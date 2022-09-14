Asia Set for Mixed Open as Traders Assess Fed Path: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised for a cautious start following their worst sell-off in two weeks after US equities rebounded as investors weigh the prospect of large interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The dollar fell.

Asian equity futures signal gains ahead in Japan while Australian and Hong Kong stocks look set for mixed opens. US contracts edged higher after the S&P 500 closed in the green as dip-buyers emerged late in the session.

The subdued tone comes as data showed US producer prices fell for a second month, providing some relief after the jolt from consumer-price figures that prompted investors to ratchet up wagers for rate increases. Retail sales due Thursday and University of Michigan readings Friday will be parsed for clues on the strength of the economy and inflation expectations.

Swaps traders are pricing in a hike of three-quarters of a percentage point when the Fed meets next week, with some wagers appearing for a full-point move. The rise in rate-sensitive Treasuries on Wednesday deepened the curve inversion -- a harbinger for a looming recession -- to a level unseen this century.

While the magnitude of the stock rout was impressive following hot US inflation data, the S&P 500 only reversed most of the gains made in the previous four sessions. The lack of a surge in the VIX index -- known as the “fear gauge” -- suggests that the selloff was a recalibration of those expectations rather than panic selling.

Natural gas futures surged the most among major US-traded commodities as hot weather forecasts and a looming rail strike added to concern about tight supplies ahead of winter.

What’s your dollar bet ahead of the Fed decision? This week’s MLIV Pulse survey asks about the best trades ahead of the FOMC meeting. Please click here to share your views anonymously.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

China home sales, retail sales, industrial production, fixed assets, surveyed jobless rate, Friday

Euro area CPI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures contracts rose 0.2% as of 7:31 a.m. in Tokyo. The underlying gauge rose 0.3% on Wednesday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% after a gain of 0.8% for the index

S&P/ASX 200 futures contracts rose 0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures contracts increased 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $0.9982

The yen was steady at 143.04 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.9721 versus the dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.4%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $88.97 a barrel

Gold was $1,697.16 an ounce

