Asia shares dip, oil skids on Shanghai shutdown

A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying graphs (top) of Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares stalled and oil prices slid on Monday as coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity, while throwing another wrench into supply chains that could add to inflationary pressures.

China's financial hub of 26 million people told all firms to suspend manufacturing or have people work remotely in a two-stage lockdown over nine days.

The spread of restrictions in the world's biggest oil importer saw Brent skid $3.68 to $116.97, while U.S. crude fell $3.30 to $110.60. [O/R]

Risk sentiment was helped by hopes of progress in Russian-Ukranian peace talks to be held in Turkey this week after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a deal.

Early action on Monday was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.1%. The index is down 2.3% for the month but well above recent lows.

Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.

S&P 500 stock futures eased 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.3%.

Wall Street has so far proved remarkably resilient to a radically more hawkish Federal Reserve. Markets are pricing in eight hikes for the remaining six policy meetings this year, taking the funds rate to 2.50-2.75%.

Even that outlook is not aggressive enough for some. Citi last week forecast 275 basis points of tightening this year including half-point hikes in May, June, July and September.

"We expect the Fed to continue hiking into 2023, reaching a policy rate target range of 3.5-3.75%," wrote the analysts at Citi. "Risks to the terminal policy rate remain to the upside given the upside risk to inflation."

The key data event of this week will be U.S. payrolls on Friday when another solid increase of 475,000 is expected with the jobless rate hitting a new post-pandemic low of 3.7%. Also due are a bevy of surveys on global manufacturing and readings on U.S. and EU inflation.

"The U.S. data will help shape expectations whether the tightening in financial conditions is starting to spill into the broader economy," said analysts at NatWest Markets.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries jumped 33 basis points last week and are up a staggering 66 basis points on the month at 2.48%, sharply lifting U.S. mortgage rates.

"The next major theme will be rising fears of a recession as the Fed hikes into decelerating growth, potentially supporting a peak in yields into this summer," cautioned NatWest.

In currency markets, the Japanese yen has been the major loser as policy makers there keep yields around zero and sky-high commodity prices send its import bill ballooning.

The dollar has surged 6.2% on the yen this month to reach 122.18, while the resource-rich Australian dollar has climbed almost 10% to 91.88 yen.

Even the otherwise ailing euro is up 4% on the yen this month at 134.27. The single currency has lost about 2.1% on the dollar in the same period, but at $1.0980 is above the recent two-year trough of $1.0804.

The dive in the yen has kept the U.S. dollar index up at 98.848, with a gain for the month of 2.2%.

In commodity markets, gold was flat at $1,955 an ounce to be up around 2.5% on the month. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Wayne Cole)

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey's C/A deficit seen rising to 4% of GDP this year -Goldman

    Turkey's current account deficit is expected to rise to $32 billion or 4.0% of GDP this year, more than the 2.5% previously forecast, Goldman Sachs said, citing rising commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine and Ankara's reluctance to raise rates. The trade balance - chronically negative in import-reliant Turkey - will get some relief from foreigners, including Russians buying real estate, the Wall Street bank said. But "these inflows will fall short of financing the growing current account deficit, and both (official foreign currency) reserves and the Turkish Lira will come under pressure," it said.

  • Swiss National Bank's Jordan: euro-franc parity not economically important

    ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank believes the Swiss franc's rise above parity versus the euro is unlikely to have a significant impact economically, Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview broadcast on Saturday. It rose above 1 franc to 1 euro earlier this month before weakening to around 1.02 francs to the euro. A year ago, a euro bought 1.10 francs.

  • SEC-targeted Chinese companies slump; Yum China warns of 2024 delisting risk

    All five companies fell in U.S. trading Thursday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put up a provisional list of companies that could be delisted if they don't measure up to U.S. accounting standards.

  • China industrial profits up, but mired in single-digit growth

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Profit growth at China's industrial firms accelerated in January-February in line with other signs of momentum in the economy, although the outlook clouded by COVID-19 outbreaks and the war in Ukraine is stoking calls for supportive measures. Profits rose 5.0% in from a year earlier, up from a 4.2% gain in December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Sunday. Downstream, monthly profit growth among other industrial firms has been weighed down by high raw material costs, languishing in the single-digits since November.

  • Don't Underestimate Verizon's Stock

    Three months ago, I got so sick of a spotty internet connection from Comcast that I bought a (very expensive) wireless business plan from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) for my home office. Unfortunately, 5G wasn't available where I live, so it was a 4G LTE connection, but speeds were comparable to Comcast, and the wireless box was far more reliable than my home Wi-Fi. To my surprise, a few weeks later, I learned that 5G had been turned on in my neighborhood.

  • China’s Greenland plans cross-border carbon credit trading with Singapore exchange

    Chinese state-backed real estate giant Greenland Group has formed a partnership, through its financial arm, with Singapore-based digital securities exchange MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX), to offer cross-border digital carbon credits trading services. See related article: China eyes blockchain for carbon trading Fast facts The partnership will allow accredited, institutional investors to trade digital carbon credits […]

  • Word from the Smokies: Taking a walk across ancient land

    The coming together of continents created majestic mountains, part of which came to be known as the Great Smokies. Geologists estimate these early mountains were as high as today’s Rockies and perhaps higher.

  • Warriors' NBA championship hopes fading until defense is rediscovered

    There is much to debate and gripe about regarding the Warriors' postseason chances, but defense is the only way out.

  • Starbucks' union battles ‘a contributing factor to some of the stock weakness,’ analyst says

    Starbucks (SBUX) stock is down 25% so far in 2022, and Jefferies Managing Director Andy Barish thinks that union efforts by company employees have created "headline risk" that is affecting the stock.

  • Exclusive-U.S. boost fines for automakers not meeting fuel economy rules in Tesla win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Sunday reinstated a sharp increase in penalties for automakers whose vehicles do not meet fuel efficiency requirements for model years 2019 and beyond. The decision was a win for Tesla that could cost other automakers hundreds of millions of dollars or more. Confirming an earlier report by Reuters, NHTSA said https://www.nhtsa.gov/sites/nhtsa.gov/files/2022-03/2022-03-25%20CAFE%20Penalties%20FR%20-%20Website%20Version_0.pdf the decision "increases the accountability of manufacturers for violating the nation’s fuel economy standards" and the penalty increase "incentivizes manufacturers to make fuel economy improvements."

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.

  • Uber secures London license for two and half years

    "Uber has been granted a London private hire vehicle operator's license for a period of two and a half years," a spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) said in a statement to Reuters. In 2019, Uber lost its license to carry paying passengers in London for the second time, and a year later the ride-hailing firm was granted an 18-month London license after a legal battle to restore its operations.

  • The Best iPad Deals for March 2022: Order the New iPad 9 For Just $309 Today

    Stop scrolling on your phone and start scrolling on the world’s greatest tablets.

  • DOGE and SHIB Find Weekend Support to Near Weekly Highs

    It’s been a bullish start to Sunday, with DOGE and SHIB looking to consolidate Saturday’s gains and target current week highs through day.

  • Russia wants to split Ukraine into two, military intel chief says

    The head of Ukraine's military intelligence unit said on Sunday that Russia wishes to split the country into two, similar to how North and South Korea were created.Kyrylo Budanov said in a statement that Russia's invasion was "an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine," Reuters reported.However, Budanov predicted that Ukraine would succeed in fending off the Russian forces."In addition, the season of a total Ukrainian guerrilla...

  • Sean Penn says he'll 'smelt' his Oscars if Zelensky isn't allowed to speak at the Academy Awards

    Sean Penn says he'll 'smelt' his Oscars if Zelensky isn't allowed to speak at the Academy Awards

  • Chris Wallace On His Move To CNN+: “No Longer Felt Comfortable With The Programming At Fox”

    Chris Wallace spent nearly two decades at Fox News before shifting to the new streaming service, CNN+. In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, Wallace gave what is believed to be his first public statements on the reason he left his longtime media home. Wallace claimed Fox News shifted in the months […]

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • USS Nimitz comes home to Bremerton, following 2 months of training at sea

    The work included 1,677 landings of aircraft on its flight deck, 26,044 rounds of ammo in live-fire exercises, and some 400 drills.

  • Oil Prices Stay High as Russian Crude Shortage Hits Market

    The de facto buyers’ strike on Russian crude that began a month ago propelled oil prices to their highest levels in years. Now the real effects are starting to create a second wave of impact.