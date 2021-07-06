Asia opens higher, but China tech worries weigh on Hong Kong

Asian stocks drop as Fed shift reverberates
Scott Murdoch
·3 min read

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Most Asian share markets opened a fraction higher on Tuesday, ahead of a key decision by Australia's central bank on its quantitative easing programme and despite ongoing concerns over the future regulation of China's powerful technology sector.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday to mark the Independence Day holiday, leaving the Asian region without a strong lead to start trading on Tuesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.7% while China's CSI300 was off by nearly 0.3%.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.45% while the S&P ASX200 stood 0.21% higher. In South Korea, the Kospi 200 Index rose 0.5% in early trade.

Chinese technology stocks remain under the microscope on Tuesday after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered an investigation into Didi Global Holdings just days after it listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

"There is still lingering uncertainty from China's tech companies and they are prominent in the Asian market, so that could be a cloud for market sentiment," said Tai Hui, JPMorgan Assset Management chief Asia market strategist.

"The tech sector is very significant in Asia and we are not going to have a lot of clarity on the regulatory adjustments in China for the next few weeks or even months and (that) will be an important driver for the market."

Investor appetite for Chinese tech companies could be tested by Xiaomi Corp mandating 12 banks on Tuesday to lead a potential U.S. dollar debt issuance.

In Australia, the prospect of more mergers and acquisitions activity is being scrutinised by investors after a $16.7 billion bid for Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd from a pension fund consortium emerged on Monday.

"Sentiment appears to have almost moved past the (economic) reopening trade and into outlook for corporate earnings that are coming up in August," Karen Jorritsma, head of equities at RBC Capital Markets in Sydney told Reuters.

"Generally (earnings) 'confession season' has been remarkably good, and with balance sheets in such great shape the tide is turning to potential for M&A."

Globally, the publication of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Markets Committee minutes for June on Wednesday is highly anticipated by investors for guidance on whether ongoing emergency stimulus measures could start to be tapered.

Major European markets were in positive territory overnight despite a jump in the Brent crude price to above $77 a barrel, the highest level since October 2018.

The spike came after OPEC+ ministers called of discussions on Monday after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.

There has been no date set for the next meeting of ministers of OPEC+ countries - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers including Russia - but sources told Reuters new discussions could begin in the next few days.

Elevated oil prices are adding to concerns that a higher global inflation rate could derail the post-coronavirus pandemic recovery under way in some major world economies.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep the official cash rate target on hold at 0.1%, but has flagged it will announce its decisions on the broader quantitative easing programme which is set to end in September.

Economists predict the RBA will limit its three-year bond yield target of 0.1% to the April-2024 bond, rather than extending it to the November-2024 bond.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's May household spending growth slows from previous month

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's household spending rose at a double-digit rate in May as consumers bought cars and mobile phones, though the pace of growth slowed from the prior month as a new wave of COVID-19 infections weighed on consumer confidence. Japan's economy is struggling to shake off the drag from the coronavirus pandemic after the government put in place "quasi-emergency" measures in Tokyo and other major areas to curb a resurgence of infections. Household spending grew 11.6% year-on-year in May, the third month of gains, after a 13.0% rise in April, government data showed on Tuesday.

  • Adviser Glass Lewis flags risks from Adani 'unconscionable conduct'

    Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders vote against the reelection of a member of Adani Enterprises' risk committee after an Australian court criticised "unconscionable conduct" in its Australian port business. Adani Enterprises' Australian unit, Bravus Mining & Resources, has been involved in a controversial project to develop the Carmichael mine in Queensland to sell thermal coal into India, despite concerns about global warming. But it was a decision by the Queensland Supreme Court that found that Adani's coal export terminal engaged in monopolistic business practices that prompted Glass Lewis' recommendation.

  • Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed condo

    SURFSIDE, Florida — Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble.

  • Ethiopia begins second stage of filling mega-dam, angering Egypt

    Ethiopia says it has started the next phase of filling a controversial mega-dam on the Nile River, Egyptian authorities said Monday, raising tensions ahead of an upcoming UN Security Council on the issue.

  • Man who was spared jail is arrested moments after walking out of court

    Robert Birtley, 50, was met by police minutes after being handed a suspended sentence for disposing of thousands of pounds worth of items after a house burglary.

  • Nevada county moves to rename road after Trump

    A county in rural Nevada took a step toward naming a stretch of road after former President Donald Trump.

  • Wall Street Predicts This Dividend Stock Will Soar More Than 40%

    Baseball players and fans know all about the sacrifice play. Growth is ruled out in order to advance the goal of receiving steady income. While some dividend stocks might require the trade-off between growth and income, it's not a sacrifice that you necessarily have to make.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Income seekers will net anywhere from 7.5% to nearly 10% annually with these top-tier dividend stocks.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    The guru behind ARK Invest is bullish on these tech stocks -- and long-term investors should be too.

  • 3 Surefire Growth Stocks That Can Go to the Moon

    In particular, retail traders have been buying shares and out-of-the-money call options in stocks with very high levels of short interest, with the purpose of effecting a short squeeze. In simple terms, traders are looking to send the share price for these volatile momentum stocks "to the moon." While I don't disagree that a company's share price can be proverbially sent to the moon, I don't see any of the so-called Reddit stocks getting there.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cohu Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Brian Higgins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Brian Higgins. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Higgins’ history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Brian Higgins. Brian Higgins founded King Street Capital Management in 1995 with […]

  • 10 Stocks Michael Burry is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks Michael Burry is Selling. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, has been in the news recently after […]

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Moves You'll Ever Make

    In the book, author James Surowiecki laid out the case that "the many are smarter than the few." Take, for example, Robinhood's 100 most popular list. It includes the stocks most widely held by investors on the trading platform.

  • 12 Best Marijuana Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best marijuana stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of the marijuana sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks to Invest In. The state of New York legalized the use of recreational cannabis, alongside expanding its medicinal use […]

  • Hertz Exits Bankruptcy and Expects 'Strong Financial Results' in 2021

    The car-rental giant appears to be shaking off its previous troubles and has sweetened its customer loyalty programs to encourage people to come back.

  • Scion of Richest Thai Family Prepares for Bad Debt Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- Just three months after Thailand threw a $11 billion lifeline to businesses struggling to survive the pandemic, a scion of the nation’s wealthiest business dynasty is betting the bailout won’t be enough to stanch a deluge of distressed assets.Schwin Chiaravanont -- whose family controls the 100-year-old Charoen Pokphand Group -- is planning to raise $500 million for his flagship private-equity venture 9 Basil, which aims to use most of the new money to step up purchases of distres

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in July

    First up is cryptocurrency exchange and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). Coinbase is popular given how quickly its revenue and profits surged in the first quarter as investors piled into the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum. To start with, there's nothing that prevents competing exchanges from undercutting Coinbase Global's fees.

  • GM Crushes Ford in Truck Wars but Loses Q2 Sales Crown to Toyota

    The global semiconductor shortage has weighed on auto production this year, constraining U.S. sales despite strong demand. Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) became the top-selling automaker in the U.S. for the first time ever, edging out General Motors (NYSE: GM).

  • ‘Cash Is King’ and 6 More Personal Finance Rules You Should Ignore

    It's time to retire this financial advice, which is outdated in today's money environment.