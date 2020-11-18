Asia-Pacific Ground Handling Software Market to 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Analysis -Airport Class, Application, Software Type ; and Country

The Asia-Pacific ground handling software market was valued at US$ 1123. 91 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1798. 83 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 36% from 2020 to 2027.

The growing investments toward the construction of newer airports, as well as the expansion of existing airports, are driving the demand for ground handling services in Asia-Pacific.



According to a study from ACI and SITA, airports in Asia-Pacific countries are promisingly investing in cybersecurity and passenger self-service technologies.The report also highlights that airports are progressively seeking biometric tokens, artificial intelligence (AI), and sensors, among other technologies, to assure seamless, personalized journeys for passengers.



With the continuously rising volumes of airfreight, the deployment of advanced technologies ensures smooth operations at terminal side and landside areas.With an objective to smoothen cargo-handling operations, the airports are increasingly investing substantial amounts in respective IT departments, especially in the cargo departments.



The escalating ground handling activities demand software-based solutions to ease the operations, which is throttling the ground handling software market growth in Asia-Pacific.



The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has led the aviation sector in Asia-Pacific countries to an unscheduled halt.The suspension of passenger air transport by the airline, governments, and airport authorities has shocked various associated industries.



The repatriation flight and air freight business continue to function during the pandemic; however, since the operations at every airport are significantly restricted to the businesses mentioned above, the end users struggled to gain profits. This would hinder the adoption of advanced technologies among the end users, as gaining aeronautical revenue would be the end users priority as the airports begin operating.

The overall Asia-Pacific ground handling software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the ground handling software market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



Damarel System International Ltd, Inform GmbH, and SIT are among the key players serving the market in this region.

