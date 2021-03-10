Asia’s security in a different light

When it was first set up 14 years ago, the loose alliance of nations known as the Quad – Australia, India, Japan, and the United States – clearly had the purpose of constraining China’s aggressive behavior in Asia. It was widely seen as a potential “Asian NATO.” The four democratic states even held joint naval exercises last November.

Now on Friday, their top leaders will be holding the first Quad summit (virtually). And this club of nations is wondering if it should be better known by what its members have in common – their shared values, such as rule of law – than what they oppose. Merely defining China as a foe might give that country more power than it deserves.

For his part, President Joe Biden is portraying the Quad as a showcase for what democracies can deliver in the region, from delivering COVID-19 vaccines to taking action on climate change to boosting economic growth. Without mentioning China, the U.S. State Department said the Quad still has an interest in maritime security. But its shared interests go well beyond that. The Quad will move “towards the more positive vision that we all seek,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

A key test for the Quad’s identity could come after the summit. In a visit to Seoul next week, U.S. security officials may ask South Korea to become associated with the group. That puts the Asian country in a tight spot. South Korea’s largest trading partner is China. It has already felt Beijing’s wrath after deploying a U.S. anti-missile defense system on its soil to deter North Korean attacks.

Seoul prefers the Quad be seen as a group of like-minded democracies that does not treat China as an enemy. It wants the Quad to be transparent and inclusive, standing up for rule-based international norms.

Values-based partnerships among nations do have a longer shelf life. The United Nations, for example, has survived 75 years because its charter is based on principles common to humanity. Britain has lately proposed a club of 10 democratic countries (“D-10”). The world still needs to balance power and interests between nations. But sometimes the best glue for peace is something more enduring. India says the Quad stands for freedom, openness, and prosperity. It’s hard to be an enemy of that.

