Shares Could Be 42% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    How far off is Adbri Limited ( ASX:ABC ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • 3 of the Top Stocks to Buy in October

    October has gotten off to a good start, but there could still be volatility in the market. Here are three stocks to buy this month.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Star Tumbles 21% on Report It Enabled Suspected Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Star Entertainment Group Ltd. shares tumbled after the Sydney Morning Herald reported the company has enabled suspected money laundering, organized crime and fraud at its Australian casinos for years.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billio

  • Yellen confident U.S. Congress will pass minimum global corporate tax

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday she was confident the U.S. Congress would approve legislation to implement the global corporate minimum tax agreed by 136 countries. Yellen said the actions to bring the United States into compliance with the global minimum tax would likely be included in the so-called reconciliation budget bill containing President Joe Biden's proposed spending initiatives.

  • India Limits Inventories of Edible Vegetable Oils to Ease Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- India has imposed limits on inventories of edible oils and oilseeds to ease soaring prices in the world’s biggest buyer of soybean, palm and sunflower oils.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Struggling with 4399.75 – 4432.75 Retracement Zone

    The direction of the December E-mini S&P 500 Index early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 4399.75.

  • Ant Boosts Capital to $5.4 Billion One Year After IPO Halted

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co. ramped up its capital base to 35 billion yuan ($5.4 billion), almost a year after Chinese regulators thwarted its record initial public offering and told it to overhaul its sprawling operation.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 14883.50 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the December E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 14883.50.

  • The Hottest Party in the Metals World Is Back, But Much Smaller

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNear-record copper prices are usually a sure sign that the parties will be extravagant and the champagne will flow all nig

  • Metals Trader Concord Eyes Possible IPO in 2022 Amid Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Concord Resources Ltd., a trading house set up six years ago to challenge the dominance of Glencore Plc and Trafigura Group in metals markets, may list its shares as soon as next year.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainH

  • Can You Retire a Millionaire With ETFs Alone?

    Investors should be results-oriented and goal-minded, cognizant of the fact that picking individual stocks has also become a dangerous form of entertainment.

  • In a World Fighting Climate Change, Fossil Fuels Take Revenge

    (Bloomberg) -- With its chimneys towering 200 meters above the industrial heartland of England, West Burton A power station is a relic of the fossil fuel age. When fired up, its boilers burn thousands of tonnes of coal each day, spewing out the carbon dioxide that’s warming up the planet.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on In

  • Crypto Investor Who Bet on DeFi Says China Crackdown May Help It

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtArthur Cheong, who worked in oil trading before reinventing himself as a crypto fund manager, put money into a blockchain-

  • Debt-ceiling fight delayed, but Yellen warns potential for ‘catastrophe’ remains

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Sunday of "catastrophe" if Senate Republicans' unwillingness to raise the debt ceiling causes the U.S. to default in December.

  • Brian Laundrie likely to be found in ‘comfort zone’, former FBI agent predicts

    “People don’t change because they become a fugitive,” said Mr Turchie

  • Billionaire Forrest Plans Green Energy Factory to Rival China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtBillionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest is planning a massive factory to build equipment to produce green hydrogen in a

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.