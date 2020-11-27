The Asia Pacific Fireproof Insulation market accounted to US$ 448.59 Million in 2019

ReportLinker
·6 min read

and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4. 5% during 2019–2027, to account to US$ 632. 98 Mn by 2027. Fireproof insulation material assists in reducing the damage caused by fire. The fireproof insulation materials are available in five forms—foam; chopped fibers; board or block insulation; fibrous mats; and textiles, films, and foils.

New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Fireproof Insulation Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Materials ; End Users" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989500/?utm_source=GNW


The resistance of each form depends on the material from which it is made.The performance of insulation heavily relies on installation.

In this, assistance of professionals is required to ensure installation of high quality and certified insulation material.Several government authorities across the world are supporting the installation of different types of insulation materials for floor, roof, ceiling, and other areas to protect residents and workers during the case of fire or any other mishaps.

For instance, the insulation which are certified by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA)’s third-party certification bodies are checked separately to ensure safety standards are getting fulfilled. The primary function of insulation is to check and regulate heat flow inside and outside of the house. Energy efficient solutions help increase energy efficiency in businesses and homes while saving money. Various types of energy efficient solutions are being used widely in residential and industrial sectors, in turn contributing toward reducing greenhouse emissions. Installation of insulation results in massive reduction of energy waste and bill amount. Insulation materials, such as foam, play a significant role in providing insulation to buildings. It fills the gaps that can potentially leak air and create an energy-efficient surrounding in a building. Owing to its effective and powerful insulation properties, spray foam attracts investments from customers to protect their properties in case of fire outbreaks.

Based on material, the Asia Pacific Fireproof insulation market has been segmented into glass wool, mineral wool, plastic foam, fiberglass, polyurethane foam and others.In 2019, the glass wool segment dominated the market, and the market for the fiberglass is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Glass wool is made from recycled glass and fused sand, such as soda ash, limestone, and sand, which helps in trapping air and blocking heat, noise, and cold.This property of this material is embraced of lightweight, pest-proof, and flexible, due to which it is widely used in electrical and thermal insulation purpose in buildings.

Glass is spun into fibers and then combined with plastic polymers to make fiberglass, which is a noncombustible material.Fiberglass insulation is commonly used in home insulation, as this material is affordable, lightweight, easy to install, and readily available in a variety of sizes.

This type of insulation consists of 20–30% recycled content. The loose-fill fiberglass insulation offers an easy, rapid, and economical method to insulate wall cavities and attic floors of the residential properties. On the contrary, when compared with mineral wool, fiberglass insulation is not resistant to water. It gets soggy when exposed to water, thereby losing insulation properties. This aspect might hinder the installation of fiberglass in commercial properties.

Asia Pacific includes developed economies such China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific.A large population in Asia Pacific has led to increased demand for residential as well as commercial construction in the region.

The region comprises several developing economies, including India and many Southeast Asian countries, posing strong demand for more infrastructure projects.Further, various country governments are taking several measures to attract private investments in infrastructure development.

Growing investments in the commercial as well as residential construction is bolstering the demand for fireproofing technologies in Asia Pacific countries.APAC countries, especially China, India, and Indonesia, are demanding increased volumes of oil and gas, which is triggering the number of exploration projects in these countries.

This increase in exploration projects has magnified the requirement of fireproof insulation products in recent years. In the oil & gas plants, fireproof insulating materials are deployed to protect machinery, valves, and flanges from fire. The governments of India, China, Indonesia, etc., are emphasizing on respective oil & gas industry and investing substantial amounts in this sector, which is a key enabler of the fireproof insulation market growth. Besides this, several industry-recognized and numerous smaller fireproof insulation market players have presence in Asia Pacific. This leads to the easy availability of fireproofing solutions to the construction industry players. The smooth supply chain of fireproof insulation significantly supports the growth of the market.

Saint Gobain S.A., BASF SE, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group PLC, Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited, Owens Corning, Rockwool International A/S, U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited, Knauf Insulation GmbH, and L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.P.A are among the major players operating in the Asia Pacific fireproof insulation market.

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe.As of September 2020, US, India, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, Argentina and UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.

The pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.Shutdowns of chemicals and materials industry and disruptions in supply chains due to lockdown of countries has created a strain on the supplies of the various products offered by this industry.

The Asia-Pacific constitutes the world’s two most populated countries as well as leading manufacturing hubs: India and China.India witnessed the highest number of day cases in a day on 2nd August 2020.

The government of various countries in the Asia Pacific has taken necessary steps to reduce its effects by announcing lockdowns, and thus, impacting the growth of the fireproof insulation market. The introduction of lockdowns has resulted in the halt of construction projects in the region, which negatively impacted the growth of fireproof insulation in the region. After a prolonged lockdown, various countries have started easing the restrictions. For instance, the government of India started the unlock phase in which it allowed the construction activities to resume.

The overall Asia Pacific fireproof insulation market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically involved in the process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia Pacific Fireproof Insulation market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989500/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • ‘Isn’t this the language of a dictator?’: Trump confronted after press conference littered with misinformation

    US president doubles down on false election claims and angrily rebukes reporter

  • Cambodia court defers opposition treason trial to next year

    A Cambodian court convened on Thursday for the treason trial of more than 100 opposition figures and then deferred proceedings until next year, delaying a case widely condemned as a move by long-serving premier Hun Sen to decimate his political rivals. A total of 121 defendants, all tied to the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), had been summoned to appear on Thursday but just 34 showed up, with many in exile, convinced they would not get a fair hearing. Deputy prosecutor and court spokesman Kuch Kimlong confirmed judges had decided the case be divided into two and heard in January and March.

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Shawn Mendes says he used to trade sleep for 2-hour workouts out of fear that his fans would stop liking him if he wasn't in perfect shape

    The 22-year-old "Wonder" singer told British GQ that girlfriend Camila Cabello helped him to change his perspective on his body.

  • South Korean intelligence believes North Korea is nervous about dealing with Biden administration

    There's a reason why North Korea has remained quiet about the United States presidential election, The Associated Press reports.South Korean lawmakers were briefed by the country's National Intelligence Service on Friday, and one of the issues addressed was reportedly Pyongyang's anxiety about the incoming Biden administration. The briefing's contents could not be independently verified by news organizations, but Seoul's spy agency alleges North Korea has ordered overseas diplomatic missions to refrain from provoking the U.S., reportedly warning its ambassadors there will be consequences should any of their acts or comments rattle folks in Washington.One South Korean lawmaker said the NIS believes North Korea is nervous that the friendly relationship between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be rendered moot when President-elect Joe Biden steps into the Oval Office in January, so the government apparently wants to ensure tensions remain relatively at ease for now. The NIS does expect North Korea will hold a military parade around the same time as Biden's inauguration as a show of force, although they've done so with Trump in office, as well. Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

  • 'Hotel Rwanda' hero says he was kidnapped and blindfolded before arrest

    KIGALI (Reuters) - "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina, on trial on terrorism and other charges in the central African country, said on Friday he had been kidnapped from abroad before being detained and charged. Rusesabagina, a political dissident who has lived in exile in Belgium and the United States, was arrested in August after returning to the country. "I was kidnapped to come here," Rusesabagina said in court in the capital, Kigali, as he applied for bail.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • Zoom nightmare come true: New Jersey school board member resigns after streaming bathroom break during meeting

    Stop taking Zoom into the bathroom. A New Jersey school board member accidentally broadcast her bathroom break during a board meeting and resigned.

  • Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated

    An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday, likely to provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Iran's armed forces chief of staff vowed "severe revenge" for those behind the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired on his car, state media reported. "Terrorist groups and the leaders and the perpetrators of this cowardly attempt should know that severe revenge awaits them," he said Fakhrizadeh has long been described by Western countries as a leader of a covert atomic bomb programme halted in 2003, which Israel and the United States accuse Tehran of trying to restore in secret. Iran has long denied seeking to weaponise nuclear energy.

  • S. Korea agency says N. Korea executed people, shut capital amid pandemic

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered at least two people executed, banned fishing at sea and locked down the capital, Pyongyang, as part of frantic efforts to guard against the coronavirus and its economic damage, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Friday.

  • US colleges mull new virus protocols for students' return

    St. Michael’s College managed to keep coronavirus cases at bay for almost two months this fall with students tested upon arrival and once every three weeks. The liberal arts college shifted to all-remote learning and closed the campus to visitors. “It was very concerning to experience the spike in cases that we did after so many weeks of surveillance tests with no positives,” President Lorraine Sterritt said by email.

  • Kiowa Pilot Becomes First Active-Duty Soldier to Earn Extremely Rare Astronaut Device

    Lt. Col. Anne McClain is one of three currently serving active-duty Army astronauts.

  • Trump says he knows whether he'll attend Biden's inauguration but keeps decision private

    President Trump said Thursday he will "certainly" leave the White House if the Electoral College, as expected, casts its votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14, formalizing his victory.Taking questions from reporters for the first time since the election after addressing U.S. troops stationed around the world on Thanksgiving, Trump was asked if he would depart on his own accord. "Certainly I will, and you know that," he said. The Washington Post notes it was the first explicit commitment Trump has made about vacating the White House, although his advisers have maintained he would do so for some time.That said, Trump remains determined to expose widespread voter fraud in swing states, despite there being no evidence. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede, because we know that there was massive fraud" he said.Trump also said he's decided whether he will attend Biden's inauguration, but he wanted to keep the suspense going and refused to reveal the answer. "I don't want to say that yet," he said. Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

  • Court ruling cuts sentence for Quebec mosque shooter

    Quebec’s highest court has declared consecutive life sentences to be unconstitutional, reducing the sentence given to the man who murdered six people in a Quebec City mosque in 2017. Alexandre Bissonnette, 30, was sentenced in February 2019 to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 40 years. Thursday's decision by the Quebec Court of Appeal means he will be eligible to apply for parole after serving 25 years, though it doesn't guarantee parole would be granted.

  • Fox News’ Tucker Carlson claims that ‘damning’ Hunter Biden evidence was lost in mail

    Tucker Carlson of Fox News claimed that the damning Hunter Biden documents they received from a ‘source’ suddenly vanished

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump says it will be 'a very hard thing' to concede to Biden

    This was the first time Trump took questions from reporters since he lost the presidential election.

  • A bride wore a gold wedding dress with a plunging neckline that was covered in head-to-toe sparkles

    Karen Lima wore a sheer, backless gold Kyha Studios wedding dress that was covered in head-to-toe sparkles. She bought it without trying it on.