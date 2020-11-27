Asia Pacific Egg White Powder Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Grade, Distribution Channel, and Application

The egg white powder market in APAC is expected to reach US$ 641. 87 million by 2027 from US$ 343. 67 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8. 4% from 2020 to 2027. Diverse range of egg white powder applications in food processing, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplement industries is the key factor driving the egg white powder market.

Egg white powders are economic and safe form of egg products to be used in various applications.



Dried egg white powder can be stored conveniently with extended shelf life.Confectionary producers are considered the only consumers of pan-dried egg white powders, and they use it in the preparation of aerated confectioneries such as nougat owing to their anti-crystallizing properties.



Moreover, powdered egg white is increasingly being used in the preparation of desserts, such as chocolate mousse and meringues.As egg white powder is considered diet-friendly products and acts as a lactose-free alternative to essential nutrients consumed for the development of the body, they are increasingly being used in pharmaceutical and dietary supplement bases.



Thus, the rapid rise in health and wellness trend is propelling the growth of egg white powder market. Surging focus on R&D activities is among the other factors expected to positively influence the growth of the egg white powder market. Various research studies have been conducted to explore the properties of egg white that can useful in food, pharmaceutical, and other applications. In April 2018, a research study was published in the International Journal on Advanced Science Engineering and Information Technology. The main objective of this study was to compare the physicochemical properties of egg white powder obtained from eggs of different types of birds, such as local kampung chicken, local serama chicken, leghorn chicken, local fighting chicken, turkey, and guineafowl. Egg whites were separated manually from egg yolks, blast frozen, freeze-dried, and then ground into powder. In this process, moisture and protein content, color, emulsification activity and stability, foaming capacity and stability, water holding capacity (WHC), and texture profile parameters of the powders were measured. The protein content, as well as foaming capacity, of egg white powder from leghorn chickens was found significantly (p < 0.05) higher than that obtained from the other chicken breeds. The emulsion ability and stability of commercial egg white powder were observed significantly (p < 0.05) lower than those of the powders obtained from the chicken breeds tested; however, it formed a stronger gel and had greater World Health Organization WHC. These results indicate that the physicochemical properties of egg white powder differ significantly among eggs from different types of bird. Such research studies can provide future opportunities for the egg white powder market players to come up with new products for various applications, including, food, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplements.



In terms of application, the food processing segment accounted for the largest share in the APAC egg white powder market in 2019.The egg white powders are known for their nutritional profile and add aromatic essence to the food products they are used in.



In bakery industry, these powders are increasingly being used for their foaming and gelling properties which make them useful to produce several food items. Moreover, the future growth of the egg white powder market is expected to be promising due to its mild flavor that allows its usage as a balancing ingredient in processed food products, without conceding on the taste of several other added ingredients.



COVID-19 pandemic has affected industries and economies in various countries due to lockdowns, business shutdowns, and travel bans.The government of APAC is taking possible steps to reduce its effects by announcing lockdown, which, in turn is affecting the revenue generated by the market.



The Airports Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific warned that the prolonged duration of the COVID-19 would drastically impact the region’s airport connectivity and economic sustainability, significantly restricting them from achieving previously forecasted growth prospects.Such closures are anticipated to negatively impact market growth in the coming period.



Till now, India has the highest number of COVID -19 confirmed cases.



The overall APAC egg white powder market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the APAC egg white powder market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the APAC egg white powder market. Adriaan Goede BV, Agroholding Avangard, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Wulro BV, Kewpie Corporation, and Ovostar Union NV are among a few players operating in the APAC egg white powder market.

