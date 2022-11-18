Asia shares cautious, bonds edgy after Fed warnings

FILE PHOTO: A passerby walks past an electric monitor displaying the graph of recent movements on Japanese yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo, Japan
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares were in a cautious mood on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials fired more warning shots on interest rates, while rising coronavirus cases in China and liquidity strains in its bond market added to uncertainty.

Both the dollar and bond yields were shoved higher overnight when St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said interest rates might need to hit a range from 5% to 7% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.

That was a blow to investors who had been wagering rates would peak at 5% and saw Fed fund futures sell off as markets priced in more chance that rates would now top out at 5-5.25%, rather than 4.75-5.0%.

Two-year yields crept back up to 4.46%, retracing a little of last week's sharp inflation-driven drop of 33 basis points to a low of 4.29%. That left them 69 basis points above 10-year yields, the largest inversion since 1981. [US/]

"The message is about the desire from the Fed to lean against what they would consider premature loosening of financial conditions," said Brian Daingerfield, an analyst at NatWest Markets. "And on that front, message received."

"The Fed seems squarely focused on over-signalling on the tightening front and hoping the data slow to a point where they can have the flexibility to undershoot."

The bond market's warnings of recession were not what Wall Street wanted to hear, and they left S&P 500 futures flat on Friday, while Nasdaq futures inched up 0.1%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.7% and FTSE futures 0.3%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.6%, after slipping for two sessions.

Chinese blue chips eased 0.1% amid reports that Beijing had asked banks to check liquidity in the bond market after soaring yields caused losses for some investors.

There were also concerns that a surge in COVID-19 cases in China would challenge plans to ease strict movement curbs that have throttled the economy.

BOJ NOT FOR TURNING

Japan's Nikkei nudged up 0.2%. Data showed inflation running at a 40-year high as a weak yen stoked import costs.

Still, the Bank of Japan argues that inflation is mostly driven by energy costs outside of its control and that the economy needs continued super-easy policies.

The situation was radically different in Britain, where finance minister Jeremy Hunt had just announced tax rises and spending cuts in an effort to reassure markets the government was serious about fighting inflation.

Dire predictions that the economy was already in recession saw sterling stand at $1.1890, off the week's high of $1.2026.

That added to a broad bounce in the dollar, which reached 106.70 on a basket of currencies, up from a three-month trough of 105.30 touched early in the week.

The dollar edged up to 140.20 yen and away from its recent low of 137.67, but faced resistance around 140.70/80.

The euro held at $1.0368, having eased from a four-month peak of $1.0481 hit on Tuesday. Some policy makers argued for caution on tightening.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will give a keynote speech later on Friday that may offer guidance on which way the majority at the bank may lean.

In commodity markets, the bounce in the dollar and yields pushed gold back down to $1,762 an ounce after striking a top of $1,786 early in the week. [GOL/]

Oil futures steadied in early trading, but nursed steep losses for the week on worries about Chinese demand and ever higher U.S. interest rates. [O/R]

Brent added 61 cents to $90.39, but was still down 5.8% on the week, while U.S. crude rose 75 cents to $82.39 per barrel. [O/R]

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Liquor Maker Zhen Jiu Weighs $400 Million Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhen Jiu, a Chinese liquor company, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partne

  • Oil climbs as dollar slips, but demand outlook clouds market

    Oil prices rose on Friday as the dollar slipped but were headed for hefty weekly losses on expectations there will be no let-up in sharp U.S. interest rate hikes and the prospect of weaker demand from top oil importer China amid rising COVID-19 cases. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 70 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.34 a barrel, but held near a six-week low. A slight decline in the dollar helped oil prices on Friday, as a weaker greenback makes oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

  • Blackstone Files for Nexus Mall REIT IPO at $3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. filed its preliminary draft prospectus with the market regulator for an initial public offering of its Indian shopping mall portfolio.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to

  • China Eases Cash Injections as Government Bonds Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- China dialed down its short-term cash injections to the banking system, as the government bond market steadied following this week’s steep losses. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pa

  • INVO Bioscience Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    INVO Bioscience ( NASDAQ:INVO ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$235.3k (up 7.5% from 3Q...

  • Bullard: Up to Chair Powell to decide size of rate increases at upcoming meetings

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said he would defer to Chair Jerome Powell to decide on the size of upcoming rate increases as the Fed feels its way toward more restrictive monetary policy and an eventual stopping point. "On the question of how much to do at any particular meeting ... I would leave that up to the chair," Bullard said. The Fed is currently expected to approve a half-point increase at its December meeting.

  • NKorea fires suspected long-range missile designed to hit US

    North Korea fired a suspected long-range missile designed to strike the mainland U.S. on Friday, its neighbors said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over U.S. moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected a ballistic missile launch off the North’s eastern coast on Friday morning. It later said the missile launched is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile.

  • Alibaba Shares Surge With Buyback, Signs of Covid Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares rose after the Chinese e-commerce giant unveiled a new buyback plan and suggested Covid-19 restrictions are beginning to ease enough to benefit its business.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskElizabeth Holmes Says US Is

  • China threat vaults local issues onto centre stage in Taiwan elections

    China's belligerence towards Taiwan and the future of the island's democracy are taking centre stage in campaigns ahead of local elections next week, a key test of the ruling party's support before a presidential vote in early 2024. The Nov. 26 mayoral and councillor polls are nominally about domestic issues such as transport and the COVID-19 pandemic rather than China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory. But President Tsai Ing-wen and her ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have turned up the heat in the past week or so, portraying the poll as a way to stand up to Beijing and show the world Taiwan's democracy won't give in to threats.

  • Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex Announces Layoffs in Wake of FTX Collapse

    While it had no financial exposure to the fallen exchange, Metaplex appears to be suffering from reputational damage spreading to Solana.

  • Oil Sinks as Ominous Demand Signals Gather on Multiple Fronts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled as everything from Wall Street sentiment to sagging demand for physical barrels of crude pointed toward an economy headed toward a slowdown.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner

  • 3 myths about the Trump tax cuts

    Donald Trump is running for president again, and he's touting the tax cuts he signed into law as a historic accomplishment. Eh, not really.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half

    In a filing last week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the massive conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reported that it had significantly trimmed its position in large regional lender U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB). Berkshire and Buffett first purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp in 2006 and held on to their stake during the brunt of the pandemic as they reduced and/or ended positions in other notable banks like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and M&T Bank. Berkshire had been trimming its position in U.S. Bancorp gradually for several quarters leading up to the big sale, but up until now, no one really knew that it was going to sell off a sizable piece like this.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Absurdly Cheap Stock -- Should You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the most renowned investors of all time, so when he takes a new position, investors tend to take notice. According to Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing, one of Buffett's newest positions is Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX), putting the spotlight on the siding and wood building products maker. The stock was up 10% in after-hours trading following the news, indicating that Buffett's buy is leading investors to take a new interest in Louisiana-Pacific.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Gives Regulators the Middle Finger

    Sam Bankman-Fried fires off a missive about financial regulators on Twitter and discusses them with a reporter.

  • This is the chart that rattled U.S. financial markets on Thursday

    A chart presented by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday puts the "sufficiently restrictive zone" for the fed-funds rate at between 5% and 7%.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.