Asia-Pacific Smart Locks Market to 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Type, Communication Technology, Application, and Country

ReportLinker
·2 min read

The Asia-Pacific Smart Locks market was valued at US$ 360. 4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,188. 2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16. 4% from 2020 to 2027. Smart locks leverage IoT-based sensors in order to run keyless entry devices, which enables users to access doors remotely through a smartphone or any internet-connected device.

New York, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Smart Locks Market to 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Type, Communication Technology, Application, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953758/?utm_source=GNW
As the US households are intended to equip smart locks during the forecast period, it generates huge opportunities for the smart locks manufacturers to offer them IoT based smart lock devices with more advanced features.
The home automation system is one of the developing fields among the residential sector, which is built to control and monitor the home systems within a home or a building.The system enables users to remotely monitor and control connected devices through the Internet.

Several wireless technologies, such as ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth are widely used for building home automation systems.At present, most of the security systems are integrated with home automation systems since the rate of theft is surging progressively.

Therefore, there is a need for a secured door lock system at home. With the help of wireless technologies used for home automation systems, a smart lock can be operated through voice, touch, and smartphone command, which makes the entry point of the home smarter and secure.

The overall Asia-Pacific Smart Locks market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Smart Locks market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants who typically take part in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific Smart Locksmarket. Gantner Electronic GmbH, Schlage, Wyze Labs Inc are among the key players serving the Smart Locks market in Asia-Pacific.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953758/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • Black Californian family confronted by ‘racist white neighbour’ brandishing a taser: ‘Act like white people’

    Husband of woman accused of racially offensive comments says it was ‘a minor incident’

  • Fox & Friends guest compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'

    Fox & Friends chatted about Americans' impending "revolt" against the "separation of families" -- but not the family separation crisis that has remained unsolved for the past two years.Over the past few weeks, medical experts around the country have warned Americans against having big gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers break new records, with some officials putting express limits on how many people can gather in one private residence. But to Fox Business' Charles Payne, the real problem is the "isolation" that comes with these restrictions -- none of which exceed a limit of 10 people in a home. It's essentially the "separation of families," Payne continued, with host Steve Doocy agreeing. "Politicians don't care," host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.> Fox's Charles Payne on Thanksgiving: "One of the big, overarching stories with all of this has been the isolation story, the separation of families ... The notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families." > > pic.twitter.com/OdYDM9FSau> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Payne's choice of words is interesting considering family separation at the border split thousands of children from their parents over the past few years. And unlike the family separation brought about by an effort to slow the spread of a deadly disease, for at least 666 children, their separation may be permanent. Editor's note: This story has been updated.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Rights group condemns Iraq for execution of IS-linked men

    A prominent rights group condemned Iraq on Tuesday for the mass execution of 21 people, some with suspected links to the Islamic State group, who had been convicted on terrorism charges. The prisoners were hanged Monday in Nasiriyah Central Prison in southern Iraq, according to a semi-official provincial news site. There was no official confirmation of the executions by the Iraqi government and the judiciary has not issued a statement.

  • Navalny files defamation suit against Kremlin over spying claims

    Alexei Navalny is suing the Kremlin over claims that the Russian opposition leader has been working hand in hand with the US intelligence. Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, said on Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov over his remarks about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the CIA. “I don’t typically sue propagandists... but the important thing here is that Peskov is not merely a person whose job is to spread lies. He is a deputy chief of presidential staff,” Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post, calling Mr Peskov a “mustachioed liar.” Mr Peskov on Tuesday refused to comment on the lawsuit against him. The 44-year-old opposition leader who ran an impressive campaign across Russia before he was barred from running for president in 2018 fell suddenly ill on a plane from Siberia to Moscow in August and spent three weeks in a coma before recovering. Several European laboratories independently confirmed that Mr Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok which was used in the 2018 attack on former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Mr Navalny has pointed the finger at President Vladimir Putin as the only person who could have ordered the Novichok attack. The European Union last month imposed sanctions on six top Russian officials and a chemical research centre over the Navalny poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack and vowed to slap European officials with visa bans in retaliation. The original claim about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the US intelligence was made by Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who accused Mr Navalny of being a CIA spy. Mr Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, mentioned the allegations in September, claiming that Mr Navanly works with “CIA specialists” who “put in his mouth everything that he says.” President Putin’s most formidable foe, Mr Navalny was discharged from a Berlin hospital in September and remains in Germany to continue his treatment. He has vowed to return to Russia as soon as he has made a full recovery.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • British diplomat praised for saving drowning woman in China

    A British diplomat is being praised for saving a drowning woman in southwestern China. Stephen Ellison jumped into a stream to rescue the woman after she fell into the water in a village on the outskirts of Chongqing. Ellison is the British consul general in the Chinese city.

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • Republican Senator Loeffler to debate Democratic challenger Warnock in Georgia December 6

    U.S. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in December, her spokesman said Tuesday, setting up a face-off in one of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate. Warnock had challenged Loeffler to meet him in three televised debates ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election. Both of Georgia's Senate seats are in play in the January runoff, which was triggered by state law after no candidate reached 50% in the first round of voting Nov. 3.

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Rep. Omar terminates contract with husband's consulting firm

    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is cutting ties with her husband’s political consulting firm after winning her bid for reelection, saying she wants to ensure her supporters feel there’s no perceived issue. Omar married her political consultant, Tim Mynett, in March, sparking scrutiny and a complaint to the Federal Election Commission by a conservative group that alleged campaign funds paid for Mynett's personal travel. The FEC has taken no public action on that complaint, and Omar has said payments to Mynett's firm, E Street Group, were legitimate.

  • UK will ban new gas-powered cars by 2030

    The UK has moved up its deadline for banning the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered cars by five years, to 2030 - all part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cast as the country's, quote, ''green revolution.'' Johnson, a member of the Conservative Party, wants to underscore his green credentials and also cut net emissions to zero by 2050. After Brexit battles, national lockdowns, and domestic political problems, he's hoping this will help reset his government, and its image with the public. Last year, Britain lbecame the first G7 country to set such a zero-emissions target, which will require major changes in the way Britons travel, use energy, and eat. Johnson says the plan will mobilize $16 billion of government money, with as much as three times that amount coming from the private sector, and create and support 250,000 highly skilled green jobs in the next decade. Under the new plan, the sale of hybrid cars and vans would also be banned from 2035.

  • The story of the first special-ops mission deep inside Afghanistan just weeks after 9/11, from troops who were there

    A few weeks after the September 11 attacks, the Army's Delta Force, Rangers, and "Night Stalkers" went deep behind Taliban lines in Afghanistan.

  • Thai royalists defend king amid protests: ‘We will not abandon him’

    Thailand’s monarchy, a bedrock of modern Thai identity, is under scrutiny. But protests have provoked counterdemonstrations from royalists.

  • Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade says it's time for Trump to start 'coordinating' with 'the Biden team'

    Allies of President Trump appear to be getting more comfortable publicly nodding to President-elect Joe Biden's victory, even as they support Trump's legal windmill-tilting to try and reverse the results. Trump's favorite morning news show, Fox & Friends, joined the chorus Wednesday morning, urging Trump to at least allow the presidential transition process to begin. "It's in the country's best interest if he starts coordinating on the virus and starts coordinating on security with the Biden team," co-host Brian Kilmeade said.> Brian Kilmeade says "it's in the country's best interest if [Trump] starts coordinating" with President-elect Biden on COVID-19 and security: "Just brief them ... so we don't drop the ball in a little while." pic.twitter.com/rJF6NOXnGl> > -- Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 18, 2020Trump has not conceded the race, and Biden can't start getting top-secret intelligence briefings or interface with federal officials -- notably including the teams preparing to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine -- until Trump's General Services Administration chief, Emily Murphy, formally approves the transition. Many top Trump administration officials have also refused to acknowledge Biden's victory, but National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said Monday that "if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner -- and obviously things look that way now -- we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council."It wasn't all harsh reality and tough love on Fox & Friends, though. Kilmeade and his colleagues also disclosed his surprisingly strong aversion to having his name misspelled as "Brain." > Brain Kilmeade pic.twitter.com/HOl38GXkx5> > -- Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 18, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Iraq, Saudi Arabia reopen key border crossing after decades

    Iraq and Saudi Arabia have reopened the main border crossing for trade between the two nations after three decades of closure, Iraq's border authority said on Wednesday. The Arar crossing was shuttered in 1990s, following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait after which Riyadh cut all ties with Iraq. The crossing remained closed, reflecting the unease in Baghdad-Riyadh ties with successive governments.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.