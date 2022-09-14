Asia Set for Mixed Open as Traders Assess Fed Path: Markets Wrap

Asia Set for Mixed Open as Traders Assess Fed Path: Markets Wrap
Matthew Burgess
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised for a cautious start following their worst sell-off in two weeks after US equities rebounded as investors weigh the prospect of large interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The dollar fell.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Asian equity futures signal gains ahead in Japan while Australian and Hong Kong stocks look set for mixed opens. US contracts edged higher after the S&P 500 closed in the green as dip-buyers emerged late in the session.

The subdued tone comes as data showed US producer prices fell for a second month, providing some relief after the jolt from consumer-price figures that prompted investors to ratchet up wagers for rate increases. Retail sales due Thursday and University of Michigan readings Friday will be parsed for clues on the strength of the economy and inflation expectations.

Swaps traders are pricing in a hike of three-quarters of a percentage point when the Fed meets next week, with some wagers appearing for a full-point move. The rise in rate-sensitive Treasuries on Wednesday deepened the curve inversion -- a harbinger for a looming recession -- to a level unseen this century.

Read More: US 2- to 30-Year Curve Reaches Most Inverted Level This Century

While the magnitude of the stock rout was impressive following hot US inflation data, the S&P 500 only reversed most of the gains made in the previous four sessions. The lack of a surge in the VIX index -- known as the “fear gauge” -- suggests that the selloff was a recalibration of those expectations rather than panic selling.

Natural gas futures surged the most among major US-traded commodities as hot weather forecasts and a looming rail strike added to concern about tight supplies ahead of winter.

What’s your dollar bet ahead of the Fed decision? This week’s MLIV Pulse survey asks about the best trades ahead of the FOMC meeting. Please click here to share your views anonymously.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

  • US business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

  • China home sales, retail sales, industrial production, fixed assets, surveyed jobless rate, Friday

  • Euro area CPI, Friday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures contracts rose 0.2% as of 7:31 a.m. in Tokyo. The underlying gauge rose 0.3% on Wednesday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% after a gain of 0.8% for the index

  • S&P/ASX 200 futures contracts rose 0.1%

  • Nikkei 225 futures contracts increased 0.4%

  • Hang Seng Index futures were little changed

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

  • The euro was little changed at $0.9982

  • The yen was steady at 143.04 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan traded at 6.9721 versus the dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.4%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $88.97 a barrel

  • Gold was $1,697.16 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market tumble draws bargain hunters

    Some traders took advantage of Tuesday's massive selloff in the U.S. stock market to go bottom fishing in stocks and options in hopes of picking up cheap upside bets on a quick market rebound. With S&P 500 dropping 4.3% on Tuesday, the Cboe Volatility Index - the so-called Wall Street "fear gauge" - jumped to a two-month high, as traders lapped up defensive put options, pointing to heightened fear of the stock market revisiting its mid-June lows. Others, however, decided to pick up dimes in front of the proverbial bulldozer as markets sold off, though expectations of a more aggressive Federal Reserve have dampened hopes of a significant market rebound anytime soon.

  • European investment in China concentrates more on handful of large firms -report

    European investment in China is growing more concentrated with a handful of large firms particularly from Germany doubling down on their bets while virtually no new players seek to enter the market, according to a new report by research organization Rhodium Group. Germany as a whole, where former Chancellor Angela Merkel actively encouraged and aided companies to enter the Chinese market, accounted for 43% of foreign direct investment (FDI) over those four years, compared with 34% in the previous decade. The report comes amid growing concerns about the ruling Communist Party's tightening grip on Chinese society and the economy, which have contributed to the decision by Germany's new government to reduce dependency on China.

  • Twilio to cut workforce by about 11%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Twilio amid the company’s plans to cut workforce by about 11%.

  • Mexican carrier Aeromexico expects longer flight cuts from Mexico City

    Mexican airline Aeromexico expects flight restrictions out of the capital's main airport to drag out longer than planned due to repairs, the carrier's chief executive told press on Wednesday. In August, Mexican authorities said they had come to an agreement with airlines to cut flights out of the Benito Juarez International Airport by 15% during peak hours for the winter season. "It looks pretty unlikely that the (repairs) will be done in six months," said CEO Andres Conesa following a panel at a business conference.

  • Fifth Third CEO Tim Spence on bank's commercial lending records, growth in Southeast

    New Fifth Third Bancorp CEO Tim Spence has some peak results to talk about these days and he explained why at a Wednesday investor conference in New York.

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies to receive up to $250M in financing deal

    The Seattle-based biotech can tap three tranches of funding under an agreement with health care investment firm OrbiMed.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks log worst day since 2020 as CPI triggers meltdown

    U.S. stocks nosedived Tuesday after a surprising inflation report showed prices rose more than expected last month.

  • Is the stock market already pricing in a recession? What the S&P 500’s tumble shows.

    The stock market's roughly 24% decline this year, on a peak-to-trough basis, is broadly in line with past mild U.S. recessions, according to this Oxford Economics chart.

  • Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and 8 other billionaires saw $50 billion wiped from their fortunes by the stock market's tumble

    10 of the world's wealthiest people have seen their combined net worth shrink by nearly $300 billion or 20% this year, reflecting a slump in stocks.

  • Peloton went from a pandemic-era success story worth $50 billion to laying off more than 4,000 workers. Here's how the company's meteoric rise turned into an equally swift fall.

    Peloton was at the top of the connected-fitness food chain during the pandemic. Now, it has replaced its CEO and is laying off over 4,000 workers.

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla for Its IPO in 2010, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Buying $10,000 in shares of EV maker Tesla when it debuted 12 years ago would have generated life-changing wealth.

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The last year and change has been rough for the growth investing style that Cathie Wood has championed, but it doesn't mean that her head-turning run in 2020 was a fluke. The co-founder, CEO, and stock shopper of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) keeps buying disruptors on the cheap. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday.

  • 1 Incredibly Cheap Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock You Won't Want to Miss

    This year's strong conditions in the energy market enabled Crestwood to boost its 2022 forecast when it reported its second-quarter results in July. With a current enterprise value (EV) of around $7 billion, Crestwood trades at a mere 8.5 times its EV to adjusted EBITDA. The company is even cheaper on a cash flow basis.

  • These 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks Look Attractive in the Event of Continued Inflation

    The price of gasoline has dropped sharply in recent weeks, bringing a welcome relief to anyone with a car, but the fact remains that gas is still up more than $1.50 per gallon, on average, since the beginning of 2021. It’s been a major driver of inflation. And according to the latest numbers, for August, inflation remains high, at 8.3% annually. Much of that number is driven by increases in food and housing costs – but energy prices are also contributing, and this could, longer-term, be a boon f

  • Shaken Wall Street awaits final capitulation to greenlight buying

    Even as investors crowded the exits on Tuesday, Wall Street's steepest one-day shake out since early in the pandemic in June 2020 carried few of the hallmarks of capitulation that analysts want to see before calling a bottom. While the S&P 500's 4.3% slump on Tuesday extended fractionally in early trade Wednesday, it held about half a percent above the 3,900 technical area that looks pivotal to buffering a decline to the June bear market low around 3,666. The benchmark S&P closed Wednesday up about 0.35%.