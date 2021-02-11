U.S. Stock Futures Slip From Record; Bonds Retreat: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a lackluster start Friday after U.S. equity futures retreated from a record. Treasuries slipped overnight after data signaled a modest firming in the labor market.

Futures pointed lower in Japan with many markets in the broader Asia region shut for holidays. S&P 500 contracts dipped after the benchmark earlier eked out a gain to close at an all-time high. Strength in tech shares ensured the Nasdaq 100 outperformed. Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell slightly last week in a sign that the labor market is still gradually improving. Ten-year Treasury yields rose to about 1.16%. The dollar dipped.

Elsewhere, crude oil retreated following the International Energy Agency’s bleaker outlook for global demand. Walt Disney Co. climbed post market after strong growth in its streaming services. Bitcoin climbed to a record.

After a sharp run-up in global equities to a record high this year and signs central banks will keep supportive monetary policy in place, a debate is rumbling over whether more stimulus along with the vaccine distribution will cause inflation to overheat.

“My big concern is that we get the mother of all melt ups and we get to those levels earlier and that generates a material risk of a melt down in the autumn,” James Bevan, chief investment officer at CCLA Investment Management Ltd. said on Bloomberg TV.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:04 a.m. in Tokyo. Tnhe gauge rose 0.2% on Thursday.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.5% on Singapore.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed.

Currencies

The yen was at 104.75 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 6.4212 per dollar.The euro bought $1.2131.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced about four basis points to 1.16%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $57.92 a barrel.Gold was at $1,826.27 an ounce.

