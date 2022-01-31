Asia shares in cautious mood, oil keeps climbing

FILE PHOTO: A men wearing a mask walk at the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets made a cautious start to a week that is likely to see a rise in UK interest rates and mixed reports on U.S. jobs and manufacturing, while surging oil prices added to worries over inflation.

Data out on Sunday showed China's factory activity slowed in January as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tough lockdowns hit production and demand.

The standoff over Ukraine remains a thorn in the market's side, with concerns a Russian invasion would also cut vital gas supplied to western Europe.

Lunar New Year holidays made for thin conditions and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1% in slow trade.

Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.3% as data on industrial output and retail sales undershot forecasts. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both eased 0.3%, undoing some of Friday's bounce.

The Bank of England is likely to hike rates again this week, continuing the global trend toward tighter policy. The European Central Bank also meets but is expected to stick to its argument that inflation will recede over time.

Markets have swung to pricing in five hikes from the Federal Reserve this year to 1.25%, though investors still see rates peaking at a historically low 1.75-2.0%.

Analysts at BofA think that is not nearly hawkish enough.

"We point out that markets have underpriced Fed hikes at the start of the last two hiking cycles and we think that will be the case again," says BofA chief economist Ethan Harris.

"Starting in March, we expect the Fed to start raising rates by 25bp at every remaining meeting this year for a total of seven hikes, with four more hikes next year," he adds. "This would take the terminal rate to 2.75-3.00% by the end of 2023, which should slow down growth and inflation."

The Fed diary is rather sparse this week with only three regional presidents scheduled to speak, but there is plenty of data highlighted by the ISM readings on manufacturing and services, and the January jobs report.

The headline payrolls number is expected to be soft given a surge in coronavirus cases and adverse weather. The median forecast if for a rise of just 155,000, while forecasts range from a gain of 385,000 to a drop of 250,000.

"We expect nonfarm payrolls to rise by only 50,000 in January and for the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.9%," said analysts at Barclays in a note.

"We see downside risk to our forecast given the 8.8 million adults that were not working during the week of Jan. 11 in order to care for someone sick, or they themselves were sick."

The hawkish turn by the Fed has seen U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spike 27 basis points this month to 1.78%, making bonds relatively more attractive compared to equities and particularly growth stocks with stretched valuations.

It has also bolstered the U.S. dollar, which has jumped 1.7% so far this moth against a basket of its main rivals to the highest since July 2020 at 97.441.

The euro shed 1.7% last week alone to its lowest since June 2020 and was last trading at $1.1151. The dollar even gained on the safe haven yen, rising 1.3% last week to stand at 115.27 yen. [FRX/]

Higher yields have been a deadweight for gold, which pays no return, and the metal was stuck at $1,789 an ounce, having shed 2.4% last week.

Oil prices were near seven-year peaks having climbed for six weeks straight as geopolitical tensions exacerbated concerns over tight energy supply. [O/R]

Brent rose 94 cents to $90.97 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 89 cents to $87.71 per barrel.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Punches Higher at the Week’s Open on Demand Outlook, Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil markets opened the week on the front foot on signs of sustained global demand and continued tensions over Ukraine, putting Brent on course for its best January performance in at least 30 years.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopa

  • Japan's Dec factory output falls faster than expected

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factory output shrank for the first time in three months in December as a decline in machinery outweighed a small rise in car production, casting a cloud over the strength of the economic recovery. Retail sales posted their third straight month of year-on-year gains in December as low coronavirus cases encouraged shoppers. Factory production lost 1.0% in December from the previous month, pulled down by a decline in output of general-purpose and production machinery, including chip-making equipment and engines used in manufacturing.

  • Beloved CPS music teacher's legacy to live on through scholarship

    For 18 years at Bell Elementary School on Chicago's North Side, music teacher Kathleen Pepin's impact went well beyond her classroom. And now, she will be forever missed.

  • DeMatthews, Maselli: Rural districts, lawmakers should focus on recruitment, retention

    In this op-ed, the authors focus on the challenges rural school districts face in recruiting and retaining teachers and offer solutions

  • Moved On From Your Job? Here’s What to Do With Your Old 401(k), and Why to Do It

    Financial pros say savers should generally roll over 401(k) and similar accounts from old employers into an individual retirement account. A Roth IRA conversion might also be something to consider.

  • Home Depot announces new top doer to get things done

    On Thursday, Home Depot said Chief Operating Officer Ted Decker will be replacing Craig Menear as CEO effective March 1.

  • Fed’s Tightening Plan Upends Outlook for Treasury’s Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s shift toward a major reduction of its footprint in the U.S. bond market this year has upended expectations for sustained cutbacks to the Treasury’s quarterly sales of longer-term debt -- forcing dealers to gird for bigger auction sizes down the road.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st

  • Editorial: The vitriol in politics is driving good people out of public service

    Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin isn't the only public servant who has walked away in the face of angry and harassing comments and actions from constituents.

  • Letters to the editor: Thousand Oaks must build shelters; keep solar incentives

    Letters include the need for homeless shelters in Thousand Oaks; and why incentives for rooftop solar can't be rolled back.

  • China Jan factory activity growth slows, demand wanes as COVID surges

    Growth in China's factory activity slowed in January as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tough lockdowns hit production and demand, but the slight expansion offered some signs of resilience as the world's second-largest economy enters a likely bumpy new year. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) registered 50.1 in January, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction, but slowing from 50.3 in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday. The official results contrasted with those in a private survey https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/chinas-jan-factory-activity-contracts-covid-lockdowns-bite-caixin-pmi-2022-01-30 of mostly small manufacturers in coastal regions, which showed activity fell at the fastest rate in 23 months.

  • UK could hit Russian oligarchs with sanctions to deter Ukraine invasion

    Russian oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin face asset freezes and travel bans in a toughening of UK sanctions laws being drawn up to deter an invasion of Ukraine.

  • Federal court blocks Texas from enforcing anti-Israel boycott law

    A federal court on Friday blocked Texas from enforcing its anti-boycott, divestment and sanctions law against a Palestinian-American contractor.Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen granted an injunction, blocking the state from enforcing the anti-boycott law against Rasmy Hassouna, the owner of Houston-based A&R Engineering and Testing Inc.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The speech contemplated by [Rasmy’s c

  • After the Crash: How to Buy Tech Stocks as Rates Begin to Rise.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures fell s;ightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • More Saudi IPOs Price at Top of Range as Demand for Deals Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Two companies in Saudi Arabia set final offering pricing for their IPOs at the top end of a range on Sunday, underscoring the booming demand for share sales in the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinChina Summons Astr

  • Chris Mueller: Rooney's offseason address leaves plenty of questions about Steelers' future

    Team has opportunity to step outside its comfort zone to address issues.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Rakes In $5 Billion as Demand for Stocks Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s plan to sell off stakes in local companies held by its sovereign wealth fund is already paying dividends -- it’s set to rake in about $5 billion over three months.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinChina Summon

  • 3 Reasons MercadoLibre Stock Could Hit $5,000 by 2030

    Shares are down by more than 40% in the last year, but Latin America's e-commerce leader looks well-positioned to rebound.

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • 7 Stocks I Bought During This Week's Stock Market Correction

    I took advantage of the continued sell-off in the stock market to add more shares of companies with great long-term growth potential.