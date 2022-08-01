With $208 Billion in Fortunes Ambani and Adani Start to Face Off

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
P R Sanjai and Bhuma Shrivastava
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mukesh Ambani
    Mukesh Ambani
    Indian businessman
  • Gautam Adani
    Indian businessman

(Bloomberg) -- In June, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his aides ran into an unexpected dilemma when debating where to train the dealmaking lens of his empire next.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. was contemplating buying a foreign telecommunications giant, when word reached them that Gautam Adani -- who had overtaken Ambani as Asia’s richest man a few months earlier -- was planning to bid in the first big sale of 5G airwaves in India, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. is the top player in India’s mobile market, while the Adani Group doesn’t even have a license to offer wireless telecommunications services. But the very idea that he might be circling ground so core to Ambani’s ambitions put the tycoon’s camp on high alert, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing information that isn’t public.

One set of aides advised Ambani to pursue the overseas target and diversify beyond the Indian market, while another counseled conserving funds to fend off any challenge on the home turf, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Ambani, worth almost $90 billion, ultimately never bid for the foreign firm, partly, the people said, because he decided it would be more astute to retain financial firepower in case of a challenge from Adani, who has seen the world’s largest wealth gain this year -- to $118.3 billion, based on data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

After peacefully expanding in their respective domains for over two decades, Asia’s two richest men are increasingly treading the same ground, as Adani in particular sets his sights beyond his traditional areas of focus.

Billionaire Dynasties

That’s setting the stage for a clash with widening implications both beyond India’s borders, as well as at home as the $3.2 trillion economy embraces the digital era, triggering a race for riches beyond the commodity-led sectors where Ambani and Adani made their first fortunes. The opportunities emerging -- from e-commerce, to data streaming and storage -- are reminiscent of the US’s 19th century economic boom, which fueled the rise of billionaire dynasties like the Carnegies, Vanderbilts and Rockefellers.

The two Indian families are similarly hungry for growth and that means they’re inevitably going to run into each other, said Arun Kejriwal, founder Mumbai investment advisory firm KRIS, who has been tracking the Indian market and the two billionaires for two decades.

“Ambanis and Adanis will cooperate, co-exist and compete,” he said. “And finally, the fittest will thrive.”

Representatives from Adani’s and Ambani’s companies declined to comment for this story.

In a public statement on July 9, the Adani Group said that it has no intention of entering the consumer mobile space currently dominated by Ambani, and will only use any airwaves purchased at the government auction to create “private network solutions,” and for enhancing cybersecurity at its airports and ports.

Despite such commentary, speculation is rife that he might eventually venture into offering wireless services for consumers.

“I don’t underestimate a calculated entry by Adani into the consumer mobile space later to compete with Reliance Jio, if not now,” said Sankaran Manikutty, a former professor at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, who remains a visiting faculty member there and has worked extensively on family businesses, telecommunications and strategy in emerging economies.

For decades, Adani’s business were focused on sectors like ports, coal mining and shipping, areas that Ambani stayed clear of amid its own heavy investments in oil. But over the past year, that’s changed dramatically.

In March, the Adani Group was said to be exploring potential partnerships in Saudi Arabia, including the possibility of buying into its mammoth oil exporter, Aramco, Bloomberg News reported. A few months before that, Reliance -- which still gets a majority of its revenue from businesses related to crude oil -- scrapped a plan to sell a 20% stake in its energy unit to Aramco, gutting a transaction that was two years in the pipeline.

The two billionaires also have significant overlap in green energy, with each pledging to invest more than $70 billion in a space that’s heavily tied to the priorities of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Meanwhile, Adani has begun signaling deep ambitions in digital services, sports, retail, petrochemicals and media. Ambani’s Reliance either already dominates these sectors or has big plans for for them.

In telecommunications, if Adani does start to target consumers in a big way, history suggests that prices could plunge amid the early phase of competition but rise again if the two companies secure a duopoly, with India’s wireless space currently dominated by three private players. When Ambani made his initial foray into telecoms in 2016, he offered free calls and very cheap data, an audacious move that saw costs across the board drop for consumers, but they are increasing again as he’s cemented his control.

On the surface the two men appear quite different. Ambani, 65, inherited Reliance from his father, while Adani, 60, is a self-made businessman. But they also have some remarkable similarities.

Largely media shy, both men have a history of being fiercely competitive, disrupting most sectors they set foot in and then dominating them. Both have excellent project execution skills, are extremely detail oriented and dogged in pursuing business goals with a track record of delivering on big projects, analysts and executives who have worked with them say.

Both hail from the western province of Gujarat, Modi’s home state. They have also both dovetailed their business strategies closely with the prime minister’s national priorities.

Not all Adani’s dealmaking overlaps with Reliance, and he’s raced ahead with outlays on M&A even as Ambani has stayed cautious on spending heavily overseas amid the uncertain global outlook. Adani Group acquired the Haifa port in Israel in July for $1.2 billion. In May, he bought Holcim’s Indian cement units for $10.5 billion.

For now, most of Adani’s new forays are so nascent that the full impact is hard to immediately gauge. Yet analysts are in agreement that the two men are likely to play a big role in reshaping the Indian business landscape, potentially leaving increasingly vast portions of the economy in the hands of two families.

That could have marked consequences in a nation that has only seen income disparity widen over the course of the pandemic.

While India’s current economic advance is similar to America’s so-called Gilded Age in the 19th century, the South Asian country now faces risks of rising inequality, said Indira Hirway, director of the Centre For Development Alternatives in Ahmedabad.

“Rapid diversification and overlaps between them can lead to duopoly if they work together, hurting the smaller firms in these sectors,” Hirway said. “If they start competing, it can impact the equilibrium of the business landscape as both conglomerates will be fighting for resources and raw materials.”

(Updates wealth numbers for the two tycoons in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Third annual community giveback weekend

    James Coleman, former Florida State fullback, Jacksonville sports radio host will host a backpack giveaway, food distribution and youth football camp on July 30th and 31st.

  • 5-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Falling Out Of Window In Fishtown: Philadelphia Police

    Police say he was transported to Jefferson Hospital by medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department and then airlifted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

  • Apple iPhone maker’s founder distances himself from crypto fraudsters using his image

    Terry Gou, founder of Apple iPhone maker Foxconn, Saturday said that fraudsters have been using his images to promote cryptocurrency scams and that he has never invested in the crypto industry. See related article: Foxconn pledges to boost metaverse development this year Fast facts In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Taiwanese mogul said through […]

  • Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street

    To be perfectly blunt, this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half performance to a year since 1970. We've also witnessed the index that led Wall Street higher following the coronavirus crash in 2020, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plummet as much as 34% since November.

  • Rumbling continues as early-morning earthquake hits the Columbia area

    There have been almost as many earthquakes as there have been days since two powerful quakes shook up the Midlands in late June.

  • I met my partner of 2 years when we hooked up at a brunch party. It was my first time ever being with a woman.

    Kris Crawford and Kim Borrero both planned to skip the party, but went on a whim. Neither was looking for love, but they couldn't deny the chemistry.

  • Retail Apocalypse: Sports Retailer Abruptly Closing All Stores

    With mass-market retailers including Target stepping up their athletic wear game, it has become harder for smaller players to compete.

  • Retail's 'Dark Side': As Inventory Piles Up, Liquidation Warehouses Are Busy

    PITTSTON, Pa. — Once upon a time, when parents were scrambling to occupy their children during pandemic lockdowns, bicycles were hard to find. But today, in a giant warehouse in northeastern Pennsylvania, there are shiny new Huffys and Schwinns available at big discounts. The same goes for patio furniture, garden hoses and portable pizza ovens. There are home spas, Rachael Ray’s nonstick pans and a backyard firepit, which promises to make “memories every day.” The warehouse is run by Liquidity S

  • Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States

    Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...

  • Demand for Frac Sand and Concrete Drives Scarcity

    Despite its ubiquity, sand is a valuable natural resource. It’s the second-most heavily exploited natural resource after water.

  • Toyota-Panasonic battery JV to buy lithium from ioneer's Nevada mine

    A joint battery venture of Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic Corp will buy lithium from ioneer Ltd's Rhyolite Ridge mining project and use the metal to build electric vehicle batteries in the United States. The binding supply deal, announced on Sunday, is the second in less than a month for ioneer and a strong vote of confidence in a project that is racing to be the first new U.S. source of the battery metal in decades. Under the terms of the deal, ioneer will supply 4,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually for five years to Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES), which was formed by Toyota and Panasonic in 2020 to better compete with battery market leader Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL).

  • Tesla Inks Battery Materials Deals With Two Chinese Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has signed new long-term deals with two of its existing Chinese battery-materials suppliers, the latest move by automakers to secure supplies amid intensifying competition.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossom

  • OPEC secretary general says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success of agreement

    He said OPEC is not in competition with Russia, calling it "a big, main and highly influential player in the world energy map", Alrai reported. OPEC+ is an alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia.

  • Disneyland has been raising food prices. Blame inflation

    For Magic Kingdom patrons, the added food costs come on top of jumps in ticket prices, up as much as 8% last year, and parking, which soared 20%.

  • Australia faces damaging domestic natural-gas shortfall in 2023, watchdog says

    Australia faces an economically damaging domestic gas-supply shortfall in 2023 and the government should work with producers to immediately redirect liquefied natural gas intended for export, the country's consumer watchdog said.

  • How Joe Manchin's change of heart could revive the U.S. solar industry

    DALTON, Ga. - The gamble by a company here churning out large volumes of solar panels was starting to look risky. Its plan to be a launchpad for a solar manufacturing resurgence was already audacious in an industry so dominated by China, whose cheap products drove the closure of many American solar plants. Government investment championed by the White House was supposed to position domestic firms to compete, but a paralyzed Congress was refusing to write the check.Subscribe to The Post Most news

  • World Hunger Is on the Rise. These Companies Have Solutions.

    With world hunger on the rise, innovative companies such as Deere and Corteva could make a difference.

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Long lines for monkeypox vaccine in London

    STORY: The hospital website said it was holding a ‘walk in’ clinic to administer the IMVANEX vaccine.The vaccine made by biotech firm Bavaria Nordic has been previously used as a treatment for smallpox.The British government website said that with limited supply of the vaccination one dose would be offered to those most at risk, including men who have sex with other men, and health workers caring for patients with confirmed monkeypox.Government published statistics said as of 28 July, there were 2,546 confirmed or highly probable cases of monkeypox in the U.K.Last weekend, the World Health Organization declared the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert, with more than 18,000 cases reported globally.

  • Coal Stages a Sudden Recovery. It Probably Won’t Last.

    Coal began to rebound in 2021 for a number of different reasons: high demand for electricity, supply chain problems with renewable project, and the Ukraine War. But coal raises a lot of issues, and its boomlet is unlikely to last. .