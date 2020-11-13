Asia-Pacific Web Security Market Report 2020: Web Security Vendors Must be Able to Keep Customers in Good Graces with Regulatory Bodies

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Web Security Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Web security is an integral component of an enterprise's security posture to detect and filter out malicious or unwanted web content seeking access to the network. The web security market is still in the growth phase in the Asia-Pacific region, with double-digit annual revenue growth common. For the most part, the market is hardware-driven, with most customers preferring end-to-end ownership rather than hosting solutions on the cloud or receiving solutions as-a-service.



With the advent of secure web gateways and next-generation prevention and mitigation technologies such as domain reputation and web isolation, web security has come a long way. In the past, it relied on having a list of known malicious web sources and blocking those that did appear; today, with the ever-increasing sophistication of web threats and the rising acceptance of the zero trust approach, web security products are more comprehensive in their discernment of dangerous websites and content as they preserve network performance.



Integration between security solutions and platforms is becoming commonplace. Customers want to be able to add on cloud access security broker (CASB), data loss prevention (DLP), analytics, and other functionalities as they see fit. Likewise, web security solutions must be able to integrate across vendor platforms without causing conflicts. While integration usually implies cloud-based deployments, the Asia-Pacific market will remain an on-premises heavy market over the next few years.



Regulatory compliance will continue to be a thorn in customers' sides as governments and regulatory bodies continue to establish, change, and enforce various degrees of data and security laws. Web security vendors must be able to keep customers in good graces with regulatory bodies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

Asia-Pacific Web Security Market

Competitive Environment

2. Companies to Action

Alps System Integration (ALSI)

Canon IT Solutions

Cisco

Digital Arts

Forcepoint

H3C

McAfee

Menlo Security

Qi An Xin Group

Sangfor

Somansa

Symantec

Trend Micro

Zscaler

3. Strategic Insights

4. Next Steps: Leveraging the Report to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Report

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

5. Analytics

