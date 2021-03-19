Asia Stocks Track U.S. Stock Slump; Oil Tumbles: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks weakened after U.S. shares fell from a record, oil slumped and Treasury yields touched the highest levels in more than a year as the Federal Reserve’s tolerant stance on inflation unnerved investors.

Crude prices extended Thursday’s decline of more than 7%, due partly to concerns that new virus-related curbs in Europe will sap demand. U.S. Treasury yields steadied after a spike drove the 10-year benchmark to 1.75% for the first time since January 2020. The dollar held its gains from the prior day.

Shares opened lower in Japan, South Korea and Australia. U.S. futures edged higher, however, after a bruising session in which rising yields dented demand for technology shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index tumbled 3.1% and the S&P 500 Index fell 1.5%.

Traders were also bracing for quadruple witching Friday, a major expiration of options and futures contracts that can exacerbate swings in asset prices.

Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on Inflation

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s willingness to let the economy run hotter with central bank support has spurred bets on faster inflation, sending market expectations of price pressures to multi-year highs. Across the Atlantic, France announced a lockdown of regions including Paris to fight the pandemic, raising fresh doubts about the speed of Europe’s recovery as the region struggles to roll out vaccines.

“Economic recovery is on its way and we have central banks around the world very committed to easy montary policy,” said Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, who sees value stocks benefiting in the recovery. “All of that together will indicate this is just short-term profit-taking and the underlying fundamentals of the equity market are looking very strong.”

Japan’s central bank decision is likely to draw attention amid speculation that policy makers may adjust their bond-yield target range and asset purchases after a policy review that could have sizable implications for investors.

Elsewhere, a number of European nations will start using AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine again after the European Union’s drug regulator endorsed it as safe. In Alaska, senior U.S. and Chinese officials began their first talks since Joe Biden became president.

The Bank of Japan has a monetary policy decision scheduled Friday, with a briefing from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

These are some of the moves in markets as of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%, after the benchmark closed down 1.5%.Nasdaq 100 Index futures edged up 0.1%. The index fell 3.1%.Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures dropped 0.7% earlier.

Currencies

The yen slipped to 109.02 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5100 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.The euro was at $1.1917.The British pound was at $1.3917.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held much of its advance, trading around 1.72%.Australia’s 10-year yield rose six basis points to 1.84%.Japan’s 10-year yield edged up to 0.113%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.5%, extending steep declines to below $60 a barrel.Gold slipped 0.2% to $1,733.30 per ounce.

