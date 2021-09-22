Asia Set for Steady Open, Curve Flatter After Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady open Thursday after U.S. shares took in their stride the prospect of a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus as early as November. The Treasury yield curve flattened.

Futures rose in Australia, while Japan is closed for a holiday and Hong Kong will reopen from one. The S&P 500 climbed for the first time in five sessions and the Nasdaq 100 ended higher. U.S. contracts edged up.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases in November and complete the process by mid-2022. Officials also revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates next year. Shorter-maturity Treasury notes fell while longer-maturity debt edged higher. The dollar rose. Cash Treasuries won’t trade in Asia because of the Japan holiday.

Traders are continuing to monitor the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group. Some investor concerns appear to have eased though questions remain after the developer -- which is straining under more than $300 billion of liabilities -- issued a vaguely worded statement on a local bond interest payment. The focus has shifted to a payment due on a dollar note.

Powell said he didn’t expect the Fed to begin rate increases until after completing a taper process that would wrap up around the middle of 2022. The gradual shift away from ultra-loose policy, along with fears of contagion emanating from Evergrande, have shaped a volatile week for markets amid worries about a slowing recovery from the pandemic.

“The Fed has got to pleased that their communication on the longer way to tapering has avoided the dreaded fear of the tantrum,” Jeffrey Rosenberg, senior portfolio manager for systematic fixed income at BlackRock Inc., said on Bloomberg Television. “The flatter curve is kind of an initial response. Yes the curve is flatter, but you’ve got to squint to see that market reaction. This is a very good outcome for the Fed in terms of signaling their intent to give the market information well ahead of the tapering decision.”

Elsewhere, oil pared a rally, gold held a retreat and Bitcoin traded above $43,000.

Here are key events to watch this week:

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Vice Chairman Richard Clarida discuss pandemic recovery, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:40 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 109.78 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4716 per dollar, down 0.1%

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was at $1.1691

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.30%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell about three basis points to 1.22%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.97 a barrel, down 0.4%

Gold was at $1,767.74 an ounce

