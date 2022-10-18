Asia Set for Mixed Open After US Extends Rebound: Markets Wrap

Stephen Kirkland
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised for a mixed open after US equities extended their rally, with sentiment buoyed by a solid start to the corporate-earnings season.

Equity futures for Japan pointed to a flat open, while Australia’s S&P ASX 200 ticked higher in early trading. In the US, stocks rallied after earlier giving up almost all of their advance, sending the S&P 500 to back-to-back gains to start the week.

Japanese authorities continued their jawboning of the yen, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki telling reporters he is increasing the frequency of monitoring foreign-exchange markets. The currency was little changed near 149 per dollar.

Read: Yen Traders on Intervention Alert as Japan Keeps Guard

Futures extended the advance in late trading after Netflix Inc. delivered a surge in subscribers. The biggest ETF that tracks the Nasdaq 100 advanced and United Airlines Holdings Inc. climbed after reporting its results.

In the cash session, the S&P 500 rose more than 1% to cap a 3.8% two-day advance. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. climbed on solid results and Apple Inc. rebounded after briefly turning negative on a report it was cutting production of its iPhone 14 Plus.

“Earnings season offers investors the opportunity to focus more on the actual earnings power of corporate America, and less on the machinations of the backward-looking economic data stream,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley. “A better-than-feared earnings season may well be the catalyst the market needs to see a break in the steady grind lower.”

Upbeat company results, cheaper valuations and UK policy reversals have helped buoy risk sentiment. The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp. shows full capitulation, opening the way for equities to bottom in the first half of 2023.

Some regional Fed directors last month favored raising a key interest rate by a smaller or larger amount than the 75 basis points that policymakers ultimately decided was needed to curb persistent inflation, according to minutes of discount-rate meetings released Tuesday.

Read: Fed’s Bostic Says Slowing Inflation Best for Long-Run Employment

Key events this week:

  • Euro area CPI, Wednesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • US MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts, Fed Beige Book, Wednesday

  • Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Charles Evans, James Bullard speak, Wednesday

  • US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

  • Euro area consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • Futures on the S&P 500 rose 1% as of 8:25 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Tuesday

  • Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

  • Australia’s S&P ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%

  • Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

  • The euro was little changed at $0.9867

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.16 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2202 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $19,344.98

  • Ether was little changed at $1,314.14

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.01%

  • Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.26%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.93%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $83.40 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

