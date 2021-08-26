Asia Set for Cautious Start Amid Hawkish Fed Views: Markets Wrap

Sunil Jagtiani
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a cautious start Friday as traders weigh hawkish Federal Reserve comments ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium and geopolitical tension following blasts in Afghanistan.

Futures were little changed for Japan and Hong Kong but lower for Australia. U.S. shares fell from records, in part as some Fed officials said the time to start tapering stimulus is near. Meanwhile, deadly blasts outside Kabul airport stoked tensions as the U.S. evacuates the area. The dollar climbed.

Treasury yields edged higher, with traders awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the symposium Friday for insight into how the central bank plans to pare bond purchases.

The focus in Asia will also be on Chinese technology stocks, which are sliding again on disappointing earnings and Beijing’s curbs on private industries. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index retreated for the first time in five days.

A robust recovery from the pandemic and elevated inflation have bolstered expectations for monetary policy normalization. But the spread of the delta virus strain in recent months has complicated economic reopening. Markets are waiting to see how Powell balances these competing factors in his comments.

If Powell fails to hint at when a taper announcement will happen, all eyes will next be on the August jobs report, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. The latest U.S. jobless claims and annualized gross domestic product data slightly missed estimates.

“A strong jobs report on Sept. 3 will lead to increased speculation that the Fed will announce their taper plans at the September FOMC meeting,” he said. “However, any weakness or disappointment in that report will push consensus back to the next Fed meeting.”

Elsewhere, oil snapped a three-day rally and gold swung between gains and losses. Bitcoin was trading around $47,000.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Fed officials participate in the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on FridayJuly U.S. personal income and spending data Friday. Investors will scrutinize the personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed.

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%Nikkei 225 futures were steadyS&P/ASX 200 futures dipped 0.1%Hang Seng futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro was at $1.1755The Japanese yen was at 110.06 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4830 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up one basis point at 1.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.80 a barrelGold was at $1,792.29 an ounce

