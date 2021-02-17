Asia Set for Muted Open; Bond Yields Decline: Markets Wrap

Asia Set for Muted Open; Bond Yields Decline: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a muted open after a mixed session from their U.S. peers as investors weighed strong retail sales against concerns about inflation. Treasury yields retreated from a one-year high.

Futures were little changed in Japan and Hong Kong. Australia nudged higher at the open. S&P 500 futures were flat. The S&P 500 Index finished little changed, while the Nasdaq slipped as stocks seen as most sensitive to higher inflation -- such as technology shares -- retreated. The 10-year Treasury yield briefly climbed as high as 1.33% before falling back. Australia’s 10-year yield also dropped. The dollar rallied against most major peers.

Elsewhere, China’s markets reopen after the Lunar New Year break with stocks near record highs. Oil extended a rise above $61 a barrel as the deep freeze causing historic power outages across the central U.S. has led crude output in the country to plunge by a third. Bitcoin jumped past $52,000 for the first time.

The recent dramatic rise in bond yields has investors wondering afresh how high they can climb before spoiling the risk rally. That adds to concerns that speculative froth may be setting equities up for a fall.

“The market is overheated,” Vanessa Martinez, managing director at The Lerner Group, said on Bloomberg TV. Even if there is a minor correction, “the economy is at a bottom worldwide, but there is nowhere to go but up. We are very optimistic for 2021. The 10 and 30 year U.S. Treasury rates are up at high levels from pre-pandemic levels, but if we think about the positive of that, if interest rate are increasing, what does that mean? Confidence, global confidence worldwide.”

U.S. retail sales rose in January by the most in seven months, increasing 5.3% after a disappointing December and beating all forecasts, Commerce Department figures showed. Meanwhile, factory output rose by more than expected.

Federal Reserve officials did not see the conditions for reducing their massive asset-purchase program being met for “some time” at their January policy meeting, a record of the gathering released Wednesday showed.

Read: Bond Selloff Stirs Debate on Breaking Point for Stocks

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were flat as of 8:04 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index was little changed.Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures lost 0.2%.

Currencies

The yen traded at 105.88 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.4372 per dollar.The euro traded at $1.2042.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.3%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 1.28%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 1.37%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.8% to $61.63 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,777 an ounce, the lowest in almost eight months.

