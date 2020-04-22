Asia Pacific Nutritional Lipid Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Application ; Source ; Form, and Country

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



A certain amount of fat is vital for healthy body functions.Even though there are various types of fats, only a few are beneficial for the body.



Lipids are fats which are considered the most energy-rich component of food.Lipids do not dissolve in water as they have viscosities different from carbohydrates and proteins.



Nutritional lipids deliver different functionalities and are used in processed foods to improve product characteristics and nutrient composition.International Life Sciences Institute, a non-profit organization, based in Asia Pacific, sponsored a workshop to discuss the health effects of fats, identify research needs, and outline considerations for the design of future studies.



Rising awareness of chronic diseases, growing use of omega 3 acids in the pharmaceutical industry, and rising R&D activities in APAC are the major factors boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing consumption of enhanced medication is anticipated to drive the demand for omega 3-based products in APAC during the forecast period.



Based on product type, the nutritional lipid market in APAC is segmented into omega-3, omega-6, medium-chain triglycerides, and others.The omega-3 segment holds the largest share in the nutritional lipid market in APAC followed by omega-6.



Omega-6 fatty acids, like omega-3, are vital fatty acids that can only be obtained through supplements and food, as they are not produced in the human body.They play an essential role in growth and development of brain.



Additionally, it stimulates the growth of hair and skin, enhances bone health, keeps the reproductive system healthy, helps regulate metabolism.Vegetable oils are rich in omega-6 fats.



Omega-6helpsmaintaining blood sugar level by enhancing the body's sensitivity to insulin. The omega-6 fatty acid is a type of polyunsaturated fatty acids that are mostly produced during & after the physical activity of promoting growth and it halt cell damage and promote cell repair.



Based on application, the nutritional lipid market in APAC is segmented into dietary supplements and nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal nutrition, food fortification, and others.The dietary supplements and nutraceutical held the largest share of the nutritional lipid market in APAC, followed by animal nutrition.



Like other nutrients such as fiber, protein, sugar, and starch, fat is also one of the vital nutrients in diets.Fat offers benefits which cannot be fulfilled by other nutrient sources such as fiber and starch.



Increase in domesticated animals and livestock population is propelling the growth of the animal nutrition market.Animal nutrition surges the focus on nutritional needs of animals, primarily those in agriculture and food production.



Animal nutrition is significant for the productivity and health of agriculture animals. Several programs and organizations such as the National Animal Nutrition Program (NANP) work to identify high-priority animal nutrition concerns.



Based on source, the nutritional lipid market in APAC is segmented into plant source and animal source.The animal source holds the largest share of the nutritional lipid market in APAC.



The rapid increase in the burden of obesity and the increased aged population, are inviting risk of the chronic disease considerably.Animal derived food is the significant source of nutrients in the diet.



Though, definite aspects of some of these foods have led to concerns regarding the increased risk of cardiovascular disease and other conditions.The fatty acid composition in animal-derived foods is not constant and can be improved by animal nutrition.



The future role of animal source in creating foods for long term human health would be increasingly important.



Based on form, the nutritional lipid market in APAC is segmented into liquid and powder.The liquid segment holds the largest share of the nutritional lipid market in APAC.



Liquid lipids also play an important role in the human body, such as providing energy to hormonal production, helping in digestion along with absorbing food properly.A proper amount of lipid nutrition helps to keep body healthy and controls weight gain as well.



Fish oil and vegetable oils are considered liquid products used for nutrition lipid.



Based on country, the nutritional lipid market in APAC is segmented into Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC.China holds the largest share of the nutritional lipid market in APAC, which is followed by Rest of APAC.



However, the country still faces certain challenges in terms of media coverage, fragmented market, and communication issues across different industry players.Despite, the industry would continue to grow by propagating new vertical through advanced technologies.



Moreover, consumers in China are developing interest in commercial development of algae products and numerous types of dosage formats like liquid burst.



Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE Croda International plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC.), Nordic Naturals, Inc., Omega Protein Corporation (COOKE INC.), Pelagia AS, and Polaris are among the key players present in the nutritional lipid market in APAC.



Overall size of the nutritional lipid market in APAC has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the nutritional lipid market in APAC.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the nutritional lipid market in APAC.



